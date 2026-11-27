Global Defence Technology And Autonomous Systems Market Report 2026-2031 AI, Unmanned Systems And Higher Defence Spending Drive 9.5% CAGR And Procurement Growth
Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Defence Technology & Autonomous Systems Market Strategic Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Defence Technology & Autonomous Systems Market is undergoing a significant structural transformation as investment priorities move beyond traditional defence hardware production. Valued at USD 195 billion in 2024, the market is forecast to reach USD 403 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.
Market growth is being supported by rising procurement of autonomous drones and unmanned systems, increased adoption of AI-enabled command and control systems, and sustained global defence spending. Recent geopolitical conflicts have accelerated military modernisation programmes, encouraging governments and defence organisations to strengthen operational capabilities through advanced technology, autonomous platforms, and integrated intelligence systems.
The report provides market forecast data by value, using 2024 as the base year and extending projections through 2032. It examines the commercial and strategic outlook for defence technology across major system categories, end customers, regions, and countries. The analysis is designed to support informed decision-making as defence contractors, investors, and industry participants assess changing procurement requirements and long-term growth opportunities.
Market Segmentation and Forecast Coverage
- Market size and forecast data by value through 2032 Segmentation by system type, including Unmanned Aerial, Unmanned Ground, Unmanned Maritime, and C4ISR Analysis by end customer across the defence technology ecosystem Region-wise and country-level forecast data Assessment of key growth drivers and market inhibitors Profiles of leading defence contractors and relevant market participants Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE, and SWOT analysis Evaluation of key defence technology trends expected to influence the market through 2032
The market assessment highlights the growing importance of autonomous systems within modern defence strategies. Unmanned Aerial, Unmanned Ground, and Unmanned Maritime platforms are becoming increasingly relevant to surveillance, reconnaissance, logistics, and operational planning. At the same time, C4ISR capabilities remain central to the integration of data, communications, intelligence, and command functions across defence operations.
AI-enabled command and control systems represent another major area of market development. As military organisations seek faster and more coordinated operational responses, investment is expected to focus on technologies that improve information processing, situational awareness, and system integration. These priorities are contributing to demand across the wider defence technology value chain and influencing the strategies of established contractors.
Strategic Value for Industry Stakeholders
The report is intended for senior decision-makers and professionals seeking a detailed understanding of the Global Defence Technology & Autonomous Systems Market. Its market forecasts, competitive analysis, and strategic frameworks can assist organisations in evaluating investment priorities, geographic opportunities, competitive positioning, and future technology demand.
- C-level executives and Company Directors in defence and aerospace companies Investment managers and Defence sector analysts Organisations operating across the defence technology value chain
By combining quantitative forecasts with company profiles and recognised strategic analysis frameworks, the report offers a focused view of the factors shaping global defence technology investment. It also provides insight into the opportunities and constraints likely to affect autonomous systems procurement, C4ISR development, and defence market growth through 2032.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Key Headline Metrics
