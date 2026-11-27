MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Endoscopic Closure Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added tooffering.

The global endoscopic closure devices market is projected to increase from USD 0.59 billion in 2026 to USD 1.25 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The report evaluates market dynamics, technological advancements, competitive developments, regulatory conditions, reimbursement trends, and growth opportunities across products, applications, end users, and geographic regions.

Market growth is being supported by the increasing volume of therapeutic gastrointestinal procedures, rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases and bleeding, and wider adoption of minimally invasive treatment. Endoscopic closure devices are increasingly used for tissue approximation, hemostasis, mucosal defect closure, and the management of gastrointestinal perforations, fistulas, and anastomotic leaks. Their expanding clinical role is helping healthcare providers reduce procedure-related complications and limit the need for open surgical intervention.

Market Dynamics and Technology Trends

Growing adoption of endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR) and endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) is increasing demand for effective closure technologies. Hospitals and specialized gastrointestinal centers are investing in advanced systems that improve procedural efficiency, support secure tissue closure, and enhance clinical outcomes following complex interventions.

Technological innovation remains a key market trend. Developments in through-the-scope (TTS) clips, over-the-scope (OTS) closure systems, endoscopic suturing devices, endoscopic vacuum therapy systems, and next-generation tissue approximation platforms are broadening the scope of therapeutic endoscopy. These technologies enable clinicians to manage larger defects, improve closure durability, and reduce adverse events. Continued research and development investments by medical device manufacturers are expected to expand available product portfolios and clinical applications.

Market adoption may be affected by the high cost of advanced closure systems, procedural complexity, stringent regulatory approval requirements, reimbursement variability, and shortages of highly skilled therapeutic endoscopists. Healthcare organizations must also address training requirements, capital investment needs, and the integration of next-generation devices into established clinical workflows.

Significant opportunities are emerging through the expansion of ambulatory surgical centers, improving gastrointestinal care in emerging economies, and increased investment in endoscopy infrastructure. Collaborations involving manufacturers, hospitals, research institutions, and physician training organizations are also supporting product commercialization and clinician adoption.

Product, Application, and End-User Analysis

The report analyzes endoscopic clips, over-the-scope (OTS) closure systems, endoscopic suturing systems, endoscopic vacuum therapy systems, and other closure devices. Endoscopic clips account for a significant market share because of their established use in hemostasis, mucosal defect closure, and gastrointestinal perforation management. Over-the-scope systems are gaining adoption for larger defects, fistulas, and postoperative leaks, while endoscopic suturing systems are expected to achieve notable growth because of their ability to provide durable tissue approximation.

Major applications include hemostasis, endoscopic mucosal defect closure, perforation and fistula closure, leak closure, and other therapeutic procedures. Hemostasis remains a prominent application due to increasing gastrointestinal bleeding cases and routine use during diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy. Mucosal defect closure is expected to expand alongside rising EMR and ESD procedure volumes. Clinical evidence supporting endoscopic management of perforations, fistulas, and anastomotic leaks is also strengthening demand.

Hospitals represent the largest end-user segment, supported by advanced endoscopy infrastructure, skilled gastroenterologists, and high volumes of complex procedures. Ambulatory surgical centers are forecast to record significant growth as minimally invasive outpatient care becomes more widely adopted. Specialty gastroenterology clinics and other healthcare facilities are expected to contribute as access to advanced endoscopic technologies improves.

Regional Market Outlook

North America holds a significant share of the global endoscopic closure devices market. Regional growth is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, broad adoption of therapeutic endoscopy, favorable reimbursement policies, physician expertise, and the presence of leading medical device manufacturers.

Europe is expected to maintain stable growth as access to specialized gastrointestinal care expands. Healthcare modernization, favorable clinical guidelines, and increased availability of dedicated endoscopy centers are supporting regional demand.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth through 2036. Increasing healthcare expenditure, expanding endoscopy infrastructure, improving access to advanced gastrointestinal treatment, and a growing number of skilled endoscopists are creating opportunities across developing economies.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer attractive long-term potential as healthcare systems invest in specialized gastrointestinal services and advanced medical technologies. Expanding healthcare coverage, higher procedural volumes, and partnerships between providers and manufacturers are expected to support adoption.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive analysis assesses product portfolios, technological capabilities, research and development activity, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, geographic expansion, and commercialization strategies. Manufacturers are prioritizing clinically validated, easy-to-use closure systems while strengthening distribution networks and physician training programs.

Companies profiled include Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Medtronic plc, Ovesco Endoscopy AG, STERIS plc, CONMED Corporation, Cook Medical LLC, Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA Inc., and Endo Tools Therapeutics S.A.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides market size estimates and growth forecasts through 2036.

Assesses market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and emerging trends.

Identifies high-growth product, application, end-user, and regional segments.

Evaluates technology adoption, regulatory developments, and reimbursement conditions.

Benchmarks leading companies by portfolio, innovation, regional presence, and strategy.

Supports investment planning, business expansion, partnership evaluation, and product development. Delivers actionable intelligence for manufacturers, healthcare providers, distributors, investors, and consultants.

The report enables stakeholders to evaluate where demand is developing, which technologies are gaining clinical acceptance, and how competitive strategies are evolving. Its market intelligence can support informed decisions regarding investment, commercialization, geographic expansion, strategic partnerships, and long-term participation in the global endoscopic closure devices market.

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