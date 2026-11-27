MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maximize returns through shredding, storage and controlled-feed systems for cement kilns, supported by landfill mandates and cross-border tire sourcing.

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Tire Derived Fuel - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2027-2032)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tire derived fuel market is projected to increase from USD 382.75 million in 2026 and USD 398.83 million in 2027 to USD 486.34 million by 2032. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.05% between 2027 and 2032, supported by rising alternative-fuel use in cement manufacturing, landfill diversion policies, end-of-life tire recovery mandates, and expanding industrial decarbonization initiatives.

Cement Kilns Drive Tire Derived Fuel Demand

Cement kilns remain a major application for tire derived fuel because their high operating temperatures support effective combustion. Tire steel can also be incorporated into clinker production, helping reduce the ash-handling challenges associated with some lower-temperature applications.

Feed preparation has a significant effect on kiln performance. A 2025 study of a cement plant in Togo found that shredded tire material supplied at 3.68 to 4.15 tons per hour increased average kiln productivity by 54.9 tons per hour. Whole-tire operating conditions, by comparison, resulted in an average productivity decline of 59.4 tons per hour. These findings highlight the importance of properly designed shredding, storage, and controlled feeding systems.

Market opportunities are particularly strong where new and upgraded cement kilns are designed to accommodate alternative fuels. Industrial decarbonization targets and alternative-fuel procurement strategies are also encouraging cement manufacturers to reduce dependence on conventional fossil fuels.

Landfill Diversion Policies Strengthen Feedstock Supply

Government requirements for tire collection and recovery are increasing the volume of end-of-life tires entering authorized processing channels. Ontario amended its tire collection rules in January 2025, establishing a 65% management target from 2025 through 2029 and a 70% target beginning in 2030. The amendment also expanded collection provisions for rural communities.

In Alabama, a whole-tire landfill ban supported Liberty Tire Recycling's decision to open 2 facilities capable of processing more than 4 million tires annually. Similar policies can encourage regional investment in collection, transportation, processing, and industrial fuel supply infrastructure.

Despite positive policy support, permitting and emissions compliance remain market constraints. Approval periods in regulated markets can range from 18 to 36 months, delaying new capacity and increasing financial exposure. Stand-alone combustion facilities may also face strict monitoring requirements for zinc and particulate emissions. Clear environmental rules covering collection, processing, transportation, and end use will be important for future tire-derived fuel market expansion.

Shredded Tire-Derived Fuel Leads the Market

Shredded tire-derived fuel accounted for 66.3% of the tire derived fuel market in 2026. Its leading position reflects demand from industrial combustion systems that require controlled particle sizes, consistent material flow, and predictable heat release. Modern pneumatic feeding systems are typically designed to handle material with uniform dimensions, giving established shredding operators an advantage when supplying cement plants and paper mills.

Tire chips continue to support industrial and utility applications requiring smaller particle configurations. However, crumb and fine-size materials also serve nonfuel applications such as rubber surfacing and asphalt, which may limit their availability for energy recovery.

Whole tire-derived fuel is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2027 to 2032. This format can reduce processing requirements where local shredding capacity is limited and may support tire-pile cleanup initiatives. Its adoption will remain concentrated among facilities equipped to handle whole tires safely and efficiently.

Asia-Pacific Maintains Market Leadership

Asia-Pacific held 39.2% of the global tire derived fuel market in 2026. Regional growth is supported by substantial end-of-life tire volumes, extensive cement manufacturing capacity, and established trade routes for processed tire materials.

Japan supplied 62 kilotons of end-of-life tires to cement plants in 2025 and imported 206,600 tons of cut and shredded tires for energy-recovery facilities. South Korea directed 121,486 tons to cement kilns and exported 33,200 tons to regional markets. India is also becoming an important destination for baled and size-reduced tire materials, reinforcing the role of cross-border supply chains.

South America is projected to record a CAGR of 4.4% from 2027 to 2032. Brazil's cement sector achieved a 32% alternative-fuel co-processing rate in 2025, demonstrating the region's growing capacity to use recovered materials in industrial operations. Continued growth will depend on coordinated municipal collection, authorized processing, reliable transportation, and sustained cement-kiln demand.

