MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Product innovation, market expansion, and mergers and acquisitions boost market presence as smart sewer adoption drives demand for high-performance, sensor-equipped cables.

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Asia-Pacific Sewer Cable Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific sewer cable market is projected to increase from US$ 18.4 million in 2024 to US$ 25.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2025 to 2031, according to the report. Market growth is being supported by rapid urbanization, rising wastewater volumes, recurring sewer blockages, and increased investment in sewage collection and treatment infrastructure across the region.

Municipalities in China, India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Vietnam, and other Asia Pacific countries continue to face sewer maintenance challenges associated with industrial effluents, aging pipelines, and expanding urban populations. Governments are responding with new wastewater treatment projects, pipeline upgrades, and long-term sewage management programs, creating opportunities for sewer cable manufacturers and service providers.

China remains the dominant market, backed by extensive municipal and industrial wastewater infrastructure. The International Trade Administration reported that China treated 98.1% of municipal wastewater and 28% of rural wastewater through treatment plants in 2021. The country also plans to renovate or construct 80,000 kilometers of sewage collection pipelines, with a particular focus on second and third-tier cities. These projects are expected to increase demand for sewer cleaning equipment, inspection systems, maintenance services, and high-performance sewer cables.

Industrial wastewater treatment represents another major growth area in China. The country discharged approximately 55.7 billion cubic meters of wastewater in 2021, including substantial volumes from industrial operations. Its industrial wastewater market was projected to reach US$ 19.4 billion by 2025, supported by a government commitment to invest $50 billion in treatment capabilities for heavily polluting industries. Textile manufacturing, steel production, pharmaceuticals, and other water-intensive sectors are expected to require advanced sewer infrastructure and monitoring technologies.

Investment is also accelerating across South Asia. In February 2024, Bangladesh inaugurated South Asia's largest single sewage treatment plant and announced plans for four additional facilities in Dhaka. The projects are intended to support complete sewage treatment in the city by 2030. Similar initiatives are expected as population growth and urban development increase pressure on existing wastewater networks.

The report segments the Asia Pacific sewer cable market by type into Inner Core, Double Wound, and No Core products. Double Wound cables held the largest market share in 2024. By application, the market includes Industrial, Municipal, Commercial, and Residential uses, with the Industrial segment accounting for the leading share.

Smart sewer technology is reshaping the regional market as wastewater utilities adopt real-time monitoring, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and IoT-based systems. These technologies help operators improve infrastructure performance, strengthen regulatory compliance, identify maintenance requirements, and enhance wastewater treatment operations. Their deployment is increasing the need for durable, sensor-equipped sewer cables capable of supporting advanced inspection and monitoring equipment.

China's "Climate Resilient and Smart Urban Water Infrastructure Project," developed through collaboration between Shenzhen Water Group and the Asian Development Bank, illustrates this transition. Conducted from 2015 to 2024, the project integrated smart technologies designed to improve water supply and wastewater treatment while strengthening resilience to climate-related risks. In South Korea, an IoT-based sewer monitoring system implemented in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, demonstrates how digital monitoring can also support urban flood mitigation.

Country-level market analysis covers India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and other Asia Pacific markets. Growth prospects vary by infrastructure maturity, urban development, industrial activity, environmental regulation, and public investment, but the regional outlook remains positive as governments prioritize wastewater management and sewer network modernization.

Leading participants include Electric Eel Manufacturing Co Inc, Gorlitz Sewer & Drain Inc, Spartan Tool LLC, MyTana LLC, and General Wire Spring Co. Market participants are pursuing product innovation, geographic expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and enhanced customer support to strengthen their competitive positions. Continued investment in wastewater treatment facilities, digital sewer monitoring, and efficient maintenance equipment is expected to sustain demand across the Asia Pacific sewer cable market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Sewer Cable Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Sewer Cable Market - Asia Pacific Market Analysis

6.1 Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Revenue Analysis - by Type

7.1 Inner Core

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Inner Core: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Double Wound

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Double Wound: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 No Core

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 No Core: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Revenue Analysis - by Application

8.1 Industrial

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Industrial: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Municipal

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Municipal: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Commercial

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Commercial: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Residential

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Residential: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Country Analysis

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

9.1.2 India: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.2.1 India: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type

9.1.2.2 India: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application

9.1.3 China: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.3.1 China: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type

9.1.3.2 China: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application

9.1.4 Japan: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.4.1 Japan: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type

9.1.4.2 Japan: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application

9.1.5 South Korea: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.5.1 South Korea: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type

9.1.5.2 South Korea: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application

9.1.6 Australia: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.6.1 Australia: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type

9.1.6.2 Australia: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application

9.1.7 Malaysia: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.7.1 Malaysia: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type

9.1.7.2 Malaysia: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application

9.1.8 Singapore: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.8.1 Singapore: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type

9.1.8.2 Singapore: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application

9.1.9 Thailand: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.9.1 Thailand: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type

9.1.9.2 Thailand: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application

9.1.10 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.10.1 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type

9.1.10.2 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

10.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

10.3 Company Share Analysis

11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 New Product Development

11.3 Merger and Acquisition

11.4 Other Strategic Developments

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Electric Eel Manufacturing Co Inc

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Gorlitz Sewer & Drain Inc

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Spartan Tool LLC

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 MyTana LLC

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 General Wire Spring Co

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Hangzhou Hongli Pipe Machinery Co Ltd

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Sewer Cable Equipment Co

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Coast Manufacturing Inc

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Duracable Manufacturing Co

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 The Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments

12.11 RJM Equipment Sales Inc

12.11.1 Key Facts

12.11.2 Business Description

12.11.3 Products and Services

12.11.4 Financial Overview

12.11.5 SWOT Analysis

12.11.6 Key Developments

12.12 Wymefa BV

12.12.1 Key Facts

12.12.2 Business Description

12.12.3 Products and Services

12.12.4 Financial Overview

12.12.5 SWOT Analysis

12.12.6 Key Developments

12.13 Ken-Way Corp

12.13.1 Key Facts

12.13.2 Business Description

12.13.3 Products and Services

12.13.4 Financial Overview

12.13.5 SWOT Analysis

12.13.6 Key Developments

12.14 REMS GmbH & Co KG

12.14.1 Key Facts

12.14.2 Business Description

12.14.3 Products and Services

12.14.4 Financial Overview

12.14.5 SWOT Analysis

12.14.6 Key Developments

12.15 RIDGID Inc

12.15.1 Key Facts

12.15.2 Business Description

12.15.3 Products and Services

12.15.4 Financial Overview

12.15.5 SWOT Analysis

12.15.6 Key Developments

12.16 Trojan Worldwide Inc

12.16.1 Key Facts

12.16.2 Business Description

12.16.3 Products and Services

12.16.4 Financial Overview

12.16.5 SWOT Analysis

12.16.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

13.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [25]

List of Figures [26]

Companies

The List of Companies - Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market

Electric Eel Manufacturing Co Inc

Gorlitz Sewer & Drain Inc

Spartan Tool LLC

MyTana LLC

General Wire Spring Co

Hangzhou Hongli Pipe Machinery Co Ltd

Sewer Cable Equipment Co

Coast Manufacturing Inc

Duracable Manufacturing Co

The Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp

RJM Equipment Sales Inc

Wymefa BV

Ken-Way Corp

REMS GmbH & Co KG

RIDGID Inc

Trojan Worldwide Inc

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