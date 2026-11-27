Southern Energy Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:01 AM EST - Southern Energy Corp.: Announces that pursuant to the Company's Share Award Incentive Plan, an aggregate of 600,000 restricted share awards were granted as part of Southern's overall compensation and employee retention program. Southern Energy Corp. shares V are trading down $0.005 at $0.07.
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