North America benefits from mature tire collection and recycling infrastructure, while Europe presents a mixed outlook. Strong thermal substitution rates support demand in several European countries, but Spain's Royal Decree 712/2025 limits energy recovery, including tire-derived fuel combustion, to 35% by weight in 2025 and 20% by 2035.

The Middle East and Africa offer longer-term potential as formal recovery systems develop. A 2025 scientific study estimated that Nigeria generates 646,000 tons of end-of-life tires annually, while the West African vehicle fleet is expanding by 7% per year. Investment in organized collection networks, processing equipment, and industrial end-use capacity could unlock substantial regional opportunities.

Overall, the tire derived fuel market outlook remains positive as industrial users pursue alternative fuels and governments strengthen end-of-life tire management. Market growth will depend on efficient feedstock preparation, stable collection programs, suitable combustion infrastructure, and clear permitting frameworks.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Cement-Kiln Fuel Substitution

4.2.2 Landfill Diversion and End-of-Life Tire Recovery Mandates

4.2.3 Industrial Decarbonization and Alternative-Fuel Procurement

4.2.4 Feedstock Availability from Expanding Vehicle Fleets

4.2.5 Region-Specific Access to Abandoned Tire Pile Cleanups

4.2.6 Specification-Matched TDF for Cross-Border Offtake

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Site-Specific Permitting and Emissions Compliance

4.3.2 Freight, Storage, and Delivered-Cost Volatility

4.3.3 Competition from Material Recovery and Pyrolysis

4.3.4 Inconsistent Classification of TDF as Waste or Fuel

4.4 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Outlook

4.7 Regulatory Landscape

4.8 Investment Analysis

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Whole Tire-Derived Fuel

5.1.2 Shredded Tire-Derived Fuel

5.1.3 Tire Chips

5.1.4 Crumb and Fine-Size Tire-Derived Fuel

5.1.5 Other Processed Tire Fuel Forms

5.2 By Tire Source

5.2.1 Passenger Cars and Light Motor Vehicles

5.2.2 Heavy-Duty Vehicles, Trucks and Buses

5.2.3 Off-the-Road (OTR) Vehicles and Equipment

5.2.4 Motorcycles and Two-Wheelers

5.2.5 Aircraft Tires

5.2.6 Other Tire Sources

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Cement Kilns and Cement Manufacturing

5.3.2 Pulp and Paper Mills

5.3.3 Utility Boilers

5.3.4 Industrial Boilers

5.3.5 Power Plants and Electricity Generation

5.3.6 Lime Kilns

5.3.7 Steel and Foundry Operations

5.3.8 Other Industrial Applications

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 France

5.4.2.3 Italy

5.4.2.4 Spain

5.4.2.5 United Kingdom

5.4.2.6 Poland

5.4.2.7 Russia

5.4.2.8 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Australia

5.4.3.6 Indonesia

5.4.3.7 Vietnam

5.4.3.8 Thailand

5.4.3.9 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Chile

5.4.4.4 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.3 Egypt

5.4.5.4 South Africa

5.4.5.5 Morocco

5.4.5.6 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Champlin Tire Recycling, Inc.

6.4.2 Ecore International

6.4.3 Emanuel Tire, LLC

6.4.4 Entech, Inc.

6.4.5 Genan A/S

6.4.6 Globarket Tire Recycling, LLC

6.4.7 Golden Bear Recycling, LLC

6.4.8 Klean Industries Inc.

6.4.9 L&S Tire Company

6.4.10 Lakin Tire

6.4.11 Liberty Tire Recycling, LLC

6.4.12 Mahantango Enterprises

6.4.13 Reliable Tire Disposal

6.4.14 Renelux Cyprus Ltd.

6.4.15 ResourceCo Pty Ltd

6.4.16 Rumpke Consolidated Companies, Inc.

6.4.17 Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB

6.4.18 Tire Disposal & Recycling, Inc.

6.4.19 Tyrecycle Pty Ltd

6.4.20 Zhengzhou GEP Ecotech Co., Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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