MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 27 (IANS) Odisha has installed 3,01,720 residential rooftop solar systems under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, exceeding the state government's target for 2027 ahead of schedule.

The state government, in an official statement, on Friday described the achievement as a historic milestone in Odisha's transition towards clean energy. This achievement across both urban and rural households has been driven by combined central and state subsidies of up to Rs 1.38 lakh, alongside extensive grassroots public awareness campaigns.

The scheme provides central financial assistance along with additional subsidies from the Odisha government, reducing the upfront cost of rooftop solar installations for common households.

Awareness programmes, local solar camps and mobile outreach initiatives such as the 'Solar Ratha' have also been organised by the state Energy Department across the state to inform people about subsidies, net metering and online registration, encouraging wider adoption of rooftop solar systems.

“Through the joint commitment of the Government of India, under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Government of Odisha, renewable energy has become affordable and accessible for every household,” the government stated in the statement.

Commenting on the achievement, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo described the crossing of the 3-lakh rooftop solar installation mark well ahead of the 2027 deadline as a significant milestone in Odisha's clean and sustainable energy journey.

“The Government of Odisha remains committed to accelerating the adoption of renewable energy by taking the benefits of rooftop solar directly to the people through additional financial support, widespread awareness drives, and initiatives like the 'Solar Ratha'. While making clean and affordable energy more accessible to households, we are empowering consumers to become active participants in the state's green energy transition," he further added.

Odisha's four power distribution companies-TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL), TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), and TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL)-have played a pivotal role in the successful implementation of the scheme by facilitating vendor onboarding, streamlining technical approvals, and simplifying consumer registration processes.