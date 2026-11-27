MENAFN - IANS) Beirut, Nov 27 (IANS) India and Lebanon on Friday discussed matters of mutual interest, with a focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the Indian Embassy in Beirut said.

The discussions were held during a meeting between India's Ambassador to Lebanon, Noor Rahman Sheikh, and Lebanon's Defence Minister, Maj Gen (Retd) Michel Menassa.

"Ambassador Noor Rahman Sheikh called on HE Maj Gen (Retd) Michel Menassa, Defence Minister of Lebanon and discussed matters of mutual interest with a focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation between India and Lebanon," the Embassy of India in Lebanon posted on X.

Earlier this month, India and Lebanon held the first Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi, discussing ways to deepen bilateral cooperation across several sectors and exchanging views on regional and international issues of shared interest.

The meeting was co-chaired by Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary, Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs, in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and Ambassador Abdel Sattar Issa, Secretary-General of Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants.

"The meeting reviewed the entire gamut of India-Lebanon bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen it across political-security, economic and socio-cultural pillars. They identified cooperation in trade and investment, digital public infrastructure and pharmaceuticals as priorities. They also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest," the MEA posted on X.

In September, Ambassador Noor Rahman Sheikh handed over five Made-in-India motorcycles to Jezzine Municipality Mayor David Halo as a gift from the Government of India under the Quick Impact Projects (QIP) initiative.

"Ambassador Noor Rahman Sheikh handed over five Made-in-India motorcycles to Jezzine Municipality Mayor Mr David Halo as a gift from the Government of India under the Quick Impact Projects (QIP) initiative, aimed at supporting local communities and enhancing municipal services. Addressing the gathering, the Ambassador highlighted India's commitment to strengthening its partnership with Lebanon and contributing to community development through practical, people-centric initiatives," the Embassy stated on X.