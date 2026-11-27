Carteret County's only fully family-owned and managed funeral home is led by Chris and Paula Noe, whose family has lived in Beaufort since 1842.

BEAUFORT, NC, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Noe Funeral Service, the only fully family-owned and managed funeral home in Carteret County, continues to serve Beaufort, North Carolina, and the surrounding Crystal Coast and Down East communities with the same personal care the Noe family has offered since opening the firm in 2013. Owned and operated by Chris Noe and Paula Noe, the funeral home carries forward a family presence in Beaufort that dates back to 1842. Families who visit Noe Funeral Service find a firm built on generations of local roots, where every arrangement reflects a deep understanding of the community it serves. That commitment to compassionate, personal service remains at the center of how the Noe family cares for families during life's most difficult moments.Chris Noe, Owner and Funeral Director, opened the funeral home in 2013 in his hometown of Beaufort, where the Noe family has lived since 1842, and the firm follows the motto "Here to Serve."One way Noe Funeral Service continues to set itself apart is through its on-site crematory, which families in Beaufort and throughout Carteret County rely on for cremation services. Because cremation takes place at the funeral home's own facility, a loved one remains in the care of the Noe family from the moment arrangements begin through the completion of the process. This level of oversight reflects the same value that has guided the firm since 2013: treating every family entrusted to its care with the same attention the Noe family would want for their own. For families across the Crystal Coast, that continuity of care often makes a meaningful difference during an already difficult time.The Noe family's connection to Beaufort predates the funeral home's founding, with family roots in the town dating back to 1842. As the firm's own history page notes, as of 2019, Noe Funeral Service was the only fully family-owned and managed funeral home in Carteret County. Visitors to the Noe family's history in Beaufort can read more about the generations that came before the funeral home's founding in 2013. For many Down East and Crystal Coast families, that longstanding presence offers a familiar, trusted point of contact when a loved one dies, whether the need is immediate or part of advance planning.Families throughout Beaufort, the Down East communities, and the wider Crystal Coast can reach Noe Funeral Service at any hour by calling (252) 728-2336, day or night, for immediate need or to begin pre-planning. The funeral home's facility at 133 Lockhart Drive in Beaufort, along with its leased chapel nearby, offers space for visitations, memorial gatherings, and family meetings, as described on the firm's facilities page. Whatever a family's circumstances, from traditional funeral and cremation services to maritime ocean funerals and veterans honors, the Noe family continues to answer the same call to service that has guided the firm since 2013: "Here to Serve."About Noe Funeral Service: Noe Funeral Service is a family-owned and managed funeral home serving Beaufort, North Carolina, and the surrounding Crystal Coast and Down East communities. Founded in 2013 by Chris and Paula Noe, whose family has called Beaufort home since 1842, the firm is recognized as the only fully family-owned and managed funeral home in Carteret County. Noe Funeral Service offers traditional funeral and cremation services through its own on-site crematory, along with maritime ocean funerals, veterans services, pre-planning, and grief support, guided by the family's motto, "Here to Serve."

Chris Noe

Noe Funeral Service

+1 (252) 732-0859

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Noe Funeral Service Continues Family Tradition of Care on the Crystal Coast News Provided By FirstCall Marketing November 27, 2026, 16:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Religion



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