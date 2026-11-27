Georgian Football Federation Websites Reportedly Hit By Cyberattack Amid Controversial Besiktas Game
Three websites reportedly belonging to the Georgian Football Federation (GFF) have been targeted in a cyberattack.
Following the attack, visitors to the affected websites were greeted with the message "Free Palestine."
The method used to carry out the cyberattack remains unknown, and it has not yet been established whether any data was compromised.
The incident occurred following a controversial football match between Türkiye's Beşiktaş and Israel's Hapoel Be'er Sheva, held in the Georgian city of Batumi on November 26.
During the match, tensions erupted in the section housing Beşiktaş supporters, prompting Georgian police to intervene using pepper spray.
The match was temporarily suspended for approximately 30 minutes before play resumed.
No direct connection between the cyberattack and the incidents during the match has been confirmed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment