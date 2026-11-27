MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The company makes its case against the traditional auto transport brokerage model - deposits before work, phone-tag dispatch, and prices nobody will explain

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ShipCargo, the AI-powered vehicle logistics company, today announced the consumer standards its shipping platform operates under, and made its case against the traditional auto transport brokerage model that most Americans still encounter when they ship a car: request a quote and wait for a callback; pay a deposit before any carrier has agreed to move the vehicle; accept a price that may change once the car is on a truck; then spend the transit week calling a dispatch desk for updates nobody can give.ShipCargo is itself a brokerage - an AI-powered shipping brokerage inside a full service logistics technology company - and the company is direct about why it is publishing standards against its own industry's habits: the brokerage function, matching a vehicle to a vetted carrier, is not the problem. The traditional model is. In that model, the customer's deposit is collected before the work exists, the quote is a salesperson's estimate rather than a computed price, the markup is never shown, and after booking, the shipment effectively disappears until it arrives.The standards ShipCargo published today are the opposite of each of those practices. Instant, computed pricing: a firm quote on any U.S. route, generated the moment it is requested, at any hour - no callback queue, no estimate that drifts. Nothing due upfront: $0 due today; a card is held on file and charged only when the vehicle is picked up. Verified carriers, stated minimums: every carrier is verified before dispatch through Super Dispatch's Super Protect compliance platform and ShipCargo's internal carrier performance scorecards, with a minimum of $1M in liability and $100K in cargo coverage, and human review of carrier selection for fraud and liability control. A shipment the customer can see: live GPS tracking during transit and photo inspection reports at pickup and delivery, on every shipment. Published windows: a standard pickup window of 1–5 business days and expedited service at 1–3 business days, stated before booking rather than discovered after.The platform's AI agents run the lifecycle behind those standards - quoting, carrier matching, dispatching, track and trace, customer service, invoicing, and payments - and the company has delivered 10,000+ vehicles for consumers, dealerships, and fleets across all 50 states. ShipCargo is also developing a self-driving asset-based carrier division; driverless delivery is a goal under development, not a service offered today."The old brokerage model asked the customer to pay first, wait second, and trust third - in that order. We think the order should be reversed," a ShipCargo spokesperson said. "Show the real price instantly. Charge nothing until the car is actually picked up. Verify the carrier against stated insurance minimums. Let the customer watch the shipment move. None of that requires trusting us - it requires a system built so you don't have to. The traditional brokerage is dead. What replaces it is a brokerage rebuilt as technology, with its standards published where customers can hold it to them."Consumers can get an instant quote at ShipCargoAi or by calling (832) 925-3882.About ShipCargoShipCargo is a full service logistics technology company powered by AI, with an AI-powered shipping brokerage and a self-driving asset-based carrier division in development, headquartered in Houston, TX. Its AI agents handle dispatching, track and trace, customer service, marketing, invoicing and payments - with AI carrier matching, dynamic real-time pricing, live GPS tracking and photo inspections on every shipment. Get an instant quote at ShipCargoAi or call (832) 925-3882.Forward-looking statements: This release describes strategic intentions, including future autonomous carrier operations. These are goals under development, not guarantees of outcome or timing, and no autonomous delivery service is offered today.Media contact: ShipCargo Media Relations ·... · (832) 925-3882

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ShipCargo Announces Consumer-First Vehicle Shipping Model With Instant Pricing and No Upfront Payment News Provided By The Media Source November 27, 2026, 16:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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