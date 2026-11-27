MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLANO, TX, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLANO, TX - November 27, 2026 -

Guardian Recovery – Dallas Addiction Center has expanded its continuum of care in Plano to address the rising number of opioid and alcohol-related emergencies straining North Texas hospitals. The center now provides 24/7 medically supervised detoxification alongside residential inpatient care at a single location, creating a continuous path for individuals through the early days of recovery.

The development responds to a persistent gap in regional care, where individuals often complete detox at one facility before transferring elsewhere for ongoing treatment. That transition period can leave people without support during a high-risk window. By combining Dallas Addiction Center detox treatment with residential programming, Guardian Recovery aims to reduce interruptions in care that can contribute to relapse.

The medically supervised detox process serves as the first stage of treatment, followed by a residential inpatient program that includes individualized treatment plans, daily therapy sessions, group counseling, relapse-prevention education, and continuous clinical guidance. Patients move from stabilization to structured recovery without changing providers or settings.

"The first days after someone decides to seek help are often the most dangerous, and any break in care during that time can have serious consequences," said Carly Sorenson of Guardian Recovery – Dallas Addiction Center. "By keeping detox and residential treatment within the same facility, individuals receive consistent clinical oversight from the moment they arrive through the early stages of their recovery."

The center's model reflects broader concerns across North Texas, where emergency departments continue to manage a steady volume of substance-related cases. Providing a unified environment for drug rehab in Plano, TX allows the clinical team to maintain continuity in treatment planning and monitor patients as they progress.

Beyond residential care, Guardian Recovery offers several levels of outpatient support to accommodate individuals at different stages of recovery. An Intensive Outpatient Program provides structured sessions multiple times each week while allowing participants to maintain daily responsibilities. A standard outpatient program offers additional flexibility with fewer scheduled hours, suitable for those with a stable living environment.

"Recovery does not end when detox is complete," Sorenson said. "Outpatient options give people a way to step down gradually and continue building the skills they need for long-term stability, whether they are returning to work, school, or family life."

The range of programs is designed to meet individuals where they are in the recovery process. Those requiring substantial support without around-the-clock supervision may benefit from the Intensive Outpatient Program, while individuals managing recovery with less intensive clinical involvement may find standard outpatient care appropriate.

Guardian Recovery – Dallas Addiction Center is located in Plano, TX, and provides comprehensive substance use treatment across the greater Dallas area. The center's services span medically supervised detoxification, residential inpatient treatment, intensive outpatient care, and standard outpatient rehabilitation. The organization focuses on individualized treatment planning and continuous clinical support throughout each stage of the recovery process, serving individuals and families affected by substance use disorders in North Texas.

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For more information about Guardian Recovery - Dallas Addiction Center, contact the company here:

Guardian Recovery - Dallas Addiction Center

Carly Sorenson

(972) 220-8617

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Guardian Recovery - Dallas Addiction Center

5217 Village Creek Dr

Plano, TX 75093, United States

CONTACT: Carly Sorenson