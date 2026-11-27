Middle East & Africa Sewer Cable Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Wastewater Investment Drives Growth To US$ 6.0 Million By 2031
Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East & Africa Sewer Cable Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Middle East & Africa sewer cable market is projected to increase from US$ 4.7 million in 2024 to US$ 6.0 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2025 to 2031, according to the report. Market growth is being supported by population expansion, residential construction, rising waste generation, and increased investment in municipal wastewater infrastructure.
Wastewater management remains a significant challenge across the region. Growing municipal wastewater volumes are increasing environmental risks and treatment costs, while clogged sewer systems continue to affect major markets such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa. The disposal of non-biodegradable products, including wet wipes, contributes to fatberg formation and creates demand for specialized sewer cleaning equipment. Sewer cables are essential components of this equipment and support the removal of difficult blockages from municipal, industrial, commercial, and residential drainage systems.
Public infrastructure initiatives are expected to strengthen market opportunities. Dubai recently approved a US$ 21 million investment in a centennial sewerage system designed to reduce carbon emissions from the sector by 25%. The project supports the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and Dubai Urban Plan 2040, reinforcing the UAE's focus on sustainable urban development and modern wastewater networks.
Saudi Arabia held the largest regional market share in 2024. Economic development, urbanization, and rising demand for potable water are accelerating investment in water and sanitation infrastructure. In December 2024, Saudi Arabia's National Water Company announced US$ 3.2 billion in water and sanitation projects across regions including Aseer, Qassim, and Al Baha. These projects are expected to expand sewer networks and increase demand for reliable sewer cables that support wastewater system maintenance and efficient operations.
By product type, the market is segmented into Inner Core, Double Wound, and No Core sewer cables. Double Wound cables accounted for the largest market share in 2024. By application, the market covers Industrial, Municipal, Commercial, and Residential uses, with the Industrial segment leading during the same year. Geographically, the report evaluates Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa.
Manufacturers are responding to regional requirements by developing durable, affordable, and user-friendly products for sewer authorities, drain cleaning companies, and plumbing service providers. Strong distribution networks are becoming increasingly important, particularly in markets where access to equipment and repair support can influence purchasing decisions. ICM Industries and Roto Rooter Africa (PTY) Ltd are among the companies with established regional distribution capabilities.
Digital sales channels and local partnerships are also reshaping competitive strategies. RIDGID, for example, sells sewer cables through e-commerce platforms such as Amazon to reach residential customers. Industry organizations are supporting regional plumbing capabilities as well. The World Plumbing Council and the International Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Foundation hosted a workshop in Lusaka, Zambia, focused on improving plumbing standards across Africa.
Repair services are becoming another important competitive differentiator. Manufacturers are establishing strategically located repair centers to improve equipment availability, strengthen customer relationships, and provide dependable after-sales support. Continued investment in distribution, product quality, online sales, and technical service is expected to influence market development through 2031.
Companies active in the market include Electric Eel Manufacturing Co Inc, Gorlitz Sewer & Drain Inc, Spartan Tool LLC, MyTana LLC, General Wire Spring Co, Hangzhou Hongli Pipe Machinery Co Ltd, Sewer Cable Equipment Co, Coast Manufacturing Inc, Duracable Manufacturing Co, The Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp, RJM Equipment Sales Inc, Wymefa BV, Ken-Way Corp, REMS GmbH & Co KG, RIDGID Inc, and Trojan Worldwide Inc. These participants are pursuing product innovation, geographic expansion, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their offerings and increase market share.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Guidance
1.2 Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Insights
2.2 Market Attractiveness
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Secondary Research
3.2 Primary Research
3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:
3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:
3.2.3 Developing base number:
3.2.4 Data Triangulation:
3.2.5 Country-level data:
4. Sewer Cable Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.3.5 List of Vendors in the Value Chain
5. Middle East & Africa Sewer Cable Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.2 Market Restraints
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.4 Future Trends
5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:
6. Sewer Cable Market - Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
6.1 Middle East & Africa Sewer Cable Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031
6.2 Middle East & Africa Sewer Cable Market Forecast and Analysis
7. Middle East & Africa Sewer Cable Market Revenue Analysis - by Type
7.1 Inner Core
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Inner Core: Middle East & Africa Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.2 Double Wound
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Double Wound: Middle East & Africa Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.3 No Core
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 No Core: Middle East & Africa Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8. Middle East & Africa Sewer Cable Market Revenue Analysis - by Application
8.1 Industrial
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Industrial: Middle East & Africa Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.2 Municipal
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Municipal: Middle East & Africa Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.3 Commercial
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Commercial: Middle East & Africa Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.4 Residential
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Residential: Middle East & Africa Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9. Middle East & Africa Sewer Cable Market - Country Analysis
9.1 Middle East & Africa
9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Sewer Cable Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country
9.1.2 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.1.2.1 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type
9.1.2.2 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application
9.1.3 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.1.3.1 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type
9.1.3.2 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application
9.1.4 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.1.4.1 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type
9.1.4.2 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application
9.1.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.1.5.1 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type
9.1.5.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players
10.2 Company Positioning & Concentration
10.3 Company Share Analysis
11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 New Product Development
11.3 Merger and Acquisition
11.4 Other Strategic Developments
12. Company Profiles
12.1 Electric Eel Manufacturing Co Inc
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Gorlitz Sewer & Drain Inc
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 Spartan Tool LLC
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 MyTana LLC
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 General Wire Spring Co
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 Hangzhou Hongli Pipe Machinery Co Ltd
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 Sewer Cable Equipment Co
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 Coast Manufacturing Inc
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 Duracable Manufacturing Co
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 The Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments
12.11 RJM Equipment Sales Inc
12.11.1 Key Facts
12.11.2 Business Description
12.11.3 Products and Services
12.11.4 Financial Overview
12.11.5 SWOT Analysis
12.11.6 Key Developments
12.12 Wymefa BV
12.12.1 Key Facts
12.12.2 Business Description
12.12.3 Products and Services
12.12.4 Financial Overview
12.12.5 SWOT Analysis
12.12.6 Key Developments
12.13 Ken-Way Corp
12.13.1 Key Facts
12.13.2 Business Description
12.13.3 Products and Services
12.13.4 Financial Overview
12.13.5 SWOT Analysis
12.13.6 Key Developments
12.14 REMS GmbH & Co KG
12.14.1 Key Facts
12.14.2 Business Description
12.14.3 Products and Services
12.14.4 Financial Overview
12.14.5 SWOT Analysis
12.14.6 Key Developments
12.15 RIDGID Inc
12.15.1 Key Facts
12.15.2 Business Description
12.15.3 Products and Services
12.15.4 Financial Overview
12.15.5 SWOT Analysis
12.15.6 Key Developments
12.16 Trojan Worldwide Inc
12.16.1 Key Facts
12.16.2 Business Description
12.16.3 Products and Services
12.16.4 Financial Overview
12.16.5 SWOT Analysis
12.16.6 Key Developments
13. Appendix
13.1 About the Analyst
List of Tables [15]
List of Figures [21]
Companies
The List of Companies - Middle East & Africa Sewer Cable Market
Electric Eel Manufacturing Co Inc
Gorlitz Sewer & Drain Inc
Spartan Tool LLC
MyTana LLC
General Wire Spring Co
Hangzhou Hongli Pipe Machinery Co Ltd
Sewer Cable Equipment Co
Coast Manufacturing Inc
Duracable Manufacturing Co
The Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp
RJM Equipment Sales Inc
Wymefa BV
Ken-Way Corp
REMS GmbH & Co KG
RIDGID Inc
Trojan Worldwide Inc
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