1.2 Market Sizing & Methodological Basis
1.3 Market Forecast & Growth Trajectory (2025-2031)
1.4 Structural Growth Drivers: The Four Pillars
1.4.1 Pillar I - The 2026 Iran War: Autonomous Warfare as Existential Imperative
1.4.2 Pillar II - Ukraine War Operational Reset: Structural Procurement Recalibration
1.4.3 Pillar III - NATO 2%+ GDP Commitment: The European Defence Spending Supercycle
1.4.4 Pillar IV - China PLA 2027 Modernisation & Indo-Pacific Strategic Competition
1.5 Segment Highlights: Technology Domains
1.6 Regional Highlights: Geographic Market Structure
1.7 Competitive Landscape: Key Company Anchors
1.8 Key Risk Factors & Market Inhibitors
1.9 Key Conclusions & Strategic Implications
2. Industry Overview & Forecast
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Market Definition & Scope
2.1.2 Historical Context & Strategic Drivers
2.1.3 Market Size & Growth Trajectory
2.2 Technology Segmentation
2.2.1 Segment Performance Analysis
2.3 Investment & Procurement Trends
2.4 Market Outlook 2025-2031
3. Market Segmentation by Type
3.1 Overview of Technology Type Segmentation
3.2 Segment 1: Unmanned & Autonomous Systems (UAS/UAV/UGV/USV)
3.2.1 Market Size & Growth Trajectory
3.2.2 Structural Growth Drivers
3.2.3 Competitive Anchoring
3.3 Segment 2: C5ISR & Intelligence Systems
3.3.1 Market Size & Growth Trajectory
3.3.2 Structural Growth Drivers
3.3.3 Market Share Dynamics
3.4 Segment 3: Missiles, Precision Strike & Hypersonics
3.4.1 Market Size & Growth Trajectory
3.4.2 Structural Growth Drivers
3.4.3 Competitive Landscape
3.5 Segment 4: Electronic Warfare & Cyber Defence
3.5.1 Market Size & Growth Trajectory
3.5.2 Structural Growth Drivers
3.6 Segment 5: Space-Based Defence & Satellite Systems
3.6.1 Market Size & Growth Trajectory
3.6.2 Structural Growth Drivers
3.7 Segment 6: Directed Energy & Next-Generation Weapons
3.7.1 Market Size & Growth Trajectory
3.7.2 Structural Growth Drivers and Technology Readiness Constraints
3.8 Segment Share Dynamics: Shifts from 2025 to 2031
3.9 Near-Term CAGR vs. Long-Term CAGR - Segment Differentiation
3.10 Key Conclusions: Market Segmentation by Technology Type
4. Market Segmentation by Application
4.1 Overview and Structural Framework
4.1.1 Application Segment Forecast Summary (2025E-2031F)
4.1.2 Land & Ground Defence
4.1.2.1 Market Sizing and Growth Trajectory
4.1.2.2 Demand Drivers and Company Anchors
4.1.3 Air & Missile Defence
4.1.3.1 Market Sizing and Growth Trajectory
4.1.3.2 Demand Drivers and Company Anchors
4.1.4 Naval & Maritime Defence
4.1.4.1 Market Sizing and Growth Trajectory
4.1.4.2 Demand Drivers and Company Anchors
4.1.5 Cyber & Information Warfare
4.1.5.1 Market Sizing and Growth Trajectory
4.1.5.2 Demand Drivers and Company Anchors
4.1.6 Space & Satellite Defence
4.1.6.1 Market Sizing and Growth Trajectory
4.1.6.2 Demand Drivers and Company Anchors
4.1.7 Special Operations & Counter-Terrorism
4.1.7.1 Market Sizing and Growth Trajectory
4.1.7.2 Demand Drivers and Company Anchors
4.1.8 Homeland Security & Border Protection
4.1.8.1 Market Sizing and Growth Trajectory
4.1.8.2 Demand Drivers and Company Anchors
4.1.9 Cross-Segment Analysis: Share Shift and Convergence Dynamics
4.1.9.1 The Great Share Rotation
4.1.9.2 Cross-Application Technology Convergence
4.1.9.3 The Iran War Catalyst - Application-Level Impact Assessment
4.1.10 Key Conclusions: Application Segmentation
5. Regional Market Forecast
5.1 North America
5.1.1 Regional Overview
5.1.2 Defence Priorities & Budget Drivers
5.1.3 Country-Level Analysis
5.1.4 Market Forecast 2025-2031
5.2 Europe
5.2.1 Regional Overview
5.2.2 Defence Priorities & Budget Drivers
5.2.3 Country-Level Analysis
5.2.4 Market Forecast 2025-2031
5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1 Regional Overview
5.3.2 Defence Priorities & Budget Drivers
5.3.3 Country-Level Analysis
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 South Korea
5.3.3.5 Australia
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Market Forecast 2025-2031
5.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.1 Regional Overview
