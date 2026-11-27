GPU As A Service Market To Reach USD 37.10 Billion By 2035 As AI Training, Inference And Neocloud Capacity Turn Accelerated Computing Into A Utility
|Segment Group
|Leading Segment
|Fastest-Growing Segment
|Why It Matters
|Component
|Solutions (56%)
|Services
|Managed AI clusters and support add value
|Pricing model
|Subscription-based
|Pay-per-use
|Flexible usage for bursty AI workloads
|Organization size
|Large enterprises
|SMEs
|Lower entry cost opens AI to smaller firms
|Vertical
|Gaming
|IT & telecom
|Telcos and SaaS firms build AI services
|Region
|North America (~34%)
|Asia Pacific (25.5% CAGR)
|Sovereign and telecom GPU clouds
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Component. Solutions, meaning GPU compute capacity and software platforms, held 56% of revenue in 2025. Services, including managed clusters, optimization and support, grow fastest as enterprises seek help running AI workloads.
Pricing model. Subscription-based plans lead because AI labs and enterprises reserve capacity for long periods. Pay-per-use grows fastest as inference and experimentation create variable demand.Organization size and vertical. Large enterprises led in 2025, but SMEs grow rapidly as GPU access becomes cheaper and easier. Gaming dominated, driven by cloud gaming and rendering, while IT and telecom is the fastest-growing vertical as operators build artificial intelligence services machine learning virtual reality augmented reality
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Regional and Country Analysis
GPU as a Service Market by Region
|Region
|Position
|Key Facts
|Growth Signal
|North America
|Largest (~34%)
|U.S. USD 1.10B (2025) → ~USD 8.34B (2035)
|Hyperscalers and neoclouds
|Asia Pacific
|Fastest (25.5% CAGR)
|SK Telecom (Korea), Sify (India) launches
|Sovereign AI and telecom clouds
|Europe
|Growing
|Sovereign AI and regional GPU clouds
|Data residency rules
|Latin America and MEA
|Emerging
|Gulf AI campus investments
|New data center capacity
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
North America. North America holds about 34% of revenue. The U.S. market grows from USD 1.10 billion in 2025 to about USD 8.34 billion by 2035 at a 22.46% CAGR, led by hyperscalers and specialist GPU clouds such as CoreWeave, which added more than 200 MW of active power in the third quarter of 2026.
Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region at a 25.5% CAGR. SK Telecom launched SKT GPUaaS from its AI data center in Gasan, Seoul, in January 2025, and Sify launched its CloudInfinit+AI platform in India in October 2024.
Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Data residency and sovereign AI programs support regional GPU clouds in Europe, while large AI data center campuses in the Gulf expand capacity in the Middle East.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
What Is Changing in the Industry
Figure 2: Key GPU as a Service Developments, 2024–2026
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Specialist GPU clouds are scaling fast. CoreWeave reported Q3 2026 revenue up 168%, backlog up about 27% in one quarter and active power above 1.7 GW, and raised its 2026 outlook. More than half of its new customers in 2026 came from outside AI and tech.
What it indicates: Neoclouds are becoming core suppliers, and demand is broadening from AI labs to mainstream enterprises.
Chip supply sets the pace. Nvidia's data center revenue rose 117% in the quarter ended July 26, 2026, with Vera Rubin expected to reach about 20% of data center revenue in the following quarter.
What it indicates: Access to the latest GPUs is a key competitive edge for GPUaaS providers.
Telecom and IT firms are entering. SK Telecom, Sify, Rackspace and Lenovo launched GPUaaS offerings between 2024 and 2025, using existing data centers and enterprise relationships.
What it indicates: Competition is widening, and regional providers are capturing demand for local and sovereign AI.
Financing and power are the constraints. Building GPU capacity needs large capital spending, long-term power contracts and debt financing; CoreWeave's quarterly loss widened as interest and depreciation costs rose.
