MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-enabled command and control, autonomous drone procurement, unmanned systems, and elevated defence spending are driving market transformation.

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Defence Technology & Autonomous Systems Market Strategic Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Defence Technology & Autonomous Systems Market is undergoing a significant structural transformation as investment priorities move beyond traditional defence hardware production. Valued at USD 195 billion in 2024, the market is forecast to reach USD 403 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Market growth is being supported by rising procurement of autonomous drones and unmanned systems, increased adoption of AI-enabled command and control systems, and sustained global defence spending. Recent geopolitical conflicts have accelerated military modernisation programmes, encouraging governments and defence organisations to strengthen operational capabilities through advanced technology, autonomous platforms, and integrated intelligence systems.

The report provides market forecast data by value, using 2024 as the base year and extending projections through 2032. It examines the commercial and strategic outlook for defence technology across major system categories, end customers, regions, and countries. The analysis is designed to support informed decision-making as defence contractors, investors, and industry participants assess changing procurement requirements and long-term growth opportunities.

Market Segmentation and Forecast Coverage



Market size and forecast data by value through 2032

Segmentation by system type, including Unmanned Aerial, Unmanned Ground, Unmanned Maritime, and C4ISR

Analysis by end customer across the defence technology ecosystem

Region-wise and country-level forecast data

Assessment of key growth drivers and market inhibitors

Profiles of leading defence contractors and relevant market participants

Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE, and SWOT analysis Evaluation of key defence technology trends expected to influence the market through 2032

The market assessment highlights the growing importance of autonomous systems within modern defence strategies. Unmanned Aerial, Unmanned Ground, and Unmanned Maritime platforms are becoming increasingly relevant to surveillance, reconnaissance, logistics, and operational planning. At the same time, C4ISR capabilities remain central to the integration of data, communications, intelligence, and command functions across defence operations.

AI-enabled command and control systems represent another major area of market development. As military organisations seek faster and more coordinated operational responses, investment is expected to focus on technologies that improve information processing, situational awareness, and system integration. These priorities are contributing to demand across the wider defence technology value chain and influencing the strategies of established contractors.

Strategic Value for Industry Stakeholders

The report is intended for senior decision-makers and professionals seeking a detailed understanding of the Global Defence Technology & Autonomous Systems Market. Its market forecasts, competitive analysis, and strategic frameworks can assist organisations in evaluating investment priorities, geographic opportunities, competitive positioning, and future technology demand.



C-level executives and Company Directors in defence and aerospace companies

Investment managers and Defence sector analysts Organisations operating across the defence technology value chain

By combining quantitative forecasts with company profiles and recognised strategic analysis frameworks, the report offers a focused view of the factors shaping global defence technology investment. It also provides insight into the opportunities and constraints likely to affect autonomous systems procurement, C4ISR development, and defence market growth through 2032.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Key Headline Metrics

