MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global GLP-1 receptor agonists market was valued at USD 78.4 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 88.6 billion in 2026. The market is projected to generate USD 200.3 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. The report examines epidemiology, clinical outcomes, product pipelines, patent expiry, regulation, safety, pricing, reimbursement, manufacturing capacity, and competitive developments.

Coverage includes established mono-agonists such as semaglutide, liraglutide, dulaglutide, and exenatide, as well as tirzepatide and next-generation dual and triple agonists. The analysis also assesses oral peptides, small-molecule agonists, generic and biosimilar products, and late-stage candidates targeting diabetes, obesity & overweight, cardiovascular risk reduction, CKD, sleep apnea, MASH, and other indications.

GLP-1 therapies have become the pharmaceutical industry's largest treatment class. Eli Lilly reported 2025 sales of USD 22.97 billion for Mounjaro and USD 13.54 billion for Zepbound, making tirzepatide the world's best-selling medicine. Novo Nordisk reported obesity care sales of DKK 82.3 billion in 2025, compared with DKK 65.1 billion in 2024. Demand is supported by a substantial patient population, with the World Health Organization reporting that one in eight people worldwide lived with obesity in 2022 and approximately 2.5 billion adults were overweight.

Market Dynamics

Rising obesity and type 2 diabetes prevalence, broader approved indications, and new administration formats are driving GLP-1 receptor agonists market growth. Recent regulatory milestones include FDA approvals for Wegovy in cardiovascular risk reduction, Zepbound in obstructive sleep apnea, Ozempic in kidney disease, and Wegovy in MASH with liver fibrosis. Oral products are also reshaping competition following FDA clearance of the Wegovy pill in December 2025 and regulatory filings for Eli Lilly's small-molecule candidate orforglipron in the U.S., Japan, and the EU.

Market value growth faces pressure from falling realized prices, negotiated reimbursement, and increasing generic competition. Eli Lilly reported 46% volume growth during the final quarter of 2025 while realized prices declined 5%. Novo Nordisk plans to reduce U.S. list prices for Wegovy and Ozempic to USD 675 from January 2027, while negotiated Medicare access began in mid-2026.

Semaglutide compound patents expire in 2026 across several international markets, including Canada, China, Brazil, and India, while liraglutide is already off-patent. Additional constraints include treatment discontinuation, limited obesity coverage, manufacturing requirements, compounded and counterfeit products, pipeline risk, and safety monitoring. A 2025 JAMA Network Open study found that nearly half of patients with type 2 diabetes and approximately two-thirds of patients without diabetes discontinued treatment within one year. European regulators also concluded in mid-2025 that semaglutide can very rarely cause NAION.

Growth opportunities include lower-cost GLP-1 products for emerging markets, cash-pay and direct-to-consumer channels such as LillyDirect and NovoCare, oral therapies, higher-dose formulations, and multi-receptor candidates. Prominent pipeline assets include Wegovy 7.2 mg, CagriSema, retatrutide, and orforglipron. Strategic activity is also increasing, highlighted by Roche's 2025 partnership with Zealand Pharma for petrelintide and Pfizer's November 2025 acquisition of Metsera.

Segment Analysis

Tirzepatide is expected to hold the largest molecule share in 2026, supported by strong adoption of Mounjaro and Zepbound across diabetes and obesity markets. Next-generation agonists are projected to record the highest CAGR as oral small molecules, amylin combinations, and triple agonists advance toward commercialization.

Mono GLP-1 agonists are expected to lead the mechanism segment in 2026 due to the established use of semaglutide, liraglutide, and dulaglutide. Triple agonists are forecast to grow fastest during the outlook period, led by candidates seeking substantially improved weight-loss outcomes.

Injectables will retain the larger route of administration share in 2026, reflecting the widespread use of once-weekly Mounjaro, Zepbound, Ozempic, and Wegovy. Oral therapies are expected to expand more rapidly, supported by the Wegovy pill, potential approval of orforglipron, and patient preference for non-injectable options.

Type 2 diabetes is projected to remain the largest indication in 2026 because of established treatment guidelines, broad insurance coverage, and a large treated population. Obesity & overweight is expected to deliver the highest CAGR, driven by increasing prevalence, expanded reimbursement, updated clinical guidance, and oral product availability.

Branded products are anticipated to maintain the larger share in 2026 because tirzepatide remains patent protected and semaglutide retains protection in the U.S. and Europe. Generic products are forecast to grow faster as semaglutide exclusivity ends in multiple international markets.

Retail pharmacies will continue to lead distribution, while online & direct-to-consumer channels are projected to expand at the highest CAGR. Commercial insurance is expected to remain the largest payer channel, although self-pay demand will rise as cash prices decline and obesity coverage remains inconsistent. Public payer participation is also increasing through expanded Medicare access.

Regional Outlook

North America is expected to remain the largest GLP-1 receptor agonists market in 2026, supported by high obesity and diabetes prevalence, commercial insurance coverage, and early access to new products. The U.S. is the primary market for Zepbound and the first launch market for the Wegovy pill. Europe also holds a significant share, although reimbursement policies vary considerably between countries.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest regional CAGR through 2036 due to its large diabetes population, rising obesity prevalence, broader reimbursement, local innovation, and low-cost generic entry. China approved Innovent's dual agonist mazdutide in 2025, while India is positioned for generic semaglutide competition following patent expiry. Latin America offers growing cash-pay opportunities, particularly in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and Chile. The Middle East & Africa is expected to achieve strong growth from a smaller base, led by markets with high diabetes and obesity prevalence, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Competitive Landscape

The global GLP-1 receptor agonists market remains highly concentrated, with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk generating most industry revenue. Competition is intensifying as major pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology developers, Asia-Pacific innovators, and generic manufacturers advance oral products, higher-dose formulations, multi-agonist combinations, and lower-cost alternatives.

Leading strategies include expanding fill-finish capacity, acquiring or licensing next-generation assets, reducing prices, developing direct sales channels, and accelerating geographic launches. Companies assessed include Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Amgen, Pfizer, Roche, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Zealand Pharma, Viking Therapeutics, Structure Therapeutics, Innovent Biologics, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals, Hangzhou Jiuyuan Gene Engineering, Huadong Medicine, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Biocon, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Sandoz, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

How the Report Supports Decision-Making



Provides global GLP-1 receptor agonists market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates demand drivers, pricing pressure, reimbursement changes, safety developments, and patent expiry.

Tracks oral small molecules, dual agonists, triple agonists, amylin combinations, and other next-generation therapies.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by molecule, mechanism, route, indication, product type, distribution channel, payer channel, and geography.

Benchmarks established manufacturers, pipeline challengers, regional developers, and generic companies. Supports portfolio planning, market entry, pricing, manufacturing investment, business development, and competitive strategy.

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