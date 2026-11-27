MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize lightweight, high-density wire harnesses for more electric aircraft, UAVs, defense modernization, and space platforms to support efficiency and upgrade demand.

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Aerospace and Defense Wire Harness Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2034), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerospace & defense wire harness market was valued at US$8.35 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$12.68 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2026 to 2034. Growth is supported by aircraft electrification, defense modernization, expanding space programs, advanced avionics integration, and rising demand for lightweight, high-performance electrical systems.

The report analyzes the market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. Asia Pacific dominated the aerospace & defense wire harness market in 2025, followed by North America and Europe. Regional growth reflects increasing aircraft production, military procurement, fleet modernization, and investment in commercial aviation and space technology.

North America remains one of the most advanced and mature markets due to its established aircraft manufacturing base, major defense contractors, and leading space technology organizations. Commercial aviation, military aviation, and space exploration programs in the US generate sustained demand for reliable, lightweight, and safety-compliant wire harness systems. Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman contribute to demand for advanced electrical interconnection systems used in avionics, flight control systems, radar, and mission-critical defense platforms.

The increasing complexity of next-generation aircraft and defense systems is driving the adoption of high-density, thermally resilient wire harness designs. In March 2024, US Department of Defense logistics programs continued procuring aircraft wiring harnesses and electrical assemblies through Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) contracts. Boeing received multiple DLA Aviation awards for aircraft harness components and electrical assemblies, supporting fleet sustainment requirements for military transport aircraft and fighter platforms.

Defense modernization, unmanned aerial system deployment, and space exploration initiatives led by NASA and private companies such as SpaceX are accelerating innovation in aerospace wiring architectures. The transition toward more electric aircraft, tighter fuel efficiency requirements, and advanced avionics integration is also increasing wiring complexity and supporting replacement and upgrade demand. Aviation regulations continue to reinforce stringent quality, reliability, and safety requirements for aerospace and defense wire harness assemblies.

Lightweight wire harness materials shape future market growth

Aircraft manufacturers and defense system integrators are prioritizing lower platform weight, improved fuel efficiency, extended operational range, and greater electrical capacity. This is encouraging a transition from conventional wiring solutions to thin-wall fluoropolymer-insulated wires, cross-linked ETFE-based cables, aluminum conductors for selected applications, lightweight shielding braids, and compact composite interconnect components.

Weight reduction is particularly important in next-generation commercial aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and space platforms. TE Connectivity's Raychem SPEC 55 wire family uses advanced insulation materials to support smaller and lighter wiring systems while maintaining resistance to extreme temperatures, abrasion, and aerospace fluids. Certain SPEC 55 configurations can provide weight reductions of up to 30% compared with traditional aerospace wiring solutions. The company's Raychem INSTALITE lightweight braid system can also deliver electromagnetic interference protection with up to 50% weight savings compared with conventional copper braids.

Cross-linked ETFE insulation and lightweight cable architectures are gaining adoption in modern aircraft electrical wiring interconnection systems (EWIS). Suppliers are also introducing smaller connectors, thin-wall cables, and single-pair data transmission technologies to reduce wire count and harness mass while maintaining performance. As aircraft electrification, advanced avionics, and defense modernization programs expand, lightweight aerospace wire harness materials are expected to remain a major technology and procurement priority.

Key companies profiled in the report include Safran SA, Latecoere SA, GKN Aerospace Services Ltd, Collins Aerospace, Prysmian SpA, AMETEK, Inc., Interconnect Solutions Company LLC, Amphenol Corporation, HarcoSemco LLC, and Axon Cable SAS. Additional market participants were evaluated to provide a comprehensive view of the global competitive landscape and industry ecosystem.

The market analysis combines primary and secondary research. Internal and external sources were used to obtain qualitative and quantitative market information, develop segment-level forecasts, and assess competitive trends. Primary interviews with VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, valuation experts, research analysts, consultants, and key opinion leaders supported data validation and analytical insights.

Reasons to Buy



Identify aerospace & defense wire harness market growth, size, leading companies, and key segments more efficiently.

Understand business priorities and realign strategies with evolving market opportunities.

Evaluate emerging industry trends and recommendations to support effective long-term planning.

Develop or modify expansion plans based on growth prospects in mature and emerging markets.

Assess in-depth market drivers, challenges, technology trends, and regional developments. Strengthen decision-making related to products, segmentation, pricing, distribution, and commercial strategy.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Analyst Market Outlook

1.2 Market Attractiveness

2. Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Landscape

2.1 Overview

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

2.3 Supply Chain Analysis

2.3.1 List of Manufacturers/Suppliers

2.3.2 List of Potential Customers (Upto 50)

2.4 Porter`s Five Force Analysis

2.5 PEST Analysis

2.6 Sustainability and ESG Trends

2.7 Regulatory Framework

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Company Benchmarking by Key Players

3.2 Market Concentration

4. Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints

5. Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2021-2034

5.2 Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Forecast and Analysis

6. Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Revenue Analysis - Product Type

6.1 Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Forecasts and Analysis by Product Type

6.1.1 Wire Harness Connector

6.1.2 Wire Harness Terminal

6.1.3 Wire

6.1.4 Others

Each product type includes an overview and Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market revenue analysis for 2021-2034 (US$ Million).

7. Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Revenue Analysis - Insulation Material

7.1 Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Forecasts and Analysis by Insulation Material

7.1.1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

7.1.2 Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)

7.1.3 Polyurethane (PU)

7.1.4 Polyethylene (PE)

7.1.5 Cross-linked Polyethylene (XLPE)

7.1.6 Polypropylene (PP)

7.1.7 Others

Each insulation material includes an overview and Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market revenue analysis for 2021-2034 (US$ Million).

8. Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Revenue Analysis - Aerospace And Defense Application

8.1 Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Forecasts and Analysis by Aerospace And Defense Application

8.1.1 Avionics Wiring

8.1.2 Flight Control Systems

8.1.3 Cabin Management Systems

8.1.4 Radar Systems

8.1.5 Military Communication Systems

8.1.6 Others

Each application includes an overview and Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market revenue analysis for 2021-2034 (US$ Million).

9. Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Revenue Analysis - Voltage Capacity

9.1 Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Forecasts and Analysis by Voltage Capacity

9.1.1 Low Voltage (0 to 50V)

9.1.2 Medium Voltage (50 to 300V)

9.1.3 High Voltage (More than 300V)

Each voltage capacity includes an overview and Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market revenue analysis for 2021-2034 (US$ Million).

10. Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Revenue Analysis - Conducting Material

10.1 Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Forecasts and Analysis by Conducting Material

10.1.1 Copper

10.1.2 Aluminium

10.1.3 Optical Fiber

10.1.4 Others

Each conducting material includes an overview and Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market revenue analysis for 2021-2034 (US$ Million).

11. Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Revenue Analysis - Sales Channel

11.1 Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Forecasts and Analysis by Sales Channel

11.1.1 OEMs

11.1.2 Aftermarket

Each sales channel includes an overview and Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market revenue analysis for 2021-2034 (US$ Million).

12. Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market - Geographical Analysis

Each region includes a market overview, revenue and forecasts for 2021-2034 (US$ Million), segmentation analysis, and a country-level market breakdown. Each country-level analysis includes revenue and forecasts for 2021-2034 (US$ Million) and segmentation by Product Type, Insulation Material, Aerospace And Defense Application, Voltage Capacity, Conducting Material, and Sales Channel.

12.1 North America

12.1.1 United States Market

12.1.2 Canada Market

12.1.3 Mexico Market

12.2 Europe

12.2.1 Germany Market

12.2.2 France Market

12.2.3 Italy Market

12.2.4 United Kingdom Market

12.2.5 Russia Market

12.2.6 Rest of Europe Market

12.3 Asia Pacific

12.3.1 Australia Market

12.3.2 China Market

12.3.3 India Market

12.3.4 Japan Market

12.3.5 South Korea Market

12.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific Market

12.4 Middle East and Africa

12.4.1 South Africa Market

12.4.2 Saudi Arabia Market

12.4.3 United Arab Emirates Market

12.4.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa Market

12.5 South and Central America

12.5.1 Brazil Market

12.5.2 Argentina Market

12.5.3 Rest of South and Central America Market

13. Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market Industry Landscape

14. Aerospace and Defense Wiring Harness Market - Key Company Profiles

Each company profile covers key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments, subject to the availability of public financial information.

14.1 Safran SA

14.2 Latecoere SA

14.3 GKN Aerospace Services Ltd

14.4 Collins Aerospace

14.5 Interconnect Solutions Company LLC

14.6 Amphenol Corporation

14.7 AMETEK, Inc.

14.8 Prysmian SpA

14.9 HarcoSemco LLC

14.10 Axon Cable SAS

15. Appendix

15.1 Glossary

15.2 Research Methodology and Approach

15.2.1 Secondary Research

15.2.2 Primary Research

15.2.3 Market Estimation Approach

15.2.3.1 Supply Side Analysis

15.2.3.2 Demand Side Analysis

15.2.4 Research Assumptions and Limitations

15.2.5 Currency Conversion

15.3 About the Analyst

15.4 Market Intelligence Cloud

List of Tables [255]

List of Figures [73]

Companies

The List of Companies - Aerospace and Defense Wire Harness Market



Safran SA

Latecoere SA

GKN Aerospace Services Ltd

Collins Aerospace

Prysmian SpA

AMETEK, Inc.

Interconnect Solutions Company LLC

Amphenol Corporation

HarcoSemco LLC Axon Cable SAS

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