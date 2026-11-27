MENAFN - GetNews)"Queen Creek bathroom remodel"Phoenix Home Remodeling explains why a bathroom in a Queen Creek home built in the 2000s or 2010s starts from a different set of planning questions than a bathroom in an older East Valley home, and how those questions are answered before construction begins.

QUEEN CREEK, Arizona - Nov. 27, 2026 - Queen Creek has grown quickly over the past two decades. The U.S. Census Bureau counted 4,316 residents in the town in 2000 and 59,519 in 2020, and much of the housing that serves that population was built during those two decades in master-planned communities such as Cortina, Hastings Farms, Montelena, and Encanterra, along with newer neighborhoods near San Tan Mountain Regional Park. Many of those bathrooms are now old enough that their original builder-grade finishes are reaching the point where homeowners want to replace them, but the homes themselves are a very different starting point than the 1970s and 1980s houses found in much of the East Valley.

Phoenix Home Remodeling, a design-build interior remodeling company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, reports that bathroom projects in newer Queen Creek homes tend to follow a different planning path than projects in older construction. In an older home, the conversation often centers on materials and layouts at the end of their service life. In a newer Queen Creek home, the room usually works, but it was built to a standard package, and the planning questions are about what the homeowner wants the space to do that the original package did not.

What a newer Queen Creek bathroom usually starts with

Primary bathrooms in Queen Creek homes built in the 2000s and 2010s tend to share a recognizable set of traits: a tub and shower combination, a single vanity, builder-grade ceramic tile, and limited storage. Those homes also tend to have larger footprints than older East Valley houses, and many are two-story plans. That combination changes what is realistic. A larger room gives the design more options, such as removing the tub to expand a walk-in shower or replacing a single vanity with a double vanity, without the tight constraints common in smaller, older bathrooms.

Because the starting point is a standard package rather than a failing room, the first planning task is deciding which changes will have the most effect on how the bathroom is used. Shower size is the largest single cost factor in a primary bathroom, followed by the amount of vanity cabinetry, so those two decisions shape the budget more than any finish selection. Through Phoenix Home Remodeling, a primary bathroom tile shower of approximately 3 by 5 feet typically runs $12,000 to $18,000, and a long primary bathroom shower of 8 to 10 feet typically runs $22,000 to $30,000. When a homeowner wants the feel of a long shower without the full cost, the company often suggests shortening the shower floor and adding a dry-off area. Every tile shower the company builds includes a recessed wall niche for bath products, which addresses one of the storage gaps common in standard bathroom packages.

Smaller details matter more in a larger room. Tiling into or around a window costs more than stopping short of it, and raising shower wall tile one additional foot runs approximately $1,000. In a spacious primary bathroom with a tall shower wall or a window near the wet area, those choices are worth settling on paper rather than deciding on site.

How the planning differs from older construction

Older homes in the company's service area were mostly built between the 1970s and the mid-2000s on slab-on-grade foundations, and the common remodeling drivers there include oversized garden tubs that owners want converted to larger showers and builder-grade cabinetry and tile at the end of its life. Slab-on-grade construction is common across Arizona, newer homes included. Relocating plumbing in a slab-on-grade home requires cutting the concrete slab, which affects both cost and schedule, so on a ground-floor bathroom in a newer Queen Creek home, keeping the shower drain, toilet, and vanity close to their current locations still costs less than moving them across the room.

What changes in a newer home is the reason for the project. Instead of replacing worn materials, homeowners are usually trying to make a room that functions adequately work better for their household. That puts more weight on the Feasibility stage, which confirms what is structurally, mechanically, and financially realistic before design advances. Feasibility includes layout evaluation, structural considerations, and a plumbing and electrical assessment, so the homeowner learns early whether an expanded shower or a second vanity fits the budget, and what each option would require. Homeowners researching bathroom remodeling options in Queen Creek can find additional planning information here:

Many neighborhoods in the company's service area have homeowner associations with exterior architectural review, which does not affect interior remodeling scope. The bathroom plan itself is driven by the home's conditions and the homeowner's goals.

