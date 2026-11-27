MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Members of the Committee on HIV/AIDS and Related Matters have called on fellow legislators to take a leading role in championing health initiatives that expand access to HIV prevention, treatment and care services at the constituency level.

Addressing the media ahead of the upcoming Parliament HIV/AIDS Awareness Week, Committee Chairperson, Hon. Stephen Kisa, underscored the need for collective responsibility in the fight against the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

“I urge members to be ambassadors against HIV/AIDS in their constituencies by championing initiatives intended to accelerate access to HIV awareness campaigns, HIV prevention, testing and treatment adherence if the country is to end the epidemic by 2030,” he said on Friday, 27 November 2026.

This comes as Uganda gears up to join the rest of the world to commemorate World AIDS Day on 01 December. This year's theme:“Ending AIDS starts with access”, seeks to remove all barriers that hinder access to HIV prevention, testing and treatment.

Kisa said that, as an affirmation of Parliament's commitment to ending HIV/AIDS by 2030, the institution, through the Committee on HIV/AIDS, has organised the HIV Awareness Week, which will run from 30 November to 02 December 2026, under the theme:“Accelerating Access to Services for HIV/AIDS-free Constituencies.”

Activities organised during the period include a health camp with free HIV testing and counselling services, Hepatitis B and C testing and safe male circumcision for MPs and staff.

“As we mark World AIDS Day, we have organised a plethora of activities as part of the HIV Awareness Week intended to increase awareness on HIV prevention and treatment, promote positive behavioural change, inclusion and stigma reduction,” he said.

In addition, will be a memorial prayer service before the official launch of the week presided over by the Speaker of Parliament, and as a way of remembering those lost to HIV/AIDS and standing with those living with HIV.

Other activities include a community outreach program in Katanga, a slum in Kampala.

Deputy Committee Chairperson, Hon. Madina Nsereko said the outreach in Katanga will not only provide an opportunity for HIV testing and counselling, but also provide free prostate screening for men, cervical and breast cancer screening.

“Cancer is killing our people due to late diagnosis, and that is why we are taking these services closer to such densely populated areas that have limited access to services," she said.

Kibuku District Woman Representative, Hon. Sylvia Katooko said this HIV awareness campaign is an opportunity to remind citizens to live a responsible life.

"When you know your status, then you will always have a choice to make for the betterment of your life," she said.

Despite Uganda's considerable progress in combating HIV/AIDS, the virus continues to disproportionately affect young people, particularly adolescent girls and young women.

According to the Uganda AIDS Commission (UAC) report 2026, out of the Population of 46 million people in Uganda, 1,571,000 people are infected with HIV/AIDS, of whom more than 1.2 million are receiving treatment.

Of those infected, 940,000 are women aged 15 years and above, 560,000 are men aged 15 years and above, and 71,000 are children living with HIV/AIDS aged 0 -14 years.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.Download logo