Axion Minerals Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:47 AM EST - Axion Minerals Corp.: Announced the completion of fieldwork for its Phase 1 exploration program at the Cranberry Creek REE Property, located approximately 23 kilometres south of Revelstoke, British Columbia. Fieldwork was completed mid November. Axion Minerals Corp. shares C are trading unchanged at $0.10.
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