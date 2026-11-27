MENAFN - GetNews)"Mirror Experience Best AI Mirror Provider"Mirror Experience, the best AI mirror provider for retail, delivers real-time AI mirror virtual try-on at 25 frames per second for fashion, beauty and luxury stores worldwide.

BRUSSELS, Belgium - Nov. 27, 2026 - Mirror Experience, the best AI mirror provider for retail brands, is rolling out real-time AI mirror virtual try-on to stores worldwide. A shopper steps up, tries an outfit in a live video stream at 25 frames per second, and the garment moves with them.

Most try-on systems still make the customer wait. Photobooths render one static image in 15 to 20 seconds. Mirror Experience keeps the video running: the shopper moves, the garment follows, and the mirror handles body segmentation, colour retouching, background swaps, virtual makeup and hand tracking in the same pass. The tech runs on Decart LUCY VTON models and Snapchat Camera Kit, both official partnerships, and it can run on the edge with no cloud, so latency stays low and customer images stay private.

The numbers come from real events. Mirrors capture up to 500 photos a day and collect as many opt-in emails, and about 70 percent of visitors share their story afterwards. The mirror usually replaces a screen a store already has, at the entrance or mid-floor, with about 60 cm of space in front of it. Screens run from 55 to 85 inches.

Named retail and beauty installs include Dolce & Gabbana in Milan, Armani in Paris, Veuve Clicquot in Paris and Yepoda in Seoul, with deployments in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Bangkok, Seoul, Paris and Brussels.

The best AI mirror provider for retail also installs what it sells. A custom-branded screen is fabricated in two weeks and deployed in two to four, and every project starts with a free pilot, so a brand commits only after watching the mirror run in its own store. Software starts at 8,000 euros, with hardware adding 1,000 to 5,000 euros depending on screen size.

"Retailers do not need another screen. They need a reason for people to stop, film and share," said Bastien Sarolea, founder and CEO. "That is what the best AI mirror provider delivers: a mirror that moves with the shopper, not a photo they wait for."

About Mirror Experience

Mirror Experience is a Brussels-based AI mirror publisher and installation agency. Founded in 2019 as AR Experience SRL, the company develops its own real-time generative AI mirror technology at 25 frames per second, in partnership with Decart and Snapchat Camera Kit, and installs it worldwide on 55- to 85-inch screens. Clients include Dolce & Gabbana, Armani, Veuve Clicquot, Tommy Hilfiger, The North Face, McDonald's, Yepoda and Faves The Edit.

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