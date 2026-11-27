MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Head of State, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“I chaired the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters. There were detailed reports on the situation in Kyiv, potential threats and possible responses. Reports were given by the military and intelligence services, government officials and the mayor of the capital,” Zelensky said.

Among the outcomes, he first mentioned the development of specific operational algorithms for public transport and logistics in Kyiv as a whole, in the event of a significant deterioration in the situation due to Russian attacks.

“It is important that people and businesses in the capital are able, under any circumstances, to use transport, work, study and retain as much as possible the ability to remain in the city,” said the President.

Secondly, according to the Head of State, government officials, together with the city authorities, are developing a system that will guarantee people in Kyiv free use of specific bus routes should other forms of transport cease to operate.

According to Zelensky, the mayor and government officials reported to the Command Centre on the protection of specific infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, as well as on the construction of alternatives.“It is important to speed up all this work as much as possible, and I am grateful to each and every one who has got involved,” the Head of State noted.

He added that a detailed discussion had also taken place at the Command Centre with the Main Intelligence Directorate, the Ministry of Defence, the military and the Security Service of Ukraine regarding long-range responses to Russian terror.“We have made some adjustments to the operational plan – the aim is to achieve a more significant slowdown in Russian military production and certain economic processes,” the President emphasised.

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Separately, Zelensky noted, they discussed with the security services and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs additional measures for coordination with partners“in necessary operations in neutral waters outside Ukraine”.

As previously reported, in an interview with the BBC, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the Russians' aim is to force people to leave cities, particularly Kyiv, but he assured that the Defence Forces would defend the city by any means necessary. According to the President, without the capital, there would be no country.