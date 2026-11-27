MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through dense fulfillment networks, route orchestration, batch planning and scheduled replenishment, cutting logistics costs while improving on-time delivery.

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "India Quick Commerce Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India quick commerce logistics market was valued at USD 3.35 billion in 2025 and is forecast to increase from USD 3.97 billion in 2026 to USD 9.03 billion by 2031. The market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 17.85% from 2026 to 2031, supported by expanding dark store networks, micro-fulfillment locations, hyperlocal delivery capacity, and rising demand for faster urban logistics services.

Hyperlocal Fulfillment Expands Across Tier 1 Cities

Tier 1 cities remain central to the development of high-density quick commerce logistics networks in India. By July 2026, the five leading platforms collectively operated approximately 6,650-6,750 dark stores after adding around 900 locations during the previous three months. However, the number of unique PIN codes served increased by only 152, indicating that platforms prioritized greater density within existing service areas over broad geographic expansion.

More than 80% of newly opened stores were established in locations already served by at least one competing platform. This clustering can improve rider utilization, shorten delivery distances, and increase orders per hour. At the same time, overlapping networks intensify price competition and place pressure on logistics margins. Approximately 3,600 metro dark stores could operate profitably, while around 4,300 were already operational, suggesting potential overcapacity in major urban markets. These conditions are expected to encourage greater investment in Tier 2 cities as providers seek new growth opportunities.

Scheduled and Instant Delivery Models Converge

Quick commerce platforms are increasingly combining instant consumer delivery with scheduled inbound inventory movements. This hybrid approach enables brands to replenish dark stores through planned dispatch windows while supporting rapid delivery to consumers. Better coordination between upstream supply and consumer-facing operations can improve inventory availability, reduce receiving uncertainty, and lower logistics costs.

Shiprocket launched Appointment-Based Delivery in May 2026 for D2C and MSME brands supplying inventory to dark stores. The service used pre-scheduled bulk dispatch windows and reported 98% on-time delivery adherence, along with logistics cost reductions of up to 27% for participating brands. The model highlights the growing role of scheduled replenishment within India's instant-delivery infrastructure.

Dark Store and Last-Mile Costs Challenge Profitability

High rent, labor expenses, inventory investment, and peak-hour delivery requirements continue to affect dark store economics. A premium Mumbai dark store reportedly costs approximately 4 times as much as a comparable facility in Indore, making strong order density critical in major metropolitan markets.

Metro pickers and packers earned approximately INR 16,000 to INR 20,000 per month in 2025, equivalent to USD 171 to USD 214. Tier 2 wages ranged from INR 12,000 to INR 16,000 per month, or USD 128 to USD 171, representing a 20% to 25% reduction compared with metro pay levels. Delivery costs were estimated at INR 116 to INR 118 per order before optimization and INR 98 to INR 100 after optimization. Sustainable profitability will depend on higher basket values, advertising revenue, an effective category mix, and improved last-mile efficiency.

Additional factors shaping the India quick commerce logistics market include retailer and brand demand for asset-light urban reach, margin improvements through route orchestration and batch planning, and local compliance requirements covering warehousing, labor, and urban mobility.

Last-Mile Delivery Leads Service Demand

Last-mile delivery services accounted for 41.57% of the India quick commerce logistics market in 2025. Every new dark store creates demand for riders, dispatch technology, and rapid consumer delivery capacity. Fulfillment and dark store operations also generate recurring requirements for inventory replenishment, picking, packing, and delivery coordination.

Reverse logistics services are projected to expand at a CAGR of 22.21% from 2026 to 2031. Electronics, fashion, and personal care products generate return rates that are 2 to 3 times higher than grocery categories, creating opportunities for specialized returns management. Demand is also increasing for cold chain handling, pharmaceutical compliance, inventory intelligence, fill-rate monitoring, and return-to-origin analytics.

