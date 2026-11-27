Happy Belly Food Group Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:31 AM EST - Happy Belly Food Group Inc.: Announce that its Heal Wellness brand is introducing the Cocoa Hazelnut Açaí Bowl with Ferrero Rocher® Chocolate Hazelnut Praline starting December 1. Happy Belly Food Group Inc. shares C are trading down $0.03 at $1.28.
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