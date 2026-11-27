MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target offshore wind, HVDC interconnectors and miniaturized high-pressure connectors, using regional and competitive insights to guide expansion.

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Underwater Connector Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2034), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The underwater connector market was valued at US$1.96 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$3.63 billion by 2034. According to the report, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% from 2026 to 2034, supported by rising investment in offshore renewable energy, subsea power transmission, telecommunications, defense, and oceanographic research.

The market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. Europe held the leading market position in 2025, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. The region benefits from an established offshore engineering ecosystem, advanced manufacturing capabilities, extensive subsea networks, and strong maritime expertise.

Europe remains a strategically important market for underwater connectors due to ongoing development across offshore wind farms, oil and gas fields, subsea telecommunications, and interconnector power grids. The UK, Germany, France, and the Netherlands are among the primary contributors, while the North Sea continues to serve as a major center for offshore installations and cross-border energy transmission.

In March 2024, Nexans began executing a major TenneT framework for German offshore grid connections. The project includes 525 kV HVDC subsea cable systems with offshore termination and connector interfaces linking offshore wind farms to converter platforms. In September 2024, the company also announced a €90 million (US$97 million) industrial expansion across Belgium and France to support offshore wind and subsea interconnection demand. The investment enables production of 525 kV HVDC systems used in offshore cable connectors and termination equipment for TenneT projects.

Underwater Connector Market Trends

Offshore renewable energy expansion, particularly offshore wind development, is a major driver of underwater connector market growth. Large-scale wind farms require reliable systems to transmit power and data between turbines, converter platforms, and onshore grids. Europe's decarbonization policies and energy transition programs are also accelerating investment in high-voltage direct current infrastructure and cross-border interconnectors, increasing demand for durable, high-performance subsea connector systems.

Another important trend is the convergence of miniaturization and high-pressure material innovation. The growing use of remotely operated vehicles, autonomous underwater vehicles, and distributed sensor networks is creating demand for smaller, lighter connectors capable of maintaining electrical, optical, and mechanical performance in deep-sea environments.

Manufacturers are developing compact, high-density connector architectures that combine fiber optics, high-voltage lines, and hybrid signal transmission. These systems support power distribution and high-speed data transfer while reducing assembly weight, drag, and deployment complexity. Such capabilities are increasingly valuable in offshore energy, defense, scientific exploration, and deep-ocean monitoring applications.

Material innovation is also improving connector performance under long-term immersion and extreme hydrostatic pressure. Pressure-balanced oil-filled systems, corrosion-resistant alloys, titanium grades, thermoplastic composites, advanced sealing technologies, and pressure compensation systems help protect against deformation, corrosion, and seal degradation. Glenair's SeaKing series reflects this direction by combining compact designs with ultra-deepwater ratings and advanced pressure management capabilities.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies profiled in the report include BIRNS Aquamate LLC; Hydro Group; Glenair, Inc.; Fischer Connectors SA; GISMA Steckverbinder GmbH; Eaton Corporation plc; TE Connectivity Ltd; AK Industries; Amphenol Corporation; and Teledyne Technologies Inc. Additional market participants were evaluated to provide a comprehensive assessment of the global underwater connector market and its competitive ecosystem.

Research Methodology

The market analysis was developed using primary and secondary research. Internal and external sources provided qualitative and quantitative market information, segment analysis, and forecasts. Primary interviews with vice presidents, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, valuation experts, research analysts, consultants, and key opinion leaders were used to validate findings and strengthen the report's analytical insights.

Reasons to Buy the Report



Assess the underwater connector market size, growth outlook, leading companies, and major segments.

Identify key business priorities and support strategic planning.

Evaluate emerging industry trends and develop effective long-term strategies.

Analyze expansion opportunities across mature and emerging markets.

