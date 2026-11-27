MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump praised on Friday Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's recent efforts to assert state authority across Iraq.

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump expressed support for Al-Zaidi's latest major push to tackle the smuggling of the country's oil, fight corruption, and bring all weapons under state control.

"We support Prime Minister al-Zaidi's efforts to build a united, prosperous, and strong Iraq that makes its own political decisions," the US president said.