1.2 Market Sizing & Methodological Basis

1.3 Market Forecast & Growth Trajectory (2025-2031)

1.4 Structural Growth Drivers: The Four Pillars

1.4.1 Pillar I - The 2026 Iran War: Autonomous Warfare as Existential Imperative

1.4.2 Pillar II - Ukraine War Operational Reset: Structural Procurement Recalibration

1.4.3 Pillar III - NATO 2%+ GDP Commitment: The European Defence Spending Supercycle

1.4.4 Pillar IV - China PLA 2027 Modernisation & Indo-Pacific Strategic Competition

1.5 Segment Highlights: Technology Domains

1.6 Regional Highlights: Geographic Market Structure

1.7 Competitive Landscape: Key Company Anchors

1.8 Key Risk Factors & Market Inhibitors

1.9 Key Conclusions & Strategic Implications

2. Industry Overview & Forecast

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Market Definition & Scope

2.1.2 Historical Context & Strategic Drivers

2.1.3 Market Size & Growth Trajectory

2.2 Technology Segmentation

2.2.1 Segment Performance Analysis

2.3 Investment & Procurement Trends

2.4 Market Outlook 2025-2031

3. Market Segmentation by Type

3.1 Overview of Technology Type Segmentation

3.2 Segment 1: Unmanned & Autonomous Systems (UAS/UAV/UGV/USV)

3.2.1 Market Size & Growth Trajectory

3.2.2 Structural Growth Drivers

3.2.3 Competitive Anchoring

3.3 Segment 2: C5ISR & Intelligence Systems

3.3.1 Market Size & Growth Trajectory

3.3.2 Structural Growth Drivers

3.3.3 Market Share Dynamics

3.4 Segment 3: Missiles, Precision Strike & Hypersonics

3.4.1 Market Size & Growth Trajectory

3.4.2 Structural Growth Drivers

3.4.3 Competitive Landscape

3.5 Segment 4: Electronic Warfare & Cyber Defence

3.5.1 Market Size & Growth Trajectory

3.5.2 Structural Growth Drivers

3.6 Segment 5: Space-Based Defence & Satellite Systems

3.6.1 Market Size & Growth Trajectory

3.6.2 Structural Growth Drivers

3.7 Segment 6: Directed Energy & Next-Generation Weapons

3.7.1 Market Size & Growth Trajectory

3.7.2 Structural Growth Drivers and Technology Readiness Constraints

3.8 Segment Share Dynamics: Shifts from 2025 to 2031

3.9 Near-Term CAGR vs. Long-Term CAGR - Segment Differentiation

3.10 Key Conclusions: Market Segmentation by Technology Type

4. Market Segmentation by Application

4.1 Overview and Structural Framework

4.1.1 Application Segment Forecast Summary (2025E-2031F)

4.1.2 Land & Ground Defence

4.1.2.1 Market Sizing and Growth Trajectory

4.1.2.2 Demand Drivers and Company Anchors

4.1.3 Air & Missile Defence

4.1.3.1 Market Sizing and Growth Trajectory

4.1.3.2 Demand Drivers and Company Anchors

4.1.4 Naval & Maritime Defence

4.1.4.1 Market Sizing and Growth Trajectory

4.1.4.2 Demand Drivers and Company Anchors

4.1.5 Cyber & Information Warfare

4.1.5.1 Market Sizing and Growth Trajectory

4.1.5.2 Demand Drivers and Company Anchors

4.1.6 Space & Satellite Defence

4.1.6.1 Market Sizing and Growth Trajectory

4.1.6.2 Demand Drivers and Company Anchors

4.1.7 Special Operations & Counter-Terrorism

4.1.7.1 Market Sizing and Growth Trajectory

4.1.7.2 Demand Drivers and Company Anchors

4.1.8 Homeland Security & Border Protection

4.1.8.1 Market Sizing and Growth Trajectory

4.1.8.2 Demand Drivers and Company Anchors

4.1.9 Cross-Segment Analysis: Share Shift and Convergence Dynamics

4.1.9.1 The Great Share Rotation

4.1.9.2 Cross-Application Technology Convergence

4.1.9.3 The Iran War Catalyst - Application-Level Impact Assessment

4.1.10 Key Conclusions: Application Segmentation

5. Regional Market Forecast

5.1 North America

5.1.1 Regional Overview

5.1.2 Defence Priorities & Budget Drivers

5.1.3 Country-Level Analysis

5.1.4 Market Forecast 2025-2031

5.2 Europe

5.2.1 Regional Overview

5.2.2 Defence Priorities & Budget Drivers

5.2.3 Country-Level Analysis

5.2.4 Market Forecast 2025-2031

5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1 Regional Overview

5.3.2 Defence Priorities & Budget Drivers

5.3.3 Country-Level Analysis

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Australia

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Market Forecast 2025-2031

5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.1 Regional Overview

5.4.2 Defence Priorities & Budget Drivers

5.4.3 Country-Level Analysis