Examine market drivers, challenges, pricing, segmentation, distribution, and competitive strategies. Improve decision-making through detailed commercial and market intelligence.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Analyst Market Outlook

1.2 Market Attractiveness

2. Underwater Connector Market Landscape

2.1 Overview

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

2.3 Supply Chain Analysis

2.3.1 List of Manufacturers/Suppliers

2.4 Porter`s Five Force Analysis

2.5 PEST Analysis

2.6 Product or Technology Roadmap

2.7 Sustainability and ESG Trends

2.8 Regulatory Framework

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Company Benchmarking by Key Players

3.2 Market Concentration

4. Underwater Connector Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints

5. Underwater Connector Market - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Underwater Connector Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2021-2034

5.2 Underwater Connector Market Forecast and Analysis

6. Underwater Connector Market Revenue Analysis - Type

6.1 Underwater Connector Market Forecasts and Analysis by Type

6.1.1 Rubber Molded

6.1.1.1 Overview

6.1.1.2 Rubber Molded: Underwater Connector Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.1.2 Inductive Coupling

6.1.2.1 Overview

6.1.2.2 Inductive Coupling: Underwater Connector Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.1.3 Fluid-filled underwater mateable connector

6.1.3.1 Overview

6.1.3.2 Fluid-filled underwater mateable connector: Underwater Connector Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.1.4 Rigid-shell or Bulk-headed

6.1.4.1 Overview

6.1.4.2 Rigid-shell or Bulk-headed: Underwater Connector Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7. Underwater Connector Market Revenue Analysis - Connection Type

7.1 Underwater Connector Market Forecasts and Analysis by Connection Type

7.1.1 Electrical

7.1.1.1 Overview

7.1.1.2 Electrical: Underwater Connector Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.2 Optic Fiber

7.1.2.1 Overview

7.1.2.2 Optic Fiber: Underwater Connector Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.3 Hybrid

7.1.3.1 Overview

7.1.3.2 Hybrid: Underwater Connector Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8. Underwater Connector Market Revenue Analysis - Application

8.1 Underwater Connector Market Forecasts and Analysis by Application

8.1.1 Militray and Defense

8.1.1.1 Overview

8.1.1.2 Militray and Defense: Underwater Connector Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.2 Oil and Gas

8.1.2.1 Overview

8.1.2.2 Oil and Gas: Underwater Connector Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.3 Telecommunications

8.1.3.1 Overview

8.1.3.2 Telecommunications: Underwater Connector Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.4 Oceanography

8.1.4.1 Overview

8.1.4.2 Oceanography: Underwater Connector Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.5 ROVs or AUVs

8.1.5.1 Overview

8.1.5.2 ROVs or AUVs: Underwater Connector Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.6 Others

8.1.6.1 Overview

8.1.6.2 Others: Underwater Connector Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9. Underwater Connector Market - Geographical Analysis

Each regional analysis covers the market overview, revenue and forecasts for 2021-2034 (US$ Million), segmentation by Type, Connection Type, and Application, and country-level market breakdowns.

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States Market

9.1.2 Canada Market

9.1.3 Mexico Market

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany Market

9.2.2 France Market

9.2.3 Italy Market

9.2.4 United Kingdom Market

9.2.5 Russia Market

9.2.6 Rest of Europe Market

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Australia Market

9.3.2 China Market

9.3.3 India Market

9.3.4 Japan Market

9.3.5 South Korea Market

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific Market

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 South Africa Market

9.4.2 Saudi Arabia Market

9.4.3 United Arab Emirates Market

9.4.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa Market

9.5 South and Central America

9.5.1 Brazil Market

9.5.2 Argentina Market

9.5.3 Rest of South and Central America Market

10. Underwater Connector Market Industry Landscape

11. Underwater Connector Market - Key Company Profiles

Each company profile covers Key Facts, Business Description, Products and Services, Financial Overview, SWOT Analysis, and Key Developments.

11.1 BIRNS Aquamate LLC

11.2 Glenair, Inc.

11.3 Fischer Connectors SA

11.4 GISMA Steckverbinder GmbH

11.5 TE Connectivity Ltd

11.6 AK Industries

11.7 Teledyne Technologies Inc

11.8 Amphenol Corporation

11.9 Eaton Corporation plc

11.10 Hydro Group

12. Appendix

12.1 Glossary

12.2 Research Methodology and Approach

12.2.1 Secondary Research

12.2.2 Primary Research

12.2.3 Market Estimation Approach

12.2.3.1 Supply Side Analysis

12.2.3.2 Demand Side Analysis

12.2.4 Research Assumptions and Limitations

12.2.5 Currency Conversion

12.3 About the Analyst

12.4 Market Intelligence Cloud

List of Tables [183]

List of Figures [57]

Companies

The List of Companies - Underwater Connector Market



BIRNS Aquamate LLC

Hydro Group

Glenair, Inc.

Fischer Connectors SA

GISMA Steckverbinder GmbH

Eaton Corporation plc

TE Connectivity Ltd

AK Industries

Amphenol Corporation Teledyne Technologies Inc.

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