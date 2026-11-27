Trump Hails Iraqi PM's Efforts To Curb Oil Smuggling
United States President Donald Trump praised on Friday Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's recent efforts to assert state authority across Iraq.
In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump expressed support for Al-Zaidi's latest major push to tackle the smuggling of the country's oil, fight corruption, and bring all weapons under state control.
"We support Prime Minister al-Zaidi's efforts to build a united, prosperous, and strong Iraq that makes its own political decisions," the US president said.
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