5.4.2 Defence Priorities & Budget Drivers
5.4.3 Country-Level Analysis
5.4.4 Market Forecast 2025-2031
5.5 Latin America
5.5.1 Regional Overview
5.5.2 Defence Priorities & Budget Drivers
5.5.3 Country-Level Analysis
5.5.4 Market Forecast 2025-2031
6. Country-Level Market Forecast
6.1 North America - Country Analysis
6.1.1 Regional Market Summary - Verified Data Table
6.1.2 United States of America
6.1.2.1 Defence Budget & Alliance Commitments
6.1.2.2 Key Manufacturers & Programmes
6.1.2.3 Technology Priorities
6.1.2.4 Market Size
6.1.2.5 Procurement Pipeline to 2031
6.1.3 Canada
6.1.3.1 Defence Budget & Alliance Commitments
6.1.3.2 Key Manufacturers & Programmes
6.1.3.3 Technology Priorities
6.1.3.4 Market Size
6.1.3.5 Procurement Pipeline to 2031
6.1.4 Rest of North America
6.1.4.1 Defence Budget & Alliance Commitments
6.1.4.2 Key Manufacturers & Programmes
6.1.4.3 Technology Priorities
6.1.4.4 Market Size
6.1.4.5 Procurement Pipeline to 2031
6.2 Europe - Country Analysis
6.2.1 UK
6.2.2 Germany
6.2.3 France
6.2.4 Italy
6.2.5 Poland
6.2.6 Sweden
6.2.7 Netherlands
6.2.8 Rest of Europe
6.3 Asia-Pacific - Country Analysis
6.3.1 China
6.3.2 India
6.3.3 Japan
6.3.4 South Korea
6.3.5 Australia
6.3.6 Rest of APAC
6.4 Middle East & Africa - Country Analysis
6.4.1 Saudi Arabia
6.4.2 UAE
6.4.3 Israel
6.4.4 Qatar
6.4.5 South Africa
6.4.6 Rest of MEA
6.5 Latin America - Country Analysis
6.5.1 Regional Overview
6.5.2 Regional Comparison Table
6.5.3 Brazil
6.5.3.1 Defence Budget & Priorities
6.5.3.2 Key Domestic Manufacturers & Foreign Procurement
6.5.3.3 Technology Focus & US/European Partnerships
6.5.3.4 Procurement Pipeline to 2031
6.5.4 Mexico
6.5.4.1 Defence Budget & Priorities
6.5.4.2 Key Domestic Manufacturers & Foreign Procurement
6.5.4.3 Technology Focus & US/European Partnerships
6.5.4.4 Procurement Pipeline to 2031
6.5.5 Colombia
6.5.5.1 Defence Budget & Priorities
6.5.5.2 Key Domestic Manufacturers & Foreign Procurement
6.5.5.3 Technology Focus & US/European Partnerships
6.5.5.4 Procurement Pipeline to 2031
6.5.6 Chile
6.5.6.1 Defence Budget & Priorities
6.5.6.2 Key Domestic Manufacturers & Foreign Procurement
6.5.6.3 Technology Focus & US/European Partnerships
6.5.6.4 Procurement Pipeline to 2031
6.5.7 Rest of Latin America
6.5.7.1 Defence Budget & Priorities
6.5.7.2 Key Domestic Manufacturers & Foreign Procurement
6.5.7.3 Technology Focus & Procurement Pipeline to 2031
7. Growth Drivers & Inhibitors
7.1 Key Growth Drivers
7.1.1 Driver 1: The 2026 Iran War - Autonomous Warfare as a Procurement Catalyst
7.1.2 Driver 2: Ukraine War Operational Lessons - Structural Procurement Reset
7.1.3 Driver 3: NATO 2%+ GDP Defence Spending Mandate - European Structural Demand Surge
7.1.4 Driver 4: China PLA 2027 Modernisation & Indo-Pacific Security Response
7.1.5 Driver 5: AI/ML Integration - Platform Capability Upgrade Cycle
7.1.6 Driver 6: Military Space Domain Competition - Emerging High-Growth Category
7.1.7 Driver 7: Hypersonic Weapons Development - Next-Generation Procurement Wave
7.2 Key Growth Inhibitors
7.2.1 Inhibitor 1: Defence Budget Fiscal Sustainability & Political Cycle Risk
7.2.2 Inhibitor 2: Defence Industrial Base Capacity Constraints & Supply Chain Bottlenecks
7.2.3 Inhibitor 3: Regulatory, Export Control & Technology Transfer Restrictions
7.2.4 Inhibitor 4: Programme Execution Risk, Cost Growth & Schedule Delays
7.2.5 Inhibitor 5: Geopolitical De-escalation & Conflict Resolution Risk
7.3 Net Driver-Inhibitor Assessment
8. Key Company Profiles
8.1 Lockheed Martin
8.1.1 Company Overview
8.1.2 Key Products & Defence Capabilities
8.1.3 Financial Performance (2022-2025)
8.1.4 Strategic Priorities & Programmes
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.1.6 Outlook 2025-2031
8.2 RTX Corporation (Raytheon)
8.2.1 Company Overview
8.2.2 Key Products & Defence Capabilities
8.2.3 Financial Performance (2022-2025)
8.2.4 Strategic Priorities & Programmes
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2.6 Outlook 2025-2031
8.3 Northrop Grumman