Planning for the years ahead is part of the same conversation. The company's typical client plans to stay in the home rather than remodel to sell, and aging-in-place considerations, including curbless showers, blocking inside the walls for future grab bars, wider clearances, and improved lighting, are increasingly common requests. In a newer home with a generous footprint, those features are often easier to fit, but they still have to be decided during Feasibility, because blocking sits inside the wall and clearances are layout decisions.

"A lot of Queen Creek bathrooms are not broken, they were just built to a standard package," said Jeremy Maher, Co-Founder & COO of Phoenix Home Remodeling and author of Remodel Without Regret. "The planning work is figuring out what the household actually needs from the room and settling those choices before anyone picks up a hammer."

Settling the decisions before construction starts

No construction agreement is signed at Phoenix Home Remodeling until the homeowner has completed the Feasibility, Planning and Design phase. During Detailed Planning, in-house estimators price a complete written scope of work, with explicit inclusions and exclusions, using a maintained cost catalog. In Design and Selections, the homeowner works with the in-house designer to finalize every material and finish, plan lighting and storage together with the layout, and review 3D renderings of the finished bathroom before any demolition takes place.

Selections are made during design instead of being covered by allowances, the placeholder dollar amounts a contractor sets aside for items the homeowner has not picked yet. Allowances are a common source of price escalation, because the actual selection frequently costs more than the placeholder. When a decision during design changes the price, the designer sends the homeowner the new number in writing at that moment, not at the end. The last step before the final construction proposal is an owner visit: co-founder Ben Chesley or Mark Chesley comes to the home, walks the project a final time, and goes over the scope of work directly with the homeowner.

Ordering happens before demolition, not after. Materials are purchased and deliveries are scheduled during pre-construction, and demolition does not begin until every ordered item has arrived, been checked, and had any corrections made. Waterproofing and tile are handled by the company's own in-house tile crew rather than a subcontractor. The waterproofing membrane and substrate sit behind and beneath the tile, are invisible once the tile is set, and are the most common point of failure in bathroom remodels, whether the home was built in 1985 or 2015.

Through Phoenix Home Remodeling, a standard primary bathroom remodel typically runs $40,000 to $60,000 with 4 to 6 weeks of construction, and a larger or higher specification primary bathroom typically runs $50,000 to $75,000 with 4 to 7 weeks of construction. A guest bathroom remodel typically runs $20,000 to $25,000 and takes 3 to 4 weeks, and a bathtub to shower conversion typically runs $15,000 to $17,000 and takes 2 to 3 weeks. Guest bathroom showers typically have three tiled walls where primary bathroom showers often have two, which raises material and labor cost relative to the size of the room. These ranges and timelines cover construction only. The Feasibility, Planning and Design phase comes first, is priced separately, and is removed from the total project price when the homeowner proceeds to construction.

Settling these decisions before the construction agreement is the reason the company gives for its 2.1 percent change order rate, compared with an industry range of 20 to 32 percent. For Queen Creek homeowners, from The Pecans and Sossaman Estates to Queen Creek Station and San Tan Heights Estates, the practical point is that a newer bathroom calls for its own planning, centered on what the room should do next rather than on what has worn out.

About Phoenix Home Remodeling:

Phoenix Home Remodeling is a design-build interior remodeling company based in Chandler, Arizona, specializing in kitchens, bathrooms, showers, and whole-home remodels. Its planning-first process completes design, material selections, and 3D renderings before construction begins, and fixed pricing is set only after planning is finalized.

Co-founded in 2017 by Jeremy Maher, Ben Chesley, and Mark Chesley, the company has completed more than 1,000 kitchen and bathroom remodels across the Phoenix Valley. Phoenix Home Remodeling is licensed under Arizona ROC #313636 (B-3), has been BBB Accredited with an A+ rating since 2018, holds a 4.9-star average across 200+ reviews, and backs its work with a 2-year workmanship guarantee. The company is a member of NARI, NKBA, and Local First Arizona. Learn more at phxhomeremodeling.

Recognition for Phoenix Home Remodeling includes:



Best of Houzz, Service, 2020 through 2026

Better Business Bureau A+ accredited business since 2018

4.9-star average across more than 200 public reviews

Member of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) Member of the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA)

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