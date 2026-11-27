MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 27 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government will raise ₹1,500 crore through market borrowing on December 1 to strengthen economic and infrastructural capacity while adhering to fiscal discipline.

The borrowing, to be conducted under the Reserve Bank of India's Benchmark Issuance Strategy in three tranches of ₹500 crore each, remains within the limits set by the Central Government, a press note said on Friday.

For the 2026-27 financial year, the Centre has fixed the state's total borrowing limit at approximately ₹87,000 crore, of which a market borrowing ceiling of ₹58,274 crore has been approved for the first nine months.

As of November, the state has already raised ₹51,900 crore. The proposed borrowing fits comfortably within these limits, it said. The government has maintained a strong track record of timely debt repayment and has never defaulted.

In the previous financial year, it repaid ₹29,980 crore, while in the current year up to the second week of November, it has repaid ₹15,573 crore. Capital outlay for 2026-27 is projected to exceed ₹1 lakh crore.

Funds raised through borrowing are primarily directed towards long-term productive assets such as irrigation projects, roads and expressways, and power infrastructure. These investments are expected to boost agricultural production, industrial activity, trade and employment.

Officials clarified that debt is not used to meet revenue expenditure, including salaries, pensions or welfare schemes such as Ladli Behna and Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan. Priority is given to capital investments that create durable assets. The state complies with borrowing limits under constitutional provisions and the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act.

The debt-to-GSDP ratio for 2026-27 is estimated at 32.53 per cent, while the interest payment-to-revenue receipt ratio stands at a controlled 10-11 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh's GSDP has grown at over 10 per cent annually over the last decade, the press note said. The government follows the RBI's quarterly borrowing calendar to ensure transparency and secure competitive interest rates.

Officials emphasised that per capita debt alone is not a complete indicator of financial health; evaluation must also consider GSDP, revenue capacity, repayment history and productive assets created, it said.