5.4.4 Market Forecast 2025-2031

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Regional Overview

5.5.2 Defence Priorities & Budget Drivers

5.5.3 Country-Level Analysis

5.5.4 Market Forecast 2025-2031

6. Country-Level Market Forecast

6.1 North America - Country Analysis

6.1.1 Regional Market Summary - Verified Data Table

6.1.2 United States of America

6.1.2.1 Defence Budget & Alliance Commitments

6.1.2.2 Key Manufacturers & Programmes

6.1.2.3 Technology Priorities

6.1.2.4 Market Size

6.1.2.5 Procurement Pipeline to 2031

6.1.3 Canada

6.1.3.1 Defence Budget & Alliance Commitments

6.1.3.2 Key Manufacturers & Programmes

6.1.3.3 Technology Priorities

6.1.3.4 Market Size

6.1.3.5 Procurement Pipeline to 2031

6.1.4 Rest of North America

6.1.4.1 Defence Budget & Alliance Commitments

6.1.4.2 Key Manufacturers & Programmes

6.1.4.3 Technology Priorities

6.1.4.4 Market Size

6.1.4.5 Procurement Pipeline to 2031

6.2 Europe - Country Analysis

6.2.1 UK

6.2.2 Germany

6.2.3 France

6.2.4 Italy

6.2.5 Poland

6.2.6 Sweden

6.2.7 Netherlands

6.2.8 Rest of Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific - Country Analysis

6.3.1 China

6.3.2 India

6.3.3 Japan

6.3.4 South Korea

6.3.5 Australia

6.3.6 Rest of APAC

6.4 Middle East & Africa - Country Analysis

6.4.1 Saudi Arabia

6.4.2 UAE

6.4.3 Israel

6.4.4 Qatar

6.4.5 South Africa

6.4.6 Rest of MEA

6.5 Latin America - Country Analysis

6.5.1 Regional Overview

6.5.2 Regional Comparison Table

6.5.3 Brazil

6.5.3.1 Defence Budget & Priorities

6.5.3.2 Key Domestic Manufacturers & Foreign Procurement

6.5.3.3 Technology Focus & US/European Partnerships

6.5.3.4 Procurement Pipeline to 2031

6.5.4 Mexico

6.5.4.1 Defence Budget & Priorities

6.5.4.2 Key Domestic Manufacturers & Foreign Procurement

6.5.4.3 Technology Focus & US/European Partnerships

6.5.4.4 Procurement Pipeline to 2031

6.5.5 Colombia

6.5.5.1 Defence Budget & Priorities

6.5.5.2 Key Domestic Manufacturers & Foreign Procurement

6.5.5.3 Technology Focus & US/European Partnerships

6.5.5.4 Procurement Pipeline to 2031

6.5.6 Chile

6.5.6.1 Defence Budget & Priorities

6.5.6.2 Key Domestic Manufacturers & Foreign Procurement

6.5.6.3 Technology Focus & US/European Partnerships

6.5.6.4 Procurement Pipeline to 2031

6.5.7 Rest of Latin America

6.5.7.1 Defence Budget & Priorities

6.5.7.2 Key Domestic Manufacturers & Foreign Procurement

6.5.7.3 Technology Focus & Procurement Pipeline to 2031

7. Growth Drivers & Inhibitors

7.1 Key Growth Drivers

7.1.1 Driver 1: The 2026 Iran War - Autonomous Warfare as a Procurement Catalyst

7.1.2 Driver 2: Ukraine War Operational Lessons - Structural Procurement Reset

7.1.3 Driver 3: NATO 2%+ GDP Defence Spending Mandate - European Structural Demand Surge

7.1.4 Driver 4: China PLA 2027 Modernisation & Indo-Pacific Security Response

7.1.5 Driver 5: AI/ML Integration - Platform Capability Upgrade Cycle

7.1.6 Driver 6: Military Space Domain Competition - Emerging High-Growth Category

7.1.7 Driver 7: Hypersonic Weapons Development - Next-Generation Procurement Wave

7.2 Key Growth Inhibitors

7.2.1 Inhibitor 1: Defence Budget Fiscal Sustainability & Political Cycle Risk

7.2.2 Inhibitor 2: Defence Industrial Base Capacity Constraints & Supply Chain Bottlenecks

7.2.3 Inhibitor 3: Regulatory, Export Control & Technology Transfer Restrictions

7.2.4 Inhibitor 4: Programme Execution Risk, Cost Growth & Schedule Delays

7.2.5 Inhibitor 5: Geopolitical De-escalation & Conflict Resolution Risk

7.3 Net Driver-Inhibitor Assessment

8. Key Company Profiles

8.1 Lockheed Martin

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Key Products & Defence Capabilities

8.1.3 Financial Performance (2022-2025)

8.1.4 Strategic Priorities & Programmes

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Outlook 2025-2031

8.2 RTX Corporation (Raytheon)

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Key Products & Defence Capabilities

8.2.3 Financial Performance (2022-2025)

8.2.4 Strategic Priorities & Programmes

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Outlook 2025-2031

8.3 Northrop Grumman

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Key Products & Defence Capabilities

