Firstservice, Knight, Kinaxis At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> FirstService Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $231.41. FirstService Residential, North America's leading residential community management company, has been selected to provide full-service property management for Executive House, a distinguished high-rise community in Hackensack, New Jersey.
Knight Therapeutics Inc (T:GUD) Hit a new 52-Week High of $12.23. Last week, the updated analyst model for Knight Therapeutics pointed to a fair value of $13.10, compared with the prior figure of $11.65.
Kinaxis Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $234.82. Samdesk, the real-time risk detection and situational awareness platform, today announced the appointment of Mike Knol as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1. Knol spent over five years at Kinaxis as Director of Financial Planning and Analysis.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc (T:MDP) Hit a new 52-Week High of $6.55. Medexus this month reported Fiscal Q2 2027 net revenue of $29.1 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $5.1 million, operating income of $2.4 million, and net income of $0.8 million - all quarterly records since fiscal Q4 2025, demonstrating significant year-over-year growth.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (T) Primaris REIT announced that since October 29, holders of approximately $188 million of preferred units issued by subsidiary limited partnerships of the REIT have voluntarily elected to exchange their holdings into 8.7 million Series A trust units of the REIT, further increasing Primaris' public float, enhancing trading liquidity, and broadening its investor base.
Slate Grocery REIT (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $17.98. Slate Grocery REIT announced that unitholders of the REIT have approved the previously announced transaction with a joint venture between an affiliate of Brixmor Property Group Inc. and affiliates of Everview Partners, L.P.
George Weston Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $117.88. Weston announced its consolidated unaudited results for the 16 weeks ended October 10. Revenue was $20,013 million, an increase of $700 million, or 3.6%. Net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company were $1,266 million ($3.37 per common share), an increase of $789 million ($2.14 per common share).
Knight Therapeutics Inc (T:GUD) Hit a new 52-Week High of $12.23. Last week, the updated analyst model for Knight Therapeutics pointed to a fair value of $13.10, compared with the prior figure of $11.65.
Kinaxis Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $234.82. Samdesk, the real-time risk detection and situational awareness platform, today announced the appointment of Mike Knol as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1. Knol spent over five years at Kinaxis as Director of Financial Planning and Analysis.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc (T:MDP) Hit a new 52-Week High of $6.55. Medexus this month reported Fiscal Q2 2027 net revenue of $29.1 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $5.1 million, operating income of $2.4 million, and net income of $0.8 million - all quarterly records since fiscal Q4 2025, demonstrating significant year-over-year growth.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (T) Primaris REIT announced that since October 29, holders of approximately $188 million of preferred units issued by subsidiary limited partnerships of the REIT have voluntarily elected to exchange their holdings into 8.7 million Series A trust units of the REIT, further increasing Primaris' public float, enhancing trading liquidity, and broadening its investor base.
Slate Grocery REIT (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $17.98. Slate Grocery REIT announced that unitholders of the REIT have approved the previously announced transaction with a joint venture between an affiliate of Brixmor Property Group Inc. and affiliates of Everview Partners, L.P.
George Weston Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $117.88. Weston announced its consolidated unaudited results for the 16 weeks ended October 10. Revenue was $20,013 million, an increase of $700 million, or 3.6%. Net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company were $1,266 million ($3.37 per common share), an increase of $789 million ($2.14 per common share).
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