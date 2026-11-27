MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Jharkhand Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) within two weeks over allegations concerning the investigation into a POCSO case involving a 14-year-old tribal girl and the subsequent arrest of a journalist who had reported on the matter.

The NHRC, taking cognisance of a complaint under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, observed that the allegations prima facie appeared to involve violations of the human rights of the victim.

The apex human rights body, presided over by Member Priyank Kanoongo, directed its registry to issue notices to the Jharkhand DGP and Chief Secretary, asking them to get the allegations in the complaint inquired into and submit an ATR within two weeks for its perusal.

The complaint raised concerns over the investigation of the reported POCSO case against a public representative and the subsequent alleged raid on the office of a local news organisation, seizure of journalistic equipment and arrest of a journalist over allegations relating to the minor.

It sought an independent and impartial inquiry into the reported raid and arrest, preservation of evidence, circumstances surrounding changes in the minor's statement, legality of police action, possible press freedom concerns and measures to ensure the safety and protection of the victim.

The complainant clarified that the allegations were based on media reports and sought transparency, accountability and due process for all concerned.

The NHRC has also forwarded a copy of its proceedings to the Joint Secretary, Women Safety Division, Ministry of Home Affairs, for information.

The authorities have been asked to send a copy of their report to the apex human rights body's designated email address as well.