8.3.3 Financial Performance (2022-2025)

8.3.4 Strategic Priorities & Programmes

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Outlook 2025-2031

8.4 BAE Systems

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Key Products & Defence Capabilities

8.4.3 Financial Performance (2022-2025)

8.4.4 Strategic Priorities & Programmes

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Outlook 2025-2031

8.5 L3Harris Technologies

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Key Products & Defence Capabilities

8.5.3 Financial Performance (2022-2025)

8.5.4 Strategic Priorities & Programmes

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Outlook 2025-2031

8.6 Thales Group

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Key Products & Defence Capabilities

8.6.3 Financial Performance (2022-2025)

8.6.4 Strategic Priorities & Programmes

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Outlook 2025-2031

8.7 Leonardo S.p.A.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Key Products & Defence Capabilities

8.7.3 Financial Performance (2022-2025)

8.7.4 Strategic Priorities & Programmes

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Outlook 2025-2031

8.8 MBDA

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Key Products & Defence Capabilities

8.8.3 Financial Performance (2022-2025)

8.8.4 Strategic Priorities & Programmes

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Outlook 2025-2031

8.9 Elbit Systems

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Key Products & Defence Capabilities

8.9.3 Financial Performance (2022-2025)

8.9.4 Strategic Priorities & Programmes

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Outlook 2025-2031

8.10 Hanwha Aerospace

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Key Products & Defence Capabilities

8.10.3 Financial Performance (2022-2025)

8.10.4 Strategic Priorities & Programmes

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Outlook 2025-2031

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Defence & Aerospace Industry - Global Prime Contractors Market

9.2 Market Structure Overview

9.2.1 Market Concentration Indicators

9.3 Competitive Tier Analysis

9.3.1 Tier 1 - Global Full-Spectrum Prime Contractors

9.3.2 Tier 2 - Advanced Domain Specialists

9.3.3 Tier 3 - Niche Technology and Subcontractor Specialists

9.4 Key Player Strategies

9.4.1 Lockheed Martin - Portfolio Depth and Next-Generation Transition

9.4.2 RTX - Systems Integration Across Air Defence and Precision Strike

9.4.3 Northrop Grumman - Stealth and Strategic Deterrence Dominance

9.4.4 Boeing Defence - Stabilisation and Selective Repositioning

9.4.5 Emerging Disruptors - Anduril, Palantir, Shield AI

9.5 Mergers & Acquisitions Activity

9.5.1 Landmark Transactions (2015-2024)

9.5.2 Recent and Emerging M&A Themes (2022-2025)

9.6 Competitive Positioning Matrix

9.6.1 Positioning Analysis by Company

10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Structural Context for Force Analysis

10.2 Threat of New Entrants

10.2.1 Intensity Rating: LOW

10.2.2 Structural Barriers to Prime-Level Entry

10.2.3 Partial Entry Pathways: Software, AI, and Specialist Sub-Systems

10.2.4 Strategic Entry Barrier Summary

10.2.5 Strategic Implications - Threat of New Entrants

10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3.1 Intensity Rating: MEDIUM

