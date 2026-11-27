MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Nov. 27 (Petra)-- Russia's government on Friday extended a ban on jet fuel exports until March 31, 2027, as part of measures aimed at ensuring stable supplies in the domestic market and meeting the needs of the aviation sector.

In a statement, the Russian government said the ban covers aviation turbine fuel, including volumes purchased through exchange trading, while exempting supplies carried out under intergovernmental agreements.

The decision extends previous restrictions, which were first introduced in June, the statement added.

//Petra// MF