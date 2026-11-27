MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was stated on television by Captain 3rd Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy.

“Of course, the Russians may try other ways of supplying their troops and forces in the temporarily occupied Crimea. We shall see in due course. One way or another, they can no longer make full use of even the railway bridge for this purpose. The drop in traffic via this route naturally leads to an increased burden on the so-called land corridor, where they face similar challenges. There, too, logistical problems arise not only due to enemy fire but also because of strikes that have been carried out on key points along this route – that is, where the route can be narrowed. At the same time, we cannot rule out the possibility that they will attempt, as they did this summer, to deliver some supplies by smaller vessels directly to Crimea. But we are monitoring the situation,” said Pletenchuk.

Commenting on the issue of blocking enemy shipping between the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, the spokesperson noted that this problem would be quite acute for the enemy.

“Of course, if the Kerch-Yenikale Canal is blocked, the option of using ports on the Azov and the Volga will now be impossible. And it will be impossible even in the case of re-export to other ports, for example, to Novorossiysk itself. As you can see, the enemy is attempting to redirect these flows northwards – to the Baltic and the North Sea – and, consequently, to compensate in this way for its losses in export capacity in the Azov-Black Sea region. And that is a fact. But there are certain types of products that will be quite difficult to redirect,” Pletenchuk noted.

For example, he said, a large number of oil refineries used the Volga to export their products abroad. At present, both the volume of production and the supply chains are shrinking.

“These supply and sales chains are now disrupted in this waterway,” assured Pletenchuk.

BlockedStrait further traps Russia's Black Sea Fleet – Ukrainian Navy Spokesperson

The spokesperson also confirmed that the enemy cannot use the Kerch Bridge railway line to transport armoured vehicles and fuel and lubricants due to cargo restrictions.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed details of the operation against the Kerch Bridge. According to him, it consisted of seven stages, which were carried out over several weeks.

Traffic jams are forming on the 'Novorossia' route in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions due to damage to bridges.