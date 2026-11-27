MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 27 (IANS) The mortal remains of seven Kuki civilians, including five women, who were killed in separate incidents by suspected militants in Manipur's Tamenglong and Noney districts in September, were laid to rest at a cemetery in Churachandpur district on Friday, officials said.

The bodies, which had been kept at the mortuary of Churachandpur District Hospital, were taken to the Anglo-Kuki War Memorial at D Vaison village for the last rites, a senior official said.

The mortal remains were wrapped in traditional indigenous shawls as a mark of respect before being buried. Representatives of various civil society organisations and family members gathered at the village to pay their last respects to the deceased.

All seven civilians, including five women, were allegedly shot dead by armed militants in Tamenglong and Noney districts in September. Their bodies were subsequently brought to Churachandpur District Hospital, where they remained in the mortuary pending the final rites. The seven victims are Seineh Singsit, Phalngaih Julie Singson, Lhingjangai Singsit, Nei Esther Gangte, Kimjalhing Singson, Thangroel Gangte and Phalneichong Sitlhou.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 2023, when clashes erupted between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities. The conflict has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been displaced.

In a separate development, at least 50 people have reportedly been killed in clashes between Kuki and Naga communities in the hill districts since February this year. The violence has largely been concentrated in Ukhrul, Kamjong, Kangpokpi and Tamenglong districts, Noney district and parts of Senapati district.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Friday interacted with local residents and Kuki women vendors at Kangpokpi Bazar while returning from Senapati district, which is predominantly inhabited by the Naga community. During his visit, the Chief Minister purchased vegetables from the vendors and appreciated the hardworking women for their contribution to the local economy.

In another significant development, Manipur Police rescued a 57-year-old man who had been abducted from Imphal East district on November 6 and arrested four persons in connection with the case, an official said on Friday.

The kidnapped man, identified as Oinam Sanjitkumar Singh, a native of Bishnupur district, was abducted on November 6 while travelling with his wife in an autorickshaw, the police officer said. The abductors had reportedly demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh for his release.

Following sustained investigation, technical surveillance and analysis of suspected mobile numbers, police launched a raid at Nongdam Tangkhul village in Kamjong district on November 25 and arrested four persons allegedly involved in the abduction. Based on information obtained during interrogation, police subsequently conducted a search operation at Bohoram village, where the abducted man was rescued, the officer said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Thounaojam Deben Singh (66), Mathiu Sala (33), Soneithang Kom (37) and Leitanthem Naba Singh (63), police added.