F4 Uranium Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:26 AM EST - F4 Uranium Corp.: Announced a non-brokered private placement consisting of up to 17,647,059 common shares of the Company that shall qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) at a price of C$0.085 per FT Share for gross proceeds of up to approximately C$1,500,000. Red Cloud Securities Inc. will act as a finder for the Company in respect of the Offering on a best-efforts basis. F4 Uranium Corp. shares V are trading down $0.01 at $0.06.
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