Once a deposit is made, users can track their balance, accumulated earnings, and transaction status directly in Utapp. APYs are variable, and returns are not guaranteed. DeFi lending carries risks, including smart contract vulnerabilities and potential loss of funds.

Multiwallets: create and import multiple independent crypto wallets

Utorg has also added Multiwallets to make managing crypto for different purposes easier. Users can create new wallets or import existing ones into Utapp, keeping funds for everyday spending, long-term holdings, and DeFi activities separate without switching between wallet apps.

Each wallet works independently, with its own recovery phrase, balances, and transaction history.

Users can switch between wallets directly in Utapp by Utorg from the main screen in a few taps, and the selected wallet is automatically used for sending, receiving, swapping, and topping up their crypto card. They can also customize wallets with different names, colors, and icons. Also, adding new wallets does not require users to repeat the KYC process for their crypto card.

Commenting on the launches, Daniel Stolberg, Co-founder of Utorg, said:

"Most people hold their crypto in one place and spend it in another, and they rarely earn on it at all. With Earn, your USDC can work for you inside Utapp. With Multiwallets, you can organise your assets across separate wallets in the same app. We built both so that managing, earning and spending crypto happens in one place, and we will keep building new features in that direction."

Both Earn and Multiwallets are now available in Utapp by Utorg. Users can start earning potential yield on USDC with a deposit from $1, create or import additional crypto wallets, and manage their everyday crypto spending with a connected card.

About Utorg

Utorg is a fintech company founded in 2019 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, building infrastructure for the crypto industry. For consumers, Utorg offers a self-custodial crypto wallet and card through Utapp by Utorg app trusted by 2M+ users worldwide, making it simpler to buy, hold, send, receive, swap and spend crypto without giving up control of funds. For businesses, Utorg provides infrastructure for embedded crypto payment flows, cross-border settlement and white-label solutions. The company is backed by Dragonfly and TA Ventures and operates in highly regulated markets globally.