Dark Store-Based Fulfillment Retains Market Leadership

Dark store-based fulfillment represented 46.90% of the India quick-commerce logistics market in 2025, reflecting substantial infrastructure investment by major platforms. Dedicated inventory locations positioned near consumer demand support rapid order processing while generating consistent demand for inbound transportation and local fulfillment services.

Micro-fulfillment center-based fulfillment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 21.79% from 2026 to 2031. These facilities can transform retail backrooms into compact technology-enabled fulfillment nodes without requiring the investment associated with standalone dark stores. Retail store-based fulfillment and hybrid models also remain important for established retailers and FMCG companies entering quick commerce channels. Asset-light networks that pool facilities and carrier capacity, supported by automated routing and stockout rerouting, are expected to strengthen operational flexibility across the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview and Role of Q-Commerce in E-Commerce Logistics

4.2 Traditional E-commerce vs Quick Commerce Logistics

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rapid Expansion of Hyperlocal Fulfillment Density Across Tier 1 Cities

4.3.2 Rising Basket Penetration Through Scheduled and Instant Delivery Hybridization

4.3.3 Retailer and Brand Demand for Asset-Light Urban Reach

4.3.4 Dense Store Network Conversion Into Micro-Fulfillment Nodes

4.3.5 Margin Improvement From Route Orchestration, Slotting, and Batch Planning

4.3.6 UPI-Enabled Low-Friction Checkout and Repeat Ordering Behavior

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Cost of Dark Store Rent, Labor, and Peak Hour Delivery Capacity

4.4.2 Shrinking Unit Economics In Low-Density Micro-Markets

4.4.3 Local Compliance Friction for Warehousing, Labor, and Urban Mobility

4.4.4 Slot Cannibalization Risk From Overlapping Quick Commerce and E-Grocery Networks

4.5 Regulatory Framework

4.6 Value Chain and Distribution Channel Architecture Analysis

4.7 Technology Innovations Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Rivalry Among Competitors

4.9 Evolution of Q-Commerce Logistics Requirements

4.10 Pricing and Cost Structure Analysis

4.11 Consumer Behavior and Preferences Analysis

4.12 Dark Store and Fulfillment Infrastructure Analysis

4.13 Sustainable Delivery Solutions and Green Logistics Initiatives

4.14 Impact of Geo-Political Events on Supply Chain Shifts

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value, 2026-2031)

5.1 By Service Type

5.1.1 Fulfillment and Dark Store Operations

5.1.2 Last-Mile Delivery Services

5.1.3 Reverse Logistics Services

5.1.4 Value-Added Logistics Services

5.2 By Fulfillment Model

5.2.1 Dark Store-Based Fulfillment

5.2.2 Micro-Fulfillment Center (MFC)-Based Fulfillment

5.2.3 Retail Store-Based Fulfillment

5.2.4 Hybrid Fulfillment Model

5.3 By Delivery Model

5.3.1 Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

5.3.2 Business-to-Business (B2B)

5.4 By City Tier

5.4.1 Tier 1

5.4.2 Tier 2

5.4.3 Tier 3 and Below

5.5 By Region

5.5.1 North

5.5.2 Central

5.5.3 West

5.5.4 East

5.5.5 South

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Key Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Geographic Presence, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Shadowfax Technologies

6.4.2 Delhivery

6.4.3 Porter

6.4.4 LoadShare Networks

6.4.5 XpressBees

6.4.6 Shiprocket

6.4.7 Zippee

6.4.8 Prozo

6.4.9 DTDC Express

6.4.10 Blue Dart Express

6.4.11 Mahindra Logistics

6.4.12 TVS Supply Chain Solutions

6.4.13 Grab A Grub

6.4.14 Borzo India

6.4.15 ElasticRun

6.4.16 Pidge

6.4.17 DAAKit Logistics

6.4.18 MOVER Logistics

6.4.19 Ekart Logistics

6.4.20 Blitz

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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