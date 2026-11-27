MENAFN - IANS) Bhavnagar, Nov 27 (IANS) The Bhavnagar district police have seized 100.21 kg of cannabis plants, valued at Rs 50.10 lakh, in a village and arrested two persons in two separate narcotics cases registered under the NDPS Act, officials said on Friday.

The cannabis plants were found growing among cotton crops in Kalmador village, within the jurisdiction of Bagdana police station, during a search conducted on November 26.

The police seized 161 plants weighing 100.21 kg and arrested one person in connection with the cultivation. In a separate case, the Ghogha Road police seized 93 grams of dried cannabis, valued at Rs 4,650, and arrested another person.

The seizures were made as part of the Bhavnagar police's drive under the Centre and state government's 'Drug-Free India, Drug-Free Gujarat' campaign.

The operation is being carried out under the supervision of Bhavnagar Range Inspector General of Police Rajendra Asari and District Superintendent of Police Nitesh Pandey.

According to the police, 35 cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Bhavnagar district in 2026.

Since January 1 this year, the police have also intensified action against the misuse of pharmaceutical drugs, particularly NRx medicines and codeine-based cough syrups.

Under this drive against what the police describe as 'invisible addiction', 16 cases have been registered, 46 accused arrested and 4,588 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup seized.

The police have also launched 'Operation Sankalp' to address substance addiction among young people. An application named 'Sankalp' has been developed to identify and assist people caught in the cycle of addiction and facilitate their rehabilitation.

As part of its efforts to prevent repeat offences, the police have prepared a list of people previously arrested in narcotics cases and are monitoring those released from prison, along with their associates.

"Between 2020 and 2026, a total of 130 narcotics cases were registered in the district, leading to the arrest of 277 accused," the police said.

The police said they would pursue proceedings under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act against accused involved in drug trafficking.

They would also initiate action to attach and seize properties allegedly acquired through the narcotics trade, besides taking steps to demolish illegally acquired properties.

The campaign is also part of the government's 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan', launched with the objective of curbing substance abuse among young people as part of the broader vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047'.