Asia-Pacific Sewer Cable Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Smart Sewer Investments And Urban Wastewater Projects Drive 4.7% CAGR
Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Asia-Pacific Sewer Cable Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia Pacific sewer cable market is projected to increase from US$ 18.4 million in 2024 to US$ 25.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2025 to 2031, according to the report. Market growth is being supported by rapid urbanization, rising wastewater volumes, recurring sewer blockages, and increased investment in sewage collection and treatment infrastructure across the region.
Municipalities in China, India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Vietnam, and other Asia Pacific countries continue to face sewer maintenance challenges associated with industrial effluents, aging pipelines, and expanding urban populations. Governments are responding with new wastewater treatment projects, pipeline upgrades, and long-term sewage management programs, creating opportunities for sewer cable manufacturers and service providers.
China remains the dominant market, backed by extensive municipal and industrial wastewater infrastructure. The International Trade Administration reported that China treated 98.1% of municipal wastewater and 28% of rural wastewater through treatment plants in 2021. The country also plans to renovate or construct 80,000 kilometers of sewage collection pipelines, with a particular focus on second and third-tier cities. These projects are expected to increase demand for sewer cleaning equipment, inspection systems, maintenance services, and high-performance sewer cables.
Industrial wastewater treatment represents another major growth area in China. The country discharged approximately 55.7 billion cubic meters of wastewater in 2021, including substantial volumes from industrial operations. Its industrial wastewater market was projected to reach US$ 19.4 billion by 2025, supported by a government commitment to invest $50 billion in treatment capabilities for heavily polluting industries. Textile manufacturing, steel production, pharmaceuticals, and other water-intensive sectors are expected to require advanced sewer infrastructure and monitoring technologies.
Investment is also accelerating across South Asia. In February 2024, Bangladesh inaugurated South Asia's largest single sewage treatment plant and announced plans for four additional facilities in Dhaka. The projects are intended to support complete sewage treatment in the city by 2030. Similar initiatives are expected as population growth and urban development increase pressure on existing wastewater networks.
The report segments the Asia Pacific sewer cable market by type into Inner Core, Double Wound, and No Core products. Double Wound cables held the largest market share in 2024. By application, the market includes Industrial, Municipal, Commercial, and Residential uses, with the Industrial segment accounting for the leading share.
Smart sewer technology is reshaping the regional market as wastewater utilities adopt real-time monitoring, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and IoT-based systems. These technologies help operators improve infrastructure performance, strengthen regulatory compliance, identify maintenance requirements, and enhance wastewater treatment operations. Their deployment is increasing the need for durable, sensor-equipped sewer cables capable of supporting advanced inspection and monitoring equipment.
China's "Climate Resilient and Smart Urban Water Infrastructure Project," developed through collaboration between Shenzhen Water Group and the Asian Development Bank, illustrates this transition. Conducted from 2015 to 2024, the project integrated smart technologies designed to improve water supply and wastewater treatment while strengthening resilience to climate-related risks. In South Korea, an IoT-based sewer monitoring system implemented in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, demonstrates how digital monitoring can also support urban flood mitigation.
Country-level market analysis covers India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and other Asia Pacific markets. Growth prospects vary by infrastructure maturity, urban development, industrial activity, environmental regulation, and public investment, but the regional outlook remains positive as governments prioritize wastewater management and sewer network modernization.
