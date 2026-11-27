Ottawa, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global GPU as a service market is valued at USD 6.10 billion in 2026, up from USD 4.96 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 37.10 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 22.29%. The U.S. market grows from USD 1.10 billion in 2025 to about USD 8.34 billion by 2035.







Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Demand for rented GPU capacity is surging. CoreWeave reported third-quarter 2026 revenue up 168% year over year, grew its contracted backlog by about 27% in a single quarter, and raised its 2026 outlook; its active power passed 1.7 gigawatts. Nvidia's data center revenue rose 117% in the quarter ended July 26, 2026, as Blackwell Ultra deployments scaled and the Vera Rubin platform began to ramp.

Access is also widening. Telecom operators, IT service firms and hardware makers now sell GPU capacity directly, with SK Telecom, Sify, Rackspace and Lenovo launching GPUaaS offerings. For cloud providers, chip makers, data center developers, enterprises and investors, the key questions are how pricing evolves, who secures power and chips, and how demand shifts from training to inference.

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Figure 1: GPU as a Service Market Snapshot

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

The market grows about six times between 2026 and 2035. Growth comes from AI model training and inference, cloud gaming and enterprise AI adoption, as companies rent GPUs instead of buying and running their own clusters.

Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments

GPU as a Service Market: Leading and Fastest-Growing Segments

Segment Group Leading Segment Fastest-Growing Segment Why It Matters Component Solutions (56%) Services Managed AI clusters and support add value Pricing model Subscription-based Pay-per-use Flexible usage for bursty AI workloads Organization size Large enterprises SMEs Lower entry cost opens AI to smaller firms Vertical Gaming IT & telecom Telcos and SaaS firms build AI services Region North America (~34%) Asia Pacific (25.5% CAGR) Sovereign and telecom GPU clouds

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Component. Solutions, meaning GPU compute capacity and software platforms, held 56% of revenue in 2025. Services, including managed clusters, optimization and support, grow fastest as enterprises seek help running AI workloads.

Pricing model. Subscription-based plans lead because AI labs and enterprises reserve capacity for long periods. Pay-per-use grows fastest as inference and experimentation create variable demand.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Regional and Country Analysis

GPU as a Service Market by Region

Region Position Key Facts Growth Signal North America Largest (~34%) U.S. USD 1.10B (2025) → ~USD 8.34B (2035) Hyperscalers and neoclouds Asia Pacific Fastest (25.5% CAGR) SK Telecom (Korea), Sify (India) launches Sovereign AI and telecom clouds Europe Growing Sovereign AI and regional GPU clouds Data residency rules Latin America and MEA Emerging Gulf AI campus investments New data center capacity

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

North America. North America holds about 34% of revenue. The U.S. market grows from USD 1.10 billion in 2025 to about USD 8.34 billion by 2035 at a 22.46% CAGR, led by hyperscalers and specialist GPU clouds such as CoreWeave, which added more than 200 MW of active power in the third quarter of 2026.

Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region at a 25.5% CAGR. SK Telecom launched SKT GPUaaS from its AI data center in Gasan, Seoul, in January 2025, and Sify launched its CloudInfinit+AI platform in India in October 2024.

Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Data residency and sovereign AI programs support regional GPU clouds in Europe, while large AI data center campuses in the Gulf expand capacity in the Middle East.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

What Is Changing in the Industry







Figure 2: Key GPU as a Service Developments, 2024–2026

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Specialist GPU clouds are scaling fast. CoreWeave reported Q3 2026 revenue up 168%, backlog up about 27% in one quarter and active power above 1.7 GW, and raised its 2026 outlook. More than half of its new customers in 2026 came from outside AI and tech.

What it indicates: Neoclouds are becoming core suppliers, and demand is broadening from AI labs to mainstream enterprises.

Chip supply sets the pace. Nvidia's data center revenue rose 117% in the quarter ended July 26, 2026, with Vera Rubin expected to reach about 20% of data center revenue in the following quarter.

What it indicates: Access to the latest GPUs is a key competitive edge for GPUaaS providers.

Telecom and IT firms are entering. SK Telecom, Sify, Rackspace and Lenovo launched GPUaaS offerings between 2024 and 2025, using existing data centers and enterprise relationships.

What it indicates: Competition is widening, and regional providers are capturing demand for local and sovereign AI.

Financing and power are the constraints. Building GPU capacity needs large capital spending, long-term power contracts and debt financing; CoreWeave's quarterly loss widened as interest and depreciation costs rose.

What it indicates: Providers with secure power and low-cost capital will win share, and pricing will reflect capacity costs.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Key Market Drivers