8.3.1 Company Overview
8.3.2 Key Products & Defence Capabilities
8.3.3 Financial Performance (2022-2025)
8.3.4 Strategic Priorities & Programmes
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3.6 Outlook 2025-2031
8.4 BAE Systems
8.4.1 Company Overview
8.4.2 Key Products & Defence Capabilities
8.4.3 Financial Performance (2022-2025)
8.4.4 Strategic Priorities & Programmes
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4.6 Outlook 2025-2031
8.5 L3Harris Technologies
8.5.1 Company Overview
8.5.2 Key Products & Defence Capabilities
8.5.3 Financial Performance (2022-2025)
8.5.4 Strategic Priorities & Programmes
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5.6 Outlook 2025-2031
8.6 Thales Group
8.6.1 Company Overview
8.6.2 Key Products & Defence Capabilities
8.6.3 Financial Performance (2022-2025)
8.6.4 Strategic Priorities & Programmes
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6.6 Outlook 2025-2031
8.7 Leonardo S.p.A.
8.7.1 Company Overview
8.7.2 Key Products & Defence Capabilities
8.7.3 Financial Performance (2022-2025)
8.7.4 Strategic Priorities & Programmes
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7.6 Outlook 2025-2031
8.8 MBDA
8.8.1 Company Overview
8.8.2 Key Products & Defence Capabilities
8.8.3 Financial Performance (2022-2025)
8.8.4 Strategic Priorities & Programmes
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8.6 Outlook 2025-2031
8.9 Elbit Systems
8.9.1 Company Overview
8.9.2 Key Products & Defence Capabilities
8.9.3 Financial Performance (2022-2025)
8.9.4 Strategic Priorities & Programmes
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9.6 Outlook 2025-2031
8.10 Hanwha Aerospace
8.10.1 Company Overview
8.10.2 Key Products & Defence Capabilities
8.10.3 Financial Performance (2022-2025)
8.10.4 Strategic Priorities & Programmes
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10.6 Outlook 2025-2031
9. Competitive Landscape
9.1 Defence & Aerospace Industry - Global Prime Contractors Market
9.2 Market Structure Overview
9.2.1 Market Concentration Indicators
9.3 Competitive Tier Analysis
9.3.1 Tier 1 - Global Full-Spectrum Prime Contractors
9.3.2 Tier 2 - Advanced Domain Specialists
9.3.3 Tier 3 - Niche Technology and Subcontractor Specialists
9.4 Key Player Strategies
9.4.1 Lockheed Martin - Portfolio Depth and Next-Generation Transition
9.4.2 RTX - Systems Integration Across Air Defence and Precision Strike
9.4.3 Northrop Grumman - Stealth and Strategic Deterrence Dominance
9.4.4 Boeing Defence - Stabilisation and Selective Repositioning
9.4.5 Emerging Disruptors - Anduril, Palantir, Shield AI
9.5 Mergers & Acquisitions Activity
9.5.1 Landmark Transactions (2015-2024)
9.5.2 Recent and Emerging M&A Themes (2022-2025)
9.6 Competitive Positioning Matrix
9.6.1 Positioning Analysis by Company
10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
10.1 Structural Context for Force Analysis
10.2 Threat of New Entrants
10.2.1 Intensity Rating: LOW
10.2.2 Structural Barriers to Prime-Level Entry
10.2.3 Partial Entry Pathways: Software, AI, and Specialist Sub-Systems
10.2.4 Strategic Entry Barrier Summary
10.2.5 Strategic Implications - Threat of New Entrants
10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
10.3.1 Intensity Rating: MEDIUM
10.3.2 The Dual Nature of Supplier Power in Defence Technology
10.3.3 High Supplier Power Segments
10.3.4 Low Supplier Power Segments
10.3.5 Government Intervention as Supplier Power Moderator
10.3.6 Strategic Implications - Bargaining Power of Suppliers
10.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
10.4.1 Intensity Rating: MEDIUM
10.4.2 The Monopsony Structure of Defence Procurement
10.4.3 Factors Constraining Buyer Power
10.4.4 Factors Enhancing Buyer Power
10.4.5 The European Procurement Dynamic
10.4.6 Strategic Implications - Bargaining Power of Buyers
10.5 Threat of Substitute Products
10.5.1 Intensity Rating: LOW
10.5.2 The Fundamental Nature of Substitution in Defence Markets
10.5.3 Very Low Substitution Categories
10.5.4 Low-Medium Substitution Categories