What it indicates: Providers with secure power and low-cost capital will win share, and pricing will reflect capacity costs.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Key Market Drivers
- Training and inference demand from generative AI. High cost and long lead times of owning GPU clusters. Growth of cloud gaming, rendering and simulation. Expansion of data center infrastructure cloud services Sovereign AI and data residency programs.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Major Challenges
- GPU supply constraints and high prices. Power availability and data center build times. High capital and financing costs for providers. Price competition as capacity grows. Data security and compliance concerns.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Emerging Opportunities
- Pay-per-use and inference services, the fastest-growing pricing model. SMEs, the fastest-growing customer group. IT and telecom, the fastest-growing vertical. Asia Pacific, growing at 25.5% a year. Managed AI services on top of raw GPU capacity.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Company and Competitive Intelligence
Figure 3: GPU as a Service Signals, 2026
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Precedence Research profiles Qualcomm Technologies, Oracle, NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft and Intel Corporation, along with IBM, HCL Technologies, Fujitsu, Arm Limited and Amazon Web Services.
|Company
|Key Offering
|Latest Development
|Positioning
|NVIDIA
|GPUs, DGX Cloud, software stack
|Data center revenue +117% (Q2 FY2027)
|Core technology supplier
|Amazon Web Services
|GPU instances, managed AI
|Hyperscale GPU capacity
|Largest cloud provider
|Microsoft
|Azure GPU virtual machines
|AI infrastructure expansion
|Enterprise AI cloud
|Oracle
|OCI GPU superclusters
|Large AI training contracts
|Fast-growing AI cloud
|CoreWeave
|Specialist AI cloud
|Q3 2026 revenue +168%; raised outlook
|Leading neocloud
|IBM / Fujitsu / HCL
|Enterprise GPU and HPC services
|Named key players
|Enterprise and hybrid
|Lenovo / Rackspace / SK Telecom / Sify
|Subscription and regional GPUaaS
|Launches in 2024–2025
|New entrants and regional players
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Customer and Buyer Intelligence
|Target Account Group
|Decision-Makers
|Purchase Signals
|Commercial Opportunity
|AI labs and startups
|CTO, Head of Infrastructure
|Model training roadmaps, funding rounds
|Reserved GPU clusters
|Large enterprises
|CIO, Chief Data Officer
|Generative AI deployment
|Managed inference and fine-tuning
|SMEs and developers
|Founders, Engineering Leads
|Pilot projects, cost pressure
|Pay-per-use GPU access
|Gaming and media
|Head of Technology
|Cloud gaming, rendering deadlines
|Burst GPU capacity
|Governments and research
|Program Directors
|Sovereign AI programs
|Dedicated national GPU clouds
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
How Precedence Research Supports Decision-MakingMaster Dataset provides segment, regional and company data for GPU as a service and adjacent markets such as the AI data center GPU high-performance computing as a service artificial intelligence as a service markets
Precedence Quadrant compares GPUaaS providers on capacity, GPU generation, pricing, power and regional reach.
Interactive Intelligence Dashboard tracks capacity additions, contracts, pricing and company results.
Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence maps GPU, memory, networking and power supply chains.
Customized Research answers specific questions, such as GPU pricing forecasts, build-versus-rent analysis or Asia Pacific entry.
|Solution
|What It Provides
|How It Helps
|Master Dataset
|Segment, region and company data
|Sizes demand by pricing model and vertical
|Precedence Quadrant
|Provider comparison
|Supports vendor selection
|Interactive Dashboard
|Capacity, contract and price tracking
|Times sales and investment moves
|Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence
|GPU and power supply mapping
|Supports capacity planning
|Customized Research
|Pricing, build-vs-rent and entry studies
|Answers decision-specific questions
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Why Continuously Updated Intelligence Matters
GPU prices, chip launches and capacity deals change every month. Monthly updates suit buyers tracking GPU hour pricing, quarterly updates follow cloud and chip earnings, six-monthly updates align with new GPU generations, and annual updates support investors reviewing market size and share. Precedence Research offers all four update cycles.
Strategic Outlook
- CEOs and CXOs: the market grows about six times by 2035; access to chips and power decides winners. Strategy teams: inference, pay-per-use and SMEs are the fastest-growing demand areas. CIOs: renting GPUs can cut time to deploy AI compared with building clusters. Procurement teams: compare total cost, including networking, storage and contract terms. Investors: watch backlog, utilization and financing costs at GPU cloud providers. Suppliers: demand rises for GPUs, high-bandwidth memory, networking and power equipment.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Company Ecosystem
Figure 4: GPU as a Service Company Ecosystem, 2026
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Call to Action
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