MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Spatial Transcriptomics Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global spatial transcriptomics market is projected to reach $2.05 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 14.35% from 2026 to 2036. Market growth is being driven by increasing demand for spatially resolved gene expression analysis, broader adoption of single-cell analysis, and expanding applications in oncology and precision medicine. The introduction of next-generation platforms with higher throughput and resolution, combined with the growing integration of AI in spatial data interpretation, is expected to create significant opportunities for established companies and new market entrants.

The report provides historical market data for 2025, estimated market data for 2026, and forecasts through 2036. It analyzes the spatial transcriptomics market by technology, product & service, sample type, spatial resolution, targeting approach, application, end user, and geography, offering insight into the segments expected to shape long-term market development.

Technology Outlook

Sequencing-Based Spatial Transcriptomics is expected to account for the largest market share in 2026. Its leading position is supported by the widespread adoption of slide-based and spatial barcoding-based platforms capable of whole-transcriptome profiling. Imaging-based approaches, including microscopy-based RNA imaging, are projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period as demand rises for high-resolution, single-molecule RNA detection within complex tissue microenvironments.

Product and Service Trends

Consumables are expected to represent the largest product and service segment in 2026. Demand is supported by the recurring use of reagents, spatial barcoding kits, probe sets, and capture slides in experimental workflows. Software & Services is projected to register the fastest growth through 2036, driven by increasing adoption of bioinformatics platforms, AI-based spatial analysis tools, cloud-based data visualization solutions, and specialized data interpretation services.

Sample Type and Application Analysis

Fresh Frozen Samples are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 due to their established compatibility with numerous spatial transcriptomics platforms. FFPE Samples are forecast to achieve the highest CAGR during the assessment period, supported by growing interest in profiling archival pathology collections for biomarker discovery and translational research.

Oncology is expected to remain the largest application segment in 2026, reflecting strong demand for tumor microenvironment profiling, cancer biomarker identification, and precision medicine research. Neuroscience is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, supported by rising investment in neurodegenerative disease characterization, brain tissue analysis, and neural circuit mapping.

End User and Regional Insights

Academic & Research Institutes are expected to account for the largest share of the spatial transcriptomics market in 2026. Their leadership reflects the concentration of early-stage spatial biology research within universities and government-funded laboratories investigating cancer, neurologic, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies are forecast to register the highest CAGR as spatial transcriptomics becomes increasingly integrated into drug discovery, target identification, translational research, and biomarker validation workflows.

North America is expected to lead the global market in 2026, supported by advanced healthcare and research infrastructure, a high concentration of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, substantial genomics investment, and the presence of prominent spatial platform manufacturers in the United States. Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR through 2036. Regional expansion is being supported by the increasing incidence of cancer and neurodegenerative diseases, the establishment of national spatial biology research consortia, and rising government investment in genomics and precision medicine infrastructure across China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the spatial transcriptomics market include 10x Genomics, Inc. (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), NanoString Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Vizgen, Inc. (U.S.), Resolve Biosciences GmbH (Germany), BGI Genomics Co., Ltd. (China), Standard BioTools Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), RareCyte, Inc. (U.S.), Ultivue, Inc. (U.S.), and Curio Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.). Competition is expected to intensify as participants develop higher-resolution platforms, expand software capabilities, strengthen research collaborations, and pursue applications across clinical and pharmaceutical workflows.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report



What revenue is currently generated by the global spatial transcriptomics market, and how quickly is demand expected to grow through 2036?

Which market drivers, challenges, and opportunities are influencing growth at the global, regional, and country levels?

Which technology, product & service, sample type, spatial resolution, targeting approach, application, and end user segments offer the strongest commercial potential?

Which regions and countries are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for spatial transcriptomics companies?

Who are the leading market participants, and what products and solutions do they offer? Which recent strategic developments are shaping competition and future market expansion?

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