10.3.2 The Dual Nature of Supplier Power in Defence Technology

10.3.3 High Supplier Power Segments

10.3.4 Low Supplier Power Segments

10.3.5 Government Intervention as Supplier Power Moderator

10.3.6 Strategic Implications - Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.4.1 Intensity Rating: MEDIUM

10.4.2 The Monopsony Structure of Defence Procurement

10.4.3 Factors Constraining Buyer Power

10.4.4 Factors Enhancing Buyer Power

10.4.5 The European Procurement Dynamic

10.4.6 Strategic Implications - Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.5 Threat of Substitute Products

10.5.1 Intensity Rating: LOW

10.5.2 The Fundamental Nature of Substitution in Defence Markets

10.5.3 Very Low Substitution Categories

10.5.4 Low-Medium Substitution Categories

10.5.5 The "Manned-to-Unmanned" Transition as an Internal Market Substitution

10.5.6 Strategic Implications - Threat of Substitute Products

10.6 Competitive Rivalry

10.6.1 Intensity Rating: MEDIUM

10.6.2 Market Structure and Concentration

10.6.3 Programme-Level Competitive Dynamics

10.6.4 Demand Growth as a Rivalry Moderator

10.6.5 Exit Barriers and Their Impact on Rivalry

10.6.6 International Competition and Allied-Nation Rivalries

10.6.7 Strategic Implications - Competitive Rivalry

10.7 Porter's Five Forces Summary Matrix

10.8 Strategic Implications for Market Participants

10.8.1 Aggregate Force Environment Assessment

10.8.2 Strategic Priorities by Market Participant Category

10.8.3 Cross-Cutting Strategic Priorities for All Market Participants

11. PESTLE Analysis

11.1 PESTLE Summary Matrix

11.2 P - Political Factors

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 The 2026 Iran War and Strait of Hormuz Crisis

11.2.3 NATO's 2%+ GDP Defence Spending Mandate

11.2.4 China's PLA 2027 Modernisation Programme

11.2.5 US Domestic Political Framework: CHIPS Act, NDAA, and Autonomous Systems Policy

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Political Dynamics

11.2.7 Political Risk Factors

11.3 E - Economic Factors

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Global Defence Spending at Post-Cold War Highs

11.3.3 Inflationary Pressures on Defence Programme Costs

11.3.4 The Economic Case for Autonomous Systems: Cost-per-Effect Calculus

11.3.5 Defence Industrial Base Investment and Capacity Expansion

11.3.6 Foreign Exchange and Export Dynamics

11.3.7 Economic Risk Factors

11.4 S - Sociological Factors

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Shifting European Public Attitudes Toward Defence Spending

11.4.3 Public Ethical Debate on Autonomous Lethal Systems

11.4.4 Talent Acquisition and the Human Capital Economy

11.4.5 Veteran and Military Community Influence

11.4.6 Youth Demographics and Conscription Pressure

11.4.7 Sociological Risk Factors

11.5 T - Technological Factors

11.5.1 Overview

11.5.2 AI and Machine Learning: The Platform-Level Technology Transformation

11.5.3 Unmanned & Autonomous Systems: Operational Validation and Proliferation

11.5.4 Hypersonic Weapons: The Next Procurement Wave

11.5.5 Space-Based Defence: Militarisation of the Orbital Domain

11.5.6 Electronic Warfare and Cyber: The Invisible Battlespace

11.5.7 Directed Energy Weapons: The Long-Term Technology Bet

11.5.8 Technological Risk Factors

11.6 L - Legal Factors

11.6.1 Overview

11.6.2 Export Control Regimes: ITAR, EAR, and the Arms Trade Treaty

11.6.3 Autonomous Weapons: Emerging International Legal Framework

11.6.4 Intellectual Property and Data Rights

11.6.5 Cybersecurity Legal Requirements

11.6.6 Sanctions and Counter-Sanctions Regimes

11.6.7 Legal Risk Factors

11.7 E - Environmental Factors

11.7.1 Overview

11.7.2 Military Energy Independence and Operational Fuel Consumption

11.7.3 ESG Requirements and Defence Corporate Responsibility

11.7.4 Environmental Impact of Conflict and Military Operations

11.7.5 Climate Change as a Security Threat Multiplier

11.7.6 Environmental Risk Factors

11.8 Integrated PESTLE Assessment

11.8.1 Composite Factor Impact Summary

11.8.2 Strategic Conclusions for Market Participants

12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats

12.6 SWOT Summary Matrix

12.7 Strategic Implications for Market Participants

13. Future Trends & Outlook

13.1 Technology Trends 2025-2031

13.1.1 Autonomous & Unmanned Systems - From Tactical to Strategic

13.1.2 AI & Machine Learning in Military Operations

13.1.3 Space Domain Militarisation

13.1.4 Hypersonic Weapons & Next-Gen Strike

13.1.5 Electronic Warfare & Cyber Domain

13.1.6 European Defence Industrialisation

13.1.7 Directed Energy Weapons

13.2 Market Growth Attribution

13.3 Investment & Procurement Outlook

13.4 Strategic Implications for Industry Participants

List of Exhibits [42]

Companies Featured



Lockheed Martin

RTX Corporation (Raytheon)

Northrop Grumman

BAE Systems

L3Harris Technologies

Thales Group

Leonardo S.p.A.

MBDA

Elbit Systems Hanwha Aerospace

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