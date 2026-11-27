MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Premium MERV 13+ filters, retrofit bundles and subscriptions unlock recurring revenue as IAQ mandates, heat-pump adoption and wildfire smoke drive upgrades.

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Furnace Filters - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global furnace filters market was valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 7.61 billion in 2026 to USD 10.03 billion by 2031. The market is projected to record a CAGR of 5.67% during the 2026-2031 forecast period. Growth is being supported by stricter indoor air quality requirements, energy-efficient HVAC retrofits, heat-pump adoption and rising demand for high-efficiency filtration across residential, commercial and industrial buildings.

Indoor Air Quality Requirements Accelerate Filter Upgrades

Growing awareness of indoor air quality is encouraging building owners and households to replace basic furnace filters with higher-efficiency products. ASHRAE Standard 241 established pathogen-control benchmarks that are driving commercial facilities toward MERV 13-plus filters capable of capturing nearly 90% of sub-micron particles. U.S. healthcare facilities also follow OSHA guidance specifying MERV 13 or higher, and these standards are increasingly influencing residential purchasing decisions.

Recurring wild-fire smoke across the western United States and Canada has exposed the performance limitations of legacy MERV 8 filters, leading to shorter replacement cycles and stronger demand for advanced media. Pharmaceutical manufacturing growth in India and China is creating additional opportunities for filters that meet stringent clean-room requirements. As health concerns become a greater priority, premium furnace filters are increasingly viewed as essential risk-mitigation products.

Energy-Efficient HVAC Retrofits Support Market Expansion

Federal and state decarbonization programs are encouraging property owners to replace older packaged HVAC units with heat-pump and variable-refrigerant-flow systems. These upgrades commonly require deeper 4-inch filters that can maintain MERV 13 performance while limiting pressure drop. Updated ventilation regulations, including Massachusetts requirements for a 70% enthalpy-recovery ratio, are also increasing demand for low-resistance filtration products that preserve energy savings.

Contractors are increasingly including premium furnace filters in rebate-eligible HVAC upgrade packages. This approach creates recurring replacement demand and supports multi-year revenue opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers. Additional market drivers include stricter MERV requirements in building codes and heat-pump conversions that require higher-grade filtration.

Maintenance Costs Remain a Market Restraint

Higher life-cycle costs may limit adoption, particularly among price-sensitive households and customers in emerging economies. MERV 13 filters can cost three to four times more than fiberglass alternatives and may require more frequent replacement, pushing annual household expenditure beyond USD 200. Commercial buildings with multiple air handlers can face thousands of dollars in annual procurement and labor expenses.

Higher-efficiency filters may also increase fan power requirements by 15-20% at comparable airflow levels, adding to operating costs. Subscription services can distribute expenses across monthly payments, but their total cost may exceed conventional retail purchasing. Raw-material price volatility, especially for synthetic filter media, presents another challenge for manufacturers and distributors.

Heat-Pump Systems and High-Efficiency Filters Lead Growth

Gas furnaces represented 45.38% of the furnace filters market in 2025, supported by the extensive installed base in North American homes. However, filters used in heat-pump and hybrid systems are forecast to expand at an 8.05% CAGR. Electrification incentives and improving operating economics are accelerating heat-pump installations, while year-round system operation increases demand for deeper MERV 13 media that can support airflow and equipment performance.

MERV 5-8 filters held a 37.92% market share in 2025 and remain widely used in residential settings. MERV 13-16 and HEPA products are expected to grow at a 9.42% CAGR through 2031, making them the fastest-expanding filtration category. Smoke exposure, health-focused purchasing and stricter standards in healthcare and clean manufacturing are strengthening adoption. MERV 9-12 products continue to provide an intermediate option for customers seeking improved filtration at a more accessible cost.

Regional Furnace Filters Market Outlook

North America generated 36.72% of global furnace filters market revenue in 2025. Stringent energy codes, MERV 13 requirements for new construction and major retrofits, and recurring wild-fire smoke are supporting replacement demand. The region also leads the adoption of automated filter delivery and subscription programs.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, registering a 7.74% CAGR through 2031. India's expanding HVAC sector, which is trending toward USD 30 billion by 2030, is expected to generate substantial demand for filtration products. China's position as a major heat-pump market is also shaping filtration requirements, while strict indoor air quality standards in Japan and South Korea support MERV 13-plus adoption in densely populated urban buildings.

Europe is expected to achieve steady growth as Green Deal energy directives and heat-pump subsidies drive HVAC modernization. Germany is advancing retrofit incentives, while broader regional sustainability policies are encouraging recyclable and energy-efficient filtration materials. Demand is also emerging across the Middle East and Africa as Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and other large-scale construction programs increase investment in advanced HVAC systems.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing focus on indoor air quality (IAQ)

4.2.2 Surge in energy-efficient HVAC retrofits

4.2.3 Stricter IAQ and MERV mandates in building codes

4.2.4 Heat-pump conversions requiring higher-grade filters (under-the-radar)

4.2.5 Wild-fire smoke events boosting replacement frequency (under-the-radar)

4.2.6 Subscription e-commerce filter services driving volume (under-the-radar)

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High life-cycle maintenance cost

4.3.2 Raw-material price volatility (synthetic media)

4.3.3 Mini-split adoption (filterless HVAC) (under-the-radar)

4.3.4 Sustainability push against disposable filters (under-the-radar)

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Technological Outlook

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Stakeholder Analysis

4.9 Distribution Channel Analysis

4.10 Consumer Preference Analysis

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Furnace Type

5.1.1 Gas

5.1.2 Oil

5.1.3 Electric Resistance

5.1.4 Heat-Pump / Hybrid

5.2 By MERV Rating

5.2.1 MERV 1-4

5.2.2 MERV 5-8

5.2.3 MERV 9-12

5.2.4 MERV 13-16 and HEPA

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Commercial

5.3.3 Industrial

5.4 By Distribution Channel

5.4.1 Offline Retail (DIY Stores, HVAC Wholesalers)

5.4.2 Online Direct-to-Consumer

5.4.3 Subscription Services

5.5 By Filter Media

5.5.1 Fiberglass

5.5.2 Pleated Synthetic

5.5.3 Electrostatic

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 Germany

5.6.2.2 France

5.6.2.3 United Kingdom

5.6.2.4 Italy

5.6.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 Japan

5.6.3.3 India

5.6.3.4 South Korea

5.6.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 South America

5.6.4.1 Brazil

5.6.4.2 Argentina

5.6.4.3 Rest of South America

5.6.5 Middle East and Africa

5.6.5.1 Middle East

5.6.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.1.2 UAE

5.6.5.1.3 Turkey

5.6.5.2 Africa

5.6.5.2.1 South Africa

5.6.5.2.2 Nigeria

5.6.5.2.3 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.2 3M Company (Filtrete)

6.4.3 Nordic Pure LLC

6.4.4 Rheem Manufacturing Company

6.4.5 FilterBuy Inc.

6.4.6 Lennox International Inc.

6.4.7 AprilAire LLC

6.4.8 MANN+HUMMEL GmbH

6.4.9 AAF International (Daikin)

6.4.10 Camfil AB

6.4.11 Parker-Hannifin Corp.

6.4.12 Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE

6.4.13 Donaldson Company Inc.

6.4.14 Koch Filter Corporation

6.4.15 General Filters Inc.

6.4.16 KOOL-IT Filtration

6.4.17 Glasfloss Industries

6.4.18 PureFilters Canada Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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