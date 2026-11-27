Aerospace And Defense Wire Harness Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021-2034 Electrification And Defense Modernization Propel Market To $12.68 Billion
Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Aerospace and Defense Wire Harness Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2034), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aerospace & defense wire harness market was valued at US$8.35 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$12.68 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2026 to 2034. Growth is supported by aircraft electrification, defense modernization, expanding space programs, advanced avionics integration, and rising demand for lightweight, high-performance electrical systems.
The report analyzes the market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. Asia Pacific dominated the aerospace & defense wire harness market in 2025, followed by North America and Europe. Regional growth reflects increasing aircraft production, military procurement, fleet modernization, and investment in commercial aviation and space technology.
North America remains one of the most advanced and mature markets due to its established aircraft manufacturing base, major defense contractors, and leading space technology organizations. Commercial aviation, military aviation, and space exploration programs in the US generate sustained demand for reliable, lightweight, and safety-compliant wire harness systems. Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman contribute to demand for advanced electrical interconnection systems used in avionics, flight control systems, radar, and mission-critical defense platforms.
The increasing complexity of next-generation aircraft and defense systems is driving the adoption of high-density, thermally resilient wire harness designs. In March 2024, US Department of Defense logistics programs continued procuring aircraft wiring harnesses and electrical assemblies through Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) contracts. Boeing received multiple DLA Aviation awards for aircraft harness components and electrical assemblies, supporting fleet sustainment requirements for military transport aircraft and fighter platforms.
Defense modernization, unmanned aerial system deployment, and space exploration initiatives led by NASA and private companies such as SpaceX are accelerating innovation in aerospace wiring architectures. The transition toward more electric aircraft, tighter fuel efficiency requirements, and advanced avionics integration is also increasing wiring complexity and supporting replacement and upgrade demand. Aviation regulations continue to reinforce stringent quality, reliability, and safety requirements for aerospace and defense wire harness assemblies.
Lightweight wire harness materials shape future market growth
Aircraft manufacturers and defense system integrators are prioritizing lower platform weight, improved fuel efficiency, extended operational range, and greater electrical capacity. This is encouraging a transition from conventional wiring solutions to thin-wall fluoropolymer-insulated wires, cross-linked ETFE-based cables, aluminum conductors for selected applications, lightweight shielding braids, and compact composite interconnect components.
Weight reduction is particularly important in next-generation commercial aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and space platforms. TE Connectivity's Raychem SPEC 55 wire family uses advanced insulation materials to support smaller and lighter wiring systems while maintaining resistance to extreme temperatures, abrasion, and aerospace fluids. Certain SPEC 55 configurations can provide weight reductions of up to 30% compared with traditional aerospace wiring solutions. The company's Raychem INSTALITE lightweight braid system can also deliver electromagnetic interference protection with up to 50% weight savings compared with conventional copper braids.
Cross-linked ETFE insulation and lightweight cable architectures are gaining adoption in modern aircraft electrical wiring interconnection systems (EWIS). Suppliers are also introducing smaller connectors, thin-wall cables, and single-pair data transmission technologies to reduce wire count and harness mass while maintaining performance. As aircraft electrification, advanced avionics, and defense modernization programs expand, lightweight aerospace wire harness materials are expected to remain a major technology and procurement priority.
Key companies profiled in the report include Safran SA, Latecoere SA, GKN Aerospace Services Ltd, Collins Aerospace, Prysmian SpA, AMETEK, Inc., Interconnect Solutions Company LLC, Amphenol Corporation, HarcoSemco LLC, and Axon Cable SAS. Additional market participants were evaluated to provide a comprehensive view of the global competitive landscape and industry ecosystem.
The market analysis combines primary and secondary research. Internal and external sources were used to obtain qualitative and quantitative market information, develop segment-level forecasts, and assess competitive trends. Primary interviews with VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, valuation experts, research analysts, consultants, and key opinion leaders supported data validation and analytical insights.
Reasons to Buy
- Identify aerospace & defense wire harness market growth, size, leading companies, and key segments more efficiently. Understand business priorities and realign strategies with evolving market opportunities. Evaluate emerging industry trends and recommendations to support effective long-term planning. Develop or modify expansion plans based on growth prospects in mature and emerging markets. Assess in-depth market drivers, challenges, technology trends, and regional developments. Strengthen decision-making related to products, segmentation, pricing, distribution, and commercial strategy.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Analyst Market Outlook
1.2 Market Attractiveness
2. Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Landscape
2.1 Overview
2.2 Value Chain Analysis
2.3 Supply Chain Analysis
2.3.1 List of Manufacturers/Suppliers
2.3.2 List of Potential Customers (Upto 50)
2.4 Porter`s Five Force Analysis
2.5 PEST Analysis
2.6 Sustainability and ESG Trends
2.7 Regulatory Framework
3. Competitive Landscape
3.1 Company Benchmarking by Key Players
3.2 Market Concentration
4. Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market - Key Industry Dynamics
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Market Opportunities
4.4 Future Trends
4.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints
5. Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market - Global Market Analysis
5.1 Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2021-2034
5.2 Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Forecast and Analysis
6. Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Revenue Analysis - Product Type
6.1 Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Forecasts and Analysis by Product Type
6.1.1 Wire Harness Connector
6.1.2 Wire Harness Terminal
6.1.3 Wire
6.1.4 Others
Each product type includes an overview and Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market revenue analysis for 2021-2034 (US$ Million).
7. Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Revenue Analysis - Insulation Material
7.1 Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Forecasts and Analysis by Insulation Material
7.1.1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
7.1.2 Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)
7.1.3 Polyurethane (PU)
7.1.4 Polyethylene (PE)
7.1.5 Cross-linked Polyethylene (XLPE)
7.1.6 Polypropylene (PP)
7.1.7 Others
Each insulation material includes an overview and Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market revenue analysis for 2021-2034 (US$ Million).
8. Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Revenue Analysis - Aerospace And Defense Application
8.1 Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Forecasts and Analysis by Aerospace And Defense Application
8.1.1 Avionics Wiring
8.1.2 Flight Control Systems
8.1.3 Cabin Management Systems
8.1.4 Radar Systems
8.1.5 Military Communication Systems
8.1.6 Others
Each application includes an overview and Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market revenue analysis for 2021-2034 (US$ Million).
9. Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Revenue Analysis - Voltage Capacity
9.1 Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Forecasts and Analysis by Voltage Capacity
9.1.1 Low Voltage (0 to 50V)
9.1.2 Medium Voltage (50 to 300V)
9.1.3 High Voltage (More than 300V)
Each voltage capacity includes an overview and Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market revenue analysis for 2021-2034 (US$ Million).
10. Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Revenue Analysis - Conducting Material
10.1 Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Forecasts and Analysis by Conducting Material
10.1.1 Copper
10.1.2 Aluminium
10.1.3 Optical Fiber
10.1.4 Others
Each conducting material includes an overview and Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market revenue analysis for 2021-2034 (US$ Million).
11. Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Revenue Analysis - Sales Channel
11.1 Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Forecasts and Analysis by Sales Channel
11.1.1 OEMs
11.1.2 Aftermarket
Each sales channel includes an overview and Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market revenue analysis for 2021-2034 (US$ Million).
12. Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market - Geographical Analysis
Each region includes a market overview, revenue and forecasts for 2021-2034 (US$ Million), segmentation analysis, and a country-level market breakdown. Each country-level analysis includes revenue and forecasts for 2021-2034 (US$ Million) and segmentation by Product Type, Insulation Material, Aerospace And Defense Application, Voltage Capacity, Conducting Material, and Sales Channel.
12.1 North America
12.1.1 United States Market
12.1.2 Canada Market
12.1.3 Mexico Market
12.2 Europe
12.2.1 Germany Market
12.2.2 France Market
12.2.3 Italy Market
12.2.4 United Kingdom Market
12.2.5 Russia Market
12.2.6 Rest of Europe Market
12.3 Asia Pacific
12.3.1 Australia Market
12.3.2 China Market
12.3.3 India Market
12.3.4 Japan Market
12.3.5 South Korea Market
12.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific Market
12.4 Middle East and Africa
12.4.1 South Africa Market
12.4.2 Saudi Arabia Market
12.4.3 United Arab Emirates Market
12.4.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa Market
12.5 South and Central America
12.5.1 Brazil Market
12.5.2 Argentina Market
12.5.3 Rest of South and Central America Market
13. Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Industry Landscape
14. Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market - Key Company Profiles
Each company profile covers key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments, subject to the availability of public financial information.
14.1 Safran SA
14.2 Latecoere SA
14.3 GKN Aerospace Services Ltd
14.4 Collins Aerospace
14.5 Interconnect Solutions Company LLC
14.6 Amphenol Corporation
14.7 AMETEK, Inc.
14.8 Prysmian SpA
14.9 HarcoSemco LLC
14.10 Axon Cable SAS
15. Appendix
15.1 Glossary
15.2 Research Methodology and Approach
15.2.1 Secondary Research
15.2.2 Primary Research
15.2.3 Market Estimation Approach
15.2.3.1 Supply Side Analysis
15.2.3.2 Demand Side Analysis
15.2.4 Research Assumptions and Limitations
15.2.5 Currency Conversion
15.3 About the Analyst
15.4 Market Intelligence Cloud
List of Tables [255]
List of Figures [73]
Companies
The List of Companies - Aerospace and Defense Wire Harness Market
- Safran SA Latecoere SA GKN Aerospace Services Ltd Collins Aerospace Prysmian SpA AMETEK, Inc. Interconnect Solutions Company LLC Amphenol Corporation HarcoSemco LLC Axon Cable SAS
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