10.5.5 The "Manned-to-Unmanned" Transition as an Internal Market Substitution
10.5.6 Strategic Implications - Threat of Substitute Products
10.6 Competitive Rivalry
10.6.1 Intensity Rating: MEDIUM
10.6.2 Market Structure and Concentration
10.6.3 Programme-Level Competitive Dynamics
10.6.4 Demand Growth as a Rivalry Moderator
10.6.5 Exit Barriers and Their Impact on Rivalry
10.6.6 International Competition and Allied-Nation Rivalries
10.6.7 Strategic Implications - Competitive Rivalry
10.7 Porter's Five Forces Summary Matrix
10.8 Strategic Implications for Market Participants
10.8.1 Aggregate Force Environment Assessment
10.8.2 Strategic Priorities by Market Participant Category
10.8.3 Cross-Cutting Strategic Priorities for All Market Participants
11. PESTLE Analysis
11.1 PESTLE Summary Matrix
11.2 P - Political Factors
11.2.1 Overview
11.2.2 The 2026 Iran War and Strait of Hormuz Crisis
11.2.3 NATO's 2%+ GDP Defence Spending Mandate
11.2.4 China's PLA 2027 Modernisation Programme
11.2.5 US Domestic Political Framework: CHIPS Act, NDAA, and Autonomous Systems Policy
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Political Dynamics
11.2.7 Political Risk Factors
11.3 E - Economic Factors
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Global Defence Spending at Post-Cold War Highs
11.3.3 Inflationary Pressures on Defence Programme Costs
11.3.4 The Economic Case for Autonomous Systems: Cost-per-Effect Calculus
11.3.5 Defence Industrial Base Investment and Capacity Expansion
11.3.6 Foreign Exchange and Export Dynamics
11.3.7 Economic Risk Factors
11.4 S - Sociological Factors
11.4.1 Overview
11.4.2 Shifting European Public Attitudes Toward Defence Spending
11.4.3 Public Ethical Debate on Autonomous Lethal Systems
11.4.4 Talent Acquisition and the Human Capital Economy
11.4.5 Veteran and Military Community Influence
11.4.6 Youth Demographics and Conscription Pressure
11.4.7 Sociological Risk Factors
11.5 T - Technological Factors
11.5.1 Overview
11.5.2 AI and Machine Learning: The Platform-Level Technology Transformation
11.5.3 Unmanned & Autonomous Systems: Operational Validation and Proliferation
11.5.4 Hypersonic Weapons: The Next Procurement Wave
11.5.5 Space-Based Defence: Militarisation of the Orbital Domain
11.5.6 Electronic Warfare and Cyber: The Invisible Battlespace
11.5.7 Directed Energy Weapons: The Long-Term Technology Bet
11.5.8 Technological Risk Factors
11.6 L - Legal Factors
11.6.1 Overview
11.6.2 Export Control Regimes: ITAR, EAR, and the Arms Trade Treaty
11.6.3 Autonomous Weapons: Emerging International Legal Framework
11.6.4 Intellectual Property and Data Rights
11.6.5 Cybersecurity Legal Requirements
11.6.6 Sanctions and Counter-Sanctions Regimes
11.6.7 Legal Risk Factors
11.7 E - Environmental Factors
11.7.1 Overview
11.7.2 Military Energy Independence and Operational Fuel Consumption
11.7.3 ESG Requirements and Defence Corporate Responsibility
11.7.4 Environmental Impact of Conflict and Military Operations
11.7.5 Climate Change as a Security Threat Multiplier
11.7.6 Environmental Risk Factors
11.8 Integrated PESTLE Assessment
11.8.1 Composite Factor Impact Summary
11.8.2 Strategic Conclusions for Market Participants
12. SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
12.6 SWOT Summary Matrix
12.7 Strategic Implications for Market Participants
13. Future Trends & Outlook
13.1 Technology Trends 2025-2031
13.1.1 Autonomous & Unmanned Systems - From Tactical to Strategic
13.1.2 AI & Machine Learning in Military Operations
13.1.3 Space Domain Militarisation
13.1.4 Hypersonic Weapons & Next-Gen Strike
13.1.5 Electronic Warfare & Cyber Domain
13.1.6 European Defence Industrialisation
13.1.7 Directed Energy Weapons
13.2 Market Growth Attribution
13.3 Investment & Procurement Outlook
13.4 Strategic Implications for Industry Participants
List of Exhibits [42]
Companies Featured
- Lockheed Martin RTX Corporation (Raytheon) Northrop Grumman BAE Systems L3Harris Technologies Thales Group Leonardo S.p.A. MBDA Elbit Systems Hanwha Aerospace
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