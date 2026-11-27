MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Pakistan's rulers, who are seeking to ask citizens about redrawing provincial boundaries, must first answer for the billions lost to questionable wheat imports, Karachi's chronic misgovernance and the continued denial of elected local governments, a report has detailed.

It noted that Pakistan's Interior Minister has spent weeks carrying his proposal for a referendum on new provinces to the President, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and the Prime Minister's House, while the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Nadeem Afzal Chan has said consensus on provinces can only be built in the National Assembly and the Senate.

"Our problem was never the number of provinces; it is that we stopped devolution one storey too high and watched four provincial capitals hoard power exactly as the centre once hoarded it from them. Article 140A commands every province to build local government with real money and real authority, and sets no penalty for ignoring the command, so it is ignored. Punjab has not elected a mayor since 2015," an analysis in leading Pakistani daily 'The Friday Times' stated.

Highlighting the wheat import scandal, the report said that in the caretaker year, Pakistan imported some three-and-a-half million tonnes of wheat, well beyond even the approved quota, spending over a billion dollars of foreign exchange at a time when it was seeking deposits from friendly capitals, despite one of the largest harvests in the country's history.

"When the state's own auditors examined the affair, they found the case for importing unreliable and the demand inflated; releases from official stocks had been choked to manufacture the look of a shortage, while the state's approved import was held back and private cargoes landed first and took the margin," the report mentioned.

It added that the imports crashed the market just as farmers' crops came in, while an inquiry found some officers responsible and cleared everyone above them, with nobody charged so far.

"The city earns this country more than any other, and one look at its streets tells you how much of that ever comes back. The party that has governed Sindh without interruption since 2008, and which now lectures us on the sanctity of assemblies, presides over a provincial capital where the garbage goes uncollected. Where did two decades of the richest city's wealth go?" the report said about Karachi.

Terming the enthusiasm for a referendum hollow, 'The Friday Times' said a question put to the people by rulers who will not answer the auditors is not consultation.

"In a functioning country the traffic runs upward. The citizen asks, the official answers, and the ballot is the citizen's final question, asked every five years and answered honestly: counted as cast, loser conceding, winner sworn in, not one uninvited hand on the scale," the report stated.