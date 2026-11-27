MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth is driven by molecular and decentralized point-of-care testing, oncology and genomic diagnostics, aging populations, and laboratory automation.

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Strategic Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market is estimated to be worth approximately USD 99.51 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 132.9 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.94%. The report presents a consolidated market outlook based on nine published third-party estimates. Because these sources apply different market definitions, the analysis reconciles their estimates within a consistent framework to establish a comparable 2025 market baseline and support reliable forecasting.

By test technology, immunoassays represent the largest segment, accounting for about 28% of the global in vitro diagnostics market in 2025. Molecular assays follow with a 24% share, supported by continued adoption across infectious disease, oncology and genomic testing. The core lab and clinical chemistry segment represents approximately 17% of market value, while point-of-care tests account for about 12%.

Additional technology segments covered in the report include microbiology and virology, hematology, coagulation, histology and cytology, and blood banking. Market analysis is also provided by application and test area, enabling a detailed assessment of demand across laboratory workflows, clinical settings and diagnostic categories.

North America leads regional demand, contributing about 42% of global market value in 2025. The region benefits from established diagnostic infrastructure, high testing volumes and broad adoption of advanced laboratory technologies. Europe and Asia Pacific each account for approximately 24% of the market. Latin America represents around 6%, while Middle East & Africa contributes approximately 4%. Country-level forecasts for 21 countries provide additional insight into regional growth patterns, market scale and future commercial opportunities.

Several structural factors support the global in vitro diagnostics market forecast. Aging populations and the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases continue to expand demand for diagnostic testing. The transition toward molecular and decentralized point-of-care testing is also reshaping care delivery, while growth in oncology and genomic diagnostics is increasing demand for more advanced assays. Expanding laboratory automation further supports testing capacity, operational efficiency and standardized workflows.

Market growth is moderated by reimbursement pressure, changing procurement policies and regulatory complexity. Volume-based procurement in China may affect pricing and supplier strategies, while compliance with requirements such as the EU IVDR creates additional operational and market access considerations. Post-pandemic normalization of respiratory testing also affects demand patterns following the exceptional testing volumes recorded during the pandemic period.

The report evaluates the competitive landscape using primary-source FY2025 data and profiles 23 companies operating across the in vitro diagnostics industry. Featured participants include bioMerieux, Abbott, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BD, Bio-Rad and QIAGEN. The company analysis examines market positioning, business performance and strategic exposure across major diagnostic technologies and regions.

Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE and SWOT analyses provide structured perspectives on competition, policy, regulation, technology and broader market conditions. A long-range outlook complements the 2025-2031 forecast, helping industry participants assess the influence of demographic change, diagnostic innovation, laboratory automation, reimbursement policy and regional procurement trends on the future of the global in vitro diagnostics market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Synopsis

