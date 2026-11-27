MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market expansion, product innovation, and mergers and acquisitions strengthen presence, while Double Wound cables, industrial applications, and Brazil lead the regional market.

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South & Central America Sewer Cable Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South & Central America sewer cable market is projected to increase from US$ 2.4 million in 2024 to US$ 2.6 million by 2031, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1% from 2025 to 2031. According to the report, market growth is supported by government sanitation initiatives, rapid urbanization, and infrastructure investments focused on expanding and modernizing sewage systems across the region.

Demand for sewer cables is rising as urban centers require more extensive sewage networks and reliable maintenance solutions. This trend is particularly significant in Brazil, where the Basic Sanitation Legal Framework, established in 2020, targets universal access to water and sewage services by 2033. The framework seeks to provide potable water access to 99% of the population and sewage treatment and collection services to 90%. Meeting these targets will require substantial expansion, monitoring, and maintenance of sewage infrastructure, creating long-term opportunities for sewer cable manufacturers and suppliers.

By type, the regional sewer cable market is segmented into Inner Core, Double Wound, and No Core categories. Double Wound cables accounted for the largest market share in 2024. Based on application, the market includes Industrial, Municipal, Commercial, and Residential segments. The Industrial segment held the leading share in 2024, reflecting ongoing requirements for dependable sewage and drainage maintenance across manufacturing facilities and other industrial environments.

Public health and environmental concerns are also influencing sanitation infrastructure investment. Inadequate sewage systems can contribute to disease transmission, water contamination, and environmental degradation, especially in densely populated urban areas. Governmental and non-governmental organizations are therefore prioritizing sewage network development, wastewater treatment capacity, and effective infrastructure maintenance.

Major sanitation projects demonstrate the scale of investment underway. In January 2025, ACCIONA secured a public-private partnership contract valued at more than US$ 324 million with Sanepar, the sanitation company serving Parana, Brazil. The project is designed to improve sanitation services for approximately 252,000 residents through investment in sewer networks, pumping stations, and wastewater treatment facilities. Projects of this scale are expected to support demand for high-quality sewer cables used in system inspection, cleaning, and maintenance operations.

Geographically, the market is divided into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America. Brazil held the largest regional market share in 2024, supported by regulatory reforms and a growing pipeline of sanitation projects. The country's sanitation regulatory framework, Law 14.026, has encouraged private-sector participation and generated more than US$ 10 million in recent concession investments.

Industry estimates indicate that Brazil may require approximately US$ 145 billion in investment to achieve universal sanitation services by 2033. This includes about US$ 96 billion for infrastructure expansion and US$ 49 billion for restoring existing assets. Planned spending on sewer pipelines, pumping systems, and treatment plants is expected to increase the need for specialized sewer cable products throughout the project lifecycle.

Key companies operating in the South & Central America sewer cable market include Electric Eel Manufacturing Co Inc, Gorlitz Sewer & Drain Inc, Spartan Tool LLC, MyTana LLC, General Wire Spring Co, and Hangzhou Hongli Pipe Machinery Co Ltd. Market participants are pursuing product innovation, geographic expansion, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their competitive positions and address evolving infrastructure requirements.

The report indicates that government policy, population growth, and sanitation investment will remain central market drivers through 2031. Brazil is expected to retain a prominent role as it advances toward national water and sewage access targets. Continued development and rehabilitation of sanitation assets across South & Central America should sustain demand for durable sewer cables that support efficient sewage network maintenance and wastewater management.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Sewer Cable Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.5 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. South & Central America Sewer Cable Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Sewer Cable Market - South & Central America Market Analysis

6.1 South & Central America Sewer Cable Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 South & Central America Sewer Cable Market Forecast and Analysis

7. South & Central America Sewer Cable Market Revenue Analysis - by Type

7.1 Inner Core

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Inner Core: South & Central America Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Double Wound

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Double Wound: South & Central America Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 No Core

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 No Core: South & Central America Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. South & Central America Sewer Cable Market Revenue Analysis - by Application

8.1 Industrial

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Industrial: South & Central America Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Municipal

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Municipal: South & Central America Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Commercial

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Commercial: South & Central America Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Residential

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Residential: South & Central America Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. South & Central America Sewer Cable Market - Country Analysis

9.1 South & Central America

9.1.1 South & Central America Sewer Cable Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

9.1.2.2 Brazil: South & Central America Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.2.2.1 Brazil: South & Central America Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type

9.1.2.2.2 Brazil: South & Central America Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application

9.2.3.3 Argentina: South & Central America Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2.3.3.1 Argentina: South & Central America Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type

9.2.3.3.2 Argentina: South & Central America Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application

9.3.4.4 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Sewer Cable Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3.4.4.1 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Sewer Cable Market Share - by Type

9.3.4.4.2 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Sewer Cable Market Share - by Application

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

10.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

10.3 Company Share Analysis

12 COMPANY PROFILES

12.1 Electric Eel Manufacturing Co., Inc

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Gorlitz Sewer & Drain Inc

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Spartan Tool LLC

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 MyTana LLC

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 General Wire Spring Co

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Hangzhou Hongli Pipe Machinery Co Ltd

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Sewer Cable Equipment Co

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Coast Manufacturing Inc

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Duracable Manufacturing Co

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 The Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments

12.11 RJM Equipment Sales Inc

12.11.1 Key Facts

12.11.2 Business Description

12.11.3 Products and Services

12.11.4 Financial Overview

12.11.5 SWOT Analysis

12.11.6 Key Developments

12.12 Wymefa BV

12.12.1 Key Facts

12.12.2 Business Description

12.12.3 Products and Services

12.12.4 Financial Overview

12.12.5 SWOT Analysis

12.12.6 Key Developments

12.13 Ken-Way Corp

12.13.1 Key Facts

12.13.2 Business Description

12.13.3 Products and Services

12.13.4 Financial Overview

12.13.5 SWOT Analysis

12.13.6 Key Developments

12.14 REMS GmbH & Co KG

12.14.1 Key Facts

12.14.2 Business Description

12.14.3 Products and Services

12.14.4 Financial Overview

12.14.5 SWOT Analysis

12.14.6 Key Developments

12.15 RIDGID Inc

12.15.1 Key Facts

12.15.2 Business Description

12.15.3 Products and Services

12.15.4 Financial Overview

12.15.5 SWOT Analysis

12.15.6 Key Developments

12.16 Trojan Worldwide Inc

12.16.1 Key Facts

12.16.2 Business Description

12.16.3 Products and Services

12.16.4 Financial Overview

12.16.5 SWOT Analysis

12.16.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

13.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [13]

List of Figures [20]

Companies

The List of Companies - South & Central America Sewer Cable Market

Electric Eel Manufacturing Co Inc

Gorlitz Sewer & Drain Inc

Spartan Tool LLC

MyTana LLC

General Wire Spring Co

Hangzhou Hongli Pipe Machinery Co Ltd

Sewer Cable Equipment Co

Coast Manufacturing Inc

Duracable Manufacturing Co

The Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp

RJM Equipment Sales Inc

Wymefa BV

Ken-Way Corp

REMS GmbH & Co KG

RIDGID Inc

Trojan Worldwide Inc

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