Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nainar Nagendran on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's order in the Karthigai Deepam lighting matter at Thiruparankundram Deepathoon, saying he would visit the site on Saturday to light the lamp. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed that the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lamp be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 28, permitting every devotee to participate in the ceremony and ordering the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to ensure its smooth conduct.

Speaking on the development, Nagendran said,“We expected the governments that ruled Tamil Nadu to act with magnanimity. The arrogance of officials has been broken. The Chief Secretary, District Collector, DGP Mahesh Kumar Agarwal and Madurai District Collector have been asked to appear in the Supreme Court on December 15 with folded hands. This is an example.” He said BJP leaders K.P. Ramalingam and Vinoj had earlier lit the Deepam for one day while demanding that it be lit every Friday, and welcomed the latest development.“I am going to Thiruparankundram tomorrow to light the Deepam at Deepathoon. The Deepam will definitely be lit tomorrow,” Nagendran said.

Nagendran and BJP State Secretary Vinoj P. Selvam also participated in the“Aram Kaakkum Aalaya Deepam” event at Arulmigu Balasubramaniar Temple in Teynampet, Chennai, in the wake of the Supreme Court's orders. The leaders joined the devotees in worshipping the deity, singing Kanda Sashti Kavasam, circumambulating the temple prakaram and lighting the deepam.

The development came amid a controversy over the non-lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill, despite an interim order of the Supreme Court directing that the lamp be lit there. The Maha Deepam was instead lit near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival on Tuesday, while police personnel were deployed near the Deepathoon ahead of the scheduled ceremony.

Meanwhile, the SC bench today found wilful disobedience of its earlier order, noting that the ceremonial lamp was not lit on November 24 despite the Court's directions and an undertaking given by the Madurai District Collector before the Madras High Court to ensure compliance. Whereas, a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar had permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting of the lamp on November 24, while clarifying that the direction would neither set a legal precedent nor resolve broader claims concerning ownership and customary rights. On November 20, the Tamil Nadu government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging its interim order permitting a one-time lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, located near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah on Thiruparankundram Hill. (ANI)