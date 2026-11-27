India Says Hasina's Plan To Return To Bangladesh Separate From Extradition Request
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) India's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that the plan of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to return voluntarily to her home country is separate from Dhaka's extradition request has said that she plans to return home from more than two years of exile in India on December 16, Reuters reported this week. The Bangladesh government, however, reiterated that she can only be extradited by India.
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