MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Robotic Bronchoscopy Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global robotic bronchoscopy market is estimated at USD 1.05 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 4.20 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. The report examines market trends, technological advancements, clinical adoption, competitive developments, regulatory conditions, and growth opportunities across pulmonary diagnostics and interventional pulmonology.

Robotic-assisted navigation, advanced imaging technologies, and real-time guidance systems are improving access to peripheral pulmonary lesions while supporting diagnostic accuracy and minimally invasive tissue sampling. Market expansion is being driven by the rising incidence of lung cancer, wider implementation of screening programs, growing demand for precision diagnostics, and increased adoption of minimally invasive pulmonary procedures.

Market Dynamics

Early lung cancer diagnosis remains a major growth driver for the robotic bronchoscopy market. Small peripheral lung nodules can be difficult to access using conventional bronchoscopic techniques, increasing demand for systems that support precise navigation and reliable tissue collection. The expansion of low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) screening programs and greater awareness of early cancer detection are expected to increase the volume of diagnostic bronchoscopy procedures.

Technology development is also reshaping the competitive landscape. Manufacturers are incorporating shape-sensing navigation, electromagnetic navigation, three-dimensional imaging, artificial intelligence-assisted lesion localization, and enhanced robotic maneuverability into new platforms. Integration with cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), radial endobronchial ultrasound (r-EBUS), fluoroscopy, and advanced navigation software is helping clinicians perform complex procedures with improved precision and confidence. Research into robotic-assisted therapeutic bronchoscopy and image-guided pulmonary interventions could further expand clinical applications.

Adoption may be affected by high capital costs, limited reimbursement in certain healthcare systems, specialized training requirements, and the availability of compatible imaging infrastructure. Procedural learning curves and regulatory requirements for advanced robotic medical devices may also constrain deployment in resource-limited settings. However, continued investment in robotic-assisted medicine, pulmonary diagnostics, and personalized treatment planning is expected to support long-term market growth.

Market Segment Insights

The report analyzes the robotic bronchoscopy market by product, technology, application, end user, and geography. Product categories include robotic bronchoscopy systems, bronchoscopes, and accessories & consumables. Robotic bronchoscopy systems account for the largest revenue share due to their capital value and growing installation across tertiary hospitals and specialized pulmonary centers. Accessories and consumables, including biopsy tools, catheters, sheaths, and disposable components, are expected to record strong demand as procedure volumes rise and healthcare providers increase their use of single-use products.

Technologies evaluated include electromagnetic navigation, shape-sensing navigation, vision-based navigation, hybrid navigation, and emerging solutions. Electromagnetic navigation maintains a significant market position because of its established clinical use. Shape-sensing navigation is expected to experience rapid growth as healthcare providers seek accurate real-time positioning and improved access to peripheral pulmonary lesions.

Lung cancer diagnosis represents the leading application segment, supported by screening initiatives and demand for earlier evaluation of suspicious nodules. Other applications include biopsy procedures, peripheral pulmonary lesion diagnosis, therapeutic bronchoscopy, and additional pulmonary interventions. Hospitals hold the largest end-user share because of their diagnostic infrastructure, multidisciplinary teams, and investments in robotic-assisted technologies. Ambulatory surgical centers and specialty pulmonary clinics are also expected to gain market relevance.

Regional Market Outlook

North America leads the global robotic bronchoscopy market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, established lung cancer screening programs, favorable reimbursement conditions, and the presence of major medical device manufacturers. Europe is demonstrating strong growth as healthcare systems expand minimally invasive pulmonary services and invest in diagnostic technologies and clinical research.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth through 2036. Key factors include increasing healthcare expenditure, rising lung cancer incidence, infrastructure development, and improving access to specialized pulmonary care in China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer emerging opportunities as healthcare modernization and investment in advanced diagnostic systems continue.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates company positioning, product portfolios, navigation capabilities, imaging integration, clinical evidence, partnerships, acquisitions, geographic expansion, and research and development activity. Competitive performance increasingly depends on navigation accuracy, procedural efficiency, customer support, and the ability to integrate robotic platforms with artificial intelligence and advanced visualization technologies.

Companies profiled include Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Johnson & Johnson MedTech (Auris Health, Inc.), Noah Medical Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, and other participants in the robotic bronchoscopy ecosystem.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides global robotic bronchoscopy market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Identifies high-growth opportunities across products, technologies, applications, end users, and regions.

Assesses clinical trends, regulatory developments, reimbursement conditions, and technology innovation.

Benchmarks leading companies by product capabilities, market strategy, and competitive positioning.

Supports investment planning, product development, partnerships, market entry, and business expansion. Delivers actionable intelligence for medical device manufacturers, healthcare providers, pulmonary specialists, investors, distributors, and research organizations.

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