1.2 Key Findings

1.3 Methodology and Data Transparency

1.4 Strategic Implications for Stakeholders

2. Industry Overview & Forecast

2.1 Market Definition & Scope

2.2 A Note on Market Size Methodology

2.3 Total Global Market Value: Historical Review and Forecast

2.4 Forecast: 2026-2031

2.5 Historical Market Review: 2022-2025

2.6 Regional Contribution to Global Market Value

2.7 Scenario Analysis: Base, Bull, and Bear Cases

2.8 Implications for the Forecast Period

3. Market Segmentation by Type

3.1 Overview: A Nine-Category Technology Framework

3.2 Immunoassays - The Market's Largest Technology Segment

3.3 Molecular Assays - Scale, Momentum, and Strategic Priority

3.4 The Core Lab (Clinical Chemistry) - Foundational Volume and Stable Demand

3.5 Point-of-Care (POC) Tests - Structural Shift in Testing Location

3.6 Microbiology and Virology - Infectious Disease's Laboratory Backbone

3.7 Hematology - Stable, Instrumentation-Led Demand

3.8 Coagulation - Small Base, Fastest Growth Signal

3.9 Blood Banking Services - Regulatory-Driven, Stable Demand

3.10 Histology and Cytology - Pathology Infrastructure and Oncology Demand

3.11 Segment Totals and Structural Takeaways

4. Market Segmentation by Application

4.1 Market by Application Overview

4.2 Infectious Diseases

4.2.1 Segment Scale and Structural Dominance

4.2.2 Clinical and Competitive Underpinnings

4.2.3 Regional Demand Concentration

4.3 Oncology

4.3.1 Segment Scale and Growth Trajectory

4.3.2 Technology Intensity and Platform Competition

4.3.3 Companion Diagnostics and Regulatory Dynamics

4.4 Cardiology

4.4.1 Segment Scale and Forecast

4.4.2 Market Dynamics

4.5 Diabetes

4.5.1 Segment Scale and Forecast

4.5.2 Technology and Platform Landscape

4.5.3 Demand Drivers Through 2031

4.6 Other Applications

4.6.1 Segment Scale and Composition

4.6.2 Key Sub-Segment Dynamics

4.7 Cross-Segment Synthesis and Strategic Implications

5. Regional Market Forecast

5.1 North America

5.1.1 Regional Overview

5.1.2 Key Growth Drivers

5.1.3 Regulatory & Infrastructure Landscape

5.1.4 Market Forecast 2025-2031

5.2 Europe

5.2.1 Regional Overview

5.2.2 Key Growth Drivers

5.2.3 Regulatory & Infrastructure Landscape

5.2.4 Market Forecast 2025-2031

5.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.1 Regional Overview

5.3.2 Key Growth Drivers

5.3.3 Regulatory & Infrastructure Landscape

5.3.4 Market Forecast 2025-2031

5.4 Latin America

5.4.1 Regional Overview

5.4.2 Key Growth Drivers

5.4.3 Regulatory & Infrastructure Landscape

5.4.4 Market Forecast 2025-2031

5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.1 Regional Overview

5.5.2 Key Growth Drivers

5.5.3 Regulatory & Infrastructure Landscape

5.5.4 Market Forecast 2025-2031

6. Country-Level Market Forecast

6.1 North America

6.1.1 United States

6.1.2 Canada

6.1.3 Rest of North America

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Germany

6.2.2 France

6.2.3 United Kingdom

6.2.4 Switzerland

6.2.5 Netherlands

6.2.6 Spain

6.2.7 Rest of Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 China

6.3.2 Japan

6.3.3 India

6.3.4 South Korea

6.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Brazil

6.4.2 Argentina

6.4.3 Rest of Latin America

6.5 Middle East & Africa

6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

6.5.2 South Africa

6.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7. Growth Drivers & Inhibitors

7.1 Overview

7.2 Disease Prevalence and Testing Demand Growth

7.2.1 Structural Demand Underpinning

7.2.2 Evidence from Company-Level Performance

7.2.3 Demographic and Epidemiological Reinforcement

7.3 Genome-Sequencing and AI/ML Diagnostics Investment

7.3.1 Technology Investment as a Structural Growth Catalyst

7.3.2 Confirmed Corporate Investment Activity

7.3.3 AI/ML Integration: Operational and Clinical Dimensions

7.4 Point-of-Care Testing Expansion

7.4.1 Structural Market Expansion Beyond Central Laboratories

7.4.2 Category-Level and Platform Dynamics

7.4.3 Geographic POC Demand Vectors

7.5 Market Restraints: Regulatory Costs and Reimbursement Pressure

7.5.1 Regulatory Validation as a Commercialisation Barrier

7.5.2 Reimbursement and Pricing Pressure

7.5.3 Disclosed Company-Level Evidence of Structural Restraint

7.6 Opportunities & White-Space Analysis

7.6.1 Genome-Sequencing-Based Infectious Disease Diagnostics

7.6.2 AI-Assisted Diagnostics: Scalable Value Capture

7.6.3 Asia Pacific Infrastructure Expansion

7.6.4 Liquid Biopsy and Oncology Diagnostics Expansion

7.7 Execution-Level Challenges

7.7.1 Distinguishing Structural from Segment-Specific Growth Signals

7.7.2 Market-Size Estimate Divergence

7.7.3 Portfolio Complexity in Diversified Competitor Assessment

7.8 Driver-Inhibitor Balance: Analytical Summary

8. Key Company Profiles

8.1 Profile Framework

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Key Products & Segments

8.1.3 Financial Performance (2023-2025)

8.1.4 Business Strategy

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Strategic Implications (2025-2031)

8.2 Companies Covered

8.2.1 bioMerieux S.A.

8.2.2 Abbott Laboratories

8.2.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche Diagnostics)