Leading participants include Electric Eel Manufacturing Co Inc, Gorlitz Sewer & Drain Inc, Spartan Tool LLC, MyTana LLC, and General Wire Spring Co. Market participants are pursuing product innovation, geographic expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and enhanced customer support to strengthen their competitive positions. Continued investment in wastewater treatment facilities, digital sewer monitoring, and efficient maintenance equipment is expected to sustain demand across the Asia Pacific sewer cable market through 2031.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Guidance
1.2 Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Insights
2.2 Market Attractiveness
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Secondary Research
3.2 Primary Research
3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:
3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:
3.2.3 Developing base number:
3.2.4 Data Triangulation:
3.2.5 Country-level data:
4. Sewer Cable Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.3.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain
5. Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.2 Market Restraints
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.4 Future Trends
5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:
6. Sewer Cable Market - Asia Pacific Market Analysis
6.1 Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031
6.2 Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Forecast and Analysis
7. Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Revenue Analysis - by Type
7.1 Inner Core
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Inner Core: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.2 Double Wound
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Double Wound: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.3 No Core
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 No Core: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8. Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Revenue Analysis - by Application
8.1 Industrial
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Industrial: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.2 Municipal
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Municipal: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.3 Commercial
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Commercial: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.4 Residential
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Residential: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9. Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Country Analysis
9.1 Asia Pacific
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country
9.1.2 India: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.1.2.1 India: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type
9.1.2.2 India: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application
9.1.3 China: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.1.3.1 China: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type
9.1.3.2 China: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application
9.1.4 Japan: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.1.4.1 Japan: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type
9.1.4.2 Japan: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application
9.1.5 South Korea: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.1.5.1 South Korea: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type
9.1.5.2 South Korea: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application
9.1.6 Australia: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.1.6.1 Australia: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type
9.1.6.2 Australia: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application
9.1.7 Malaysia: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.1.7.1 Malaysia: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type
9.1.7.2 Malaysia: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application
9.1.8 Singapore: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.1.8.1 Singapore: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type
9.1.8.2 Singapore: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application
9.1.9 Thailand: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.1.9.1 Thailand: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type
9.1.9.2 Thailand: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application
9.1.10 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.1.10.1 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type
9.1.10.2 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players
10.2 Company Positioning & Concentration
10.3 Company Share Analysis
11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 New Product Development
11.3 Merger and Acquisition
11.4 Other Strategic Developments
12. Company Profiles
12.1 Electric Eel Manufacturing Co Inc
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Gorlitz Sewer & Drain Inc
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 Spartan Tool LLC
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 MyTana LLC
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 General Wire Spring Co
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 Hangzhou Hongli Pipe Machinery Co Ltd
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 Sewer Cable Equipment Co
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 Coast Manufacturing Inc
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 Duracable Manufacturing Co
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 The Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments
12.11 RJM Equipment Sales Inc
12.11.1 Key Facts
12.11.2 Business Description
12.11.3 Products and Services
12.11.4 Financial Overview
12.11.5 SWOT Analysis
12.11.6 Key Developments
12.12 Wymefa BV
12.12.1 Key Facts
12.12.2 Business Description
12.12.3 Products and Services
12.12.4 Financial Overview
12.12.5 SWOT Analysis
12.12.6 Key Developments
12.13 Ken-Way Corp
12.13.1 Key Facts
12.13.2 Business Description
12.13.3 Products and Services
12.13.4 Financial Overview
12.13.5 SWOT Analysis
12.13.6 Key Developments
12.14 REMS GmbH & Co KG
12.14.1 Key Facts
12.14.2 Business Description
12.14.3 Products and Services
12.14.4 Financial Overview
12.14.5 SWOT Analysis
12.14.6 Key Developments
12.15 RIDGID Inc
12.15.1 Key Facts
12.15.2 Business Description
12.15.3 Products and Services
12.15.4 Financial Overview
12.15.5 SWOT Analysis
12.15.6 Key Developments
12.16 Trojan Worldwide Inc
12.16.1 Key Facts
12.16.2 Business Description
12.16.3 Products and Services
12.16.4 Financial Overview
12.16.5 SWOT Analysis
12.16.6 Key Developments
13. Appendix
13.1 About the Analyst
List of Tables [25]
List of Figures [26]
Companies
The List of Companies - Asia Pacific Sewer Cable Market
Electric Eel Manufacturing Co Inc
Gorlitz Sewer & Drain Inc
Spartan Tool LLC
MyTana LLC
General Wire Spring Co
Hangzhou Hongli Pipe Machinery Co Ltd
Sewer Cable Equipment Co
Coast Manufacturing Inc
Duracable Manufacturing Co
The Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp
RJM Equipment Sales Inc
Wymefa BV
Ken-Way Corp
REMS GmbH & Co KG
RIDGID Inc
Trojan Worldwide Inc
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