8.2.4 Siemens Healthineers AG

8.2.5 Danaher Corporation

8.2.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

8.2.7 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

8.2.8 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

8.2.9 QIAGEN N.V.

8.2.10 Hologic, Inc.

8.2.11 Natera, Inc.

8.2.12 Seegene Inc.

8.2.13 Werfen

8.2.14 Wiener Laboratorios S.A.I.C.

8.2.15 Wama Diagnostica

8.2.16 Sysmex Corporation

8.2.17 Agilent Technologies Inc.

8.2.18 Bruker Corporation

8.2.19 DexCom, Inc.

8.2.20 Exact Sciences Corporation

8.2.21 Illumina, Inc.

8.2.22 QuidelOrtho Corporation

8.2.23 Revvity, Inc.

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

9.1.1 Market Share Concentration: Top 5 Players (Estimated, 2025)

9.1.2 Concentration Metric

9.1.3 Competitive Intensity and Structural Dynamics

9.2 Competitive Intensity Assessment

9.2.1 Tier Structure and Revenue Ranges

9.2.2 Capacity vs. Demand Dynamics

9.2.3 Pricing Environment

9.2.4 Barriers to Entry and Exit

9.3 Key Player Strategies & Positioning

9.3.1 Strategic Group Narrative

9.3.2 Differentiation Strategies Across Major Players

9.3.3 Geographic Strongholds

9.3.4 M&A and Partnership Activity, 2022-Present

9.3.5 R&D and Technology Investment Trends

9.4 Competitive Dynamics & Strategic Outlook

9.4.1 Emerging Competitive Threats

9.4.2 Consolidation vs. Fragmentation Outlook

9.4.3 Competitive Response Matrix

9.4.4 Strategic Recommendations, 2025-2031

10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Threat of New Entrants

10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.4 Threat of Substitutes

10.5 Competitive Rivalry

11. PESTLE Analysis

11.1 Political Factors

11.1.1 Government Healthcare Investment and Diagnostic Infrastructure

11.1.2 Geopolitical Dynamics and Supply Chain Sovereignty

11.1.3 Public Health Emergency Preparedness

11.2 Economic Factors

11.2.1 Macroeconomic Environment and Healthcare Spending Sensitivity

11.2.2 Currency and Reimbursement Dynamics

11.2.3 Emerging Market Economic Growth as a Structural Demand Driver

11.2.4 M&A and Capital Market Environment

11.3 Social & Demographic Factors

11.3.1 Aging Global Population and Chronic Disease Prevalence

11.3.2 Rising Consumer Health Awareness and Preventive Diagnostics

11.3.3 Healthcare Accessibility and Equity

11.4 Technological Factors

11.4.1 Molecular Diagnostics and Next-Generation Sequencing

11.4.2 Artificial Intelligence and Digital Pathology

11.4.3 Point-of-Care Technology Maturation

11.4.4 Companion Diagnostics and Precision Medicine

11.5 Legal & Regulatory Factors

11.5.1 Evolving Regulatory Frameworks

11.5.2 Intellectual Property and Patent Dynamics

11.5.3 Reimbursement Policy and Health Technology Assessment

11.6 Environmental Factors

11.6.1 Sustainability and Carbon Footprint in IVD Manufacturing

11.6.2 Cold Chain and Supply Chain Resilience

11.6.3 Climate Change and Infectious Disease Epidemiology

11.7 PESTLE Summary Assessment

12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market-Level Strengths

12.2.1 Structural Demand Anchored by Disease Burden and Demographics

12.2.2 Demonstrated, Primary-Source-Confirmed Revenue Growth at Scale

12.2.3 Breadth and Segmentation Depth Supporting Revenue Diversification

12.2.4 Innovation Investment Infrastructure and Technology Leadership

12.2.5 Strong Incumbency Advantages and Installed-Base Lock-In

12.3 Market-Level Weaknesses

12.3.1 Material Intra-Market Growth Divergence Undermines Uniform Forecasting

12.3.2 Unusually Wide Third-Party Market-Size Estimate Dispersion

12.3.3 Regulatory Complexity and Clinical Validation Burden

12.3.4 Reimbursement and Pricing Pressure on Mature Testing Categories

12.3.5 Product-Line Rationalisation Signals in Established Franchises

12.4 Strategic Opportunities

12.4.1 Genomic Sequencing and AI/ML Diagnostics Expansion

12.4.2 Asia Pacific Healthcare Infrastructure Expansion

12.4.3 Point-of-Care Testing Decentralisation

12.4.4 Oncology and Liquid Biopsy Momentum

12.4.5 M&A and Portfolio Consolidation Activity

12.5 External Threats

12.5.1 Geopolitical and Supply-Chain Disruption Risk

12.5.2 Regulatory Tightening and Jurisdictional Divergence

12.5.3 Reimbursement Environment Deterioration

12.5.4 Technology Substitution and Platform Disruption

12.5.5 Structural Market-Size Uncertainty Affecting Capital Allocation

12.5.6 Competitive Intensity from Diversified Conglomerates

12.6 Summary Strategic Implications

13. Future Trends & Outlook

13.1 Overview

13.2 AI-Assisted Diagnostic Interpretation

13.2.1 Structural Drivers and Technology Maturation

13.2.2 Competitive Landscape Implications

13.2.3 Regulatory and Adoption Trajectory

13.3 Genome-Sequencing-Based Infectious Disease Diagnostics

13.3.1 Epidemiological Context and Market Rationale

13.3.2 Market Size and Growth Positioning

13.3.3 Competitive and Operational Considerations

13.4 Point-of-Care Testing Expansion

13.4.1 Structural Growth Dynamics

13.4.2 Application Segments and Geographic Differentiation

13.4.3 Regulatory and Connectivity Trends

13.5 Long-Term Market Outlook (2032-2035)

13.5.1 Post-Horizon Structural Considerations

13.5.2 Macro-Structural Market Growth Assumptions

13.6 Investment & M&A Activity Outlook

13.6.1 Capital Allocation Trends

13.6.2 M&A Target Landscape

13.6.3 Venture and Growth Capital Dynamics

List of Exhibits [47]

Companies Featured



bioMerieux S.A.

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche Diagnostics)

Siemens Healthineers AG

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bruker Corporation

DexCom, Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

QuidelOrtho Corporation

Revvity, Inc.

Werfen

Seegene Inc.

Wiener Laboratorios S.A.I.C. Wama Diagnostica Ltda.

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