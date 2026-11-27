MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The first penthouse released at Oystra pairs a 12,000 sq. ft. fully furnished residence, featuring HBA-designed interiors, with a private Majesty yacht, bringing together exceptional living on land and at sea. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DUBAI, UAE – NOVEMBER 2026: Richmind Development and Majesty have announced a collaboration at the Dubai International Boat Show, offering a private Majesty 65 yacht as part of the ownership package for the first penthouse released at Oystra, Richmind's landmark waterfront development on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

Priced at AED 96 million and spanning 1,114 sq. m. (12,000 sq. ft.), the fully furnished penthouse brings together architectural design by Zaha Hadid Architects, interiors by Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA) and a Majesty 65 yacht, designed by renowned Dutch bureau Phathom Studio. The yacht adds a further dimension to the ownership experience, extending the residence's lifestyle offering from land to sea.

The collaboration was announced at the Gulf Craft Pavilion during the Dubai International Boat Show on 26 November. During the signing ceremony, Erwin Bamps, CEO of Gulf Craft, said:“Luxury living does not end at the shoreline. There is a natural alignment between the world of luxury real estate and yachting, where architecture, design, craftsmanship and attention to detail shape the overall experience. This collaboration brings these two worlds together, creating a seamless continuation of luxury living from the shore to the sea. The Majesty 65 becomes an extension of the residence, allowing its owner to enjoy the same appreciation for design, comfort and quality, both at home and on the water.”

A Landmark Residence, Fully Furnished with Interiors by HBA:

Conceived architecturally by Zaha Hadid Architects, the penthouse is fully furnished, with interiors by HBA, the internationally acclaimed design firm renowned for its work across luxury hotels, resorts and residences.

Its private family wing features a master suite with sea views and views towards Wynn Al Marjan Island, separate his-and-hers walk-in wardrobes, additional en-suite bedrooms, two family lounges, a dedicated dining area, and both main and show kitchens.

The entertainment wing offers an expansive setting for private hospitality, with reception and seating areas, a bar, wine cellar, guest dining spaces and a corner lounge overlooking the sea, resort and city.

Balconies extend across three sides of the residence, while a private swimming pool and barbecue terrace create an outdoor retreat. A private lobby provides a discreet arrival experience for residents, with two dedicated elevators serving the penthouses.

The Majesty 65: A Private Yacht to Complement Life at Oystra

Measuring 20 metres (65 feet), the Majesty 65 combines an open-plan layout with expansive windows that bring natural light into the interior and strengthen the connection between the saloon and outdoor decks.

Designed to accommodate up to eight guests, the yacht features thoughtfully arranged living spaces, alfresco dining areas and a spacious flybridge with dedicated lounging areas. Its generous volume and considered layout create an inviting setting for relaxed days cruising along the coast and longer journeys.

The Majesty 65 reflects the brand's approach to contemporary yacht design, bringing together craftsmanship, considered layouts and a close relationship between interior and exterior spaces.

Two UAE Brands. One Vision Beyond the Shoreline

The penthouse and Majesty 65 are conceived as complementary expressions of the same lifestyle, with a coordinated interior design language bringing visual continuity between the residence and life at sea.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mohammad Rafiee, CEO of Richmind Development, said:“At Richmind, we believe extraordinary homes should offer more than exceptional architecture. Richmind and Majesty are two UAE brands united by a commitment to building an enduring legacy. In what we believe is a first for a UAE developer, we are bringing a coordinated interior design vision to both a penthouse and its accompanying yacht, creating a seamless experience between the residence and life at sea. This partnership takes Oystra's waterfront lifestyle beyond the shoreline in a way that is truly distinctive.”

An Architectural Landmark on Al Marjan Island:

Overlooking the sea and located close to the anticipated Wynn Al Marjan Island integrated resort, Oystra brings Zaha Hadid Architects' distinctive sculptural design language to Ras Al Khaimah's evolving luxury waterfront landscape.

The development comprises more than 850 residences and a curated collection of lifestyle offerings, including a signature 360-degree infinity pool, private beach, beach club and more than 50 amenities.

Oystra has received industry recognition, including Iconic Building of the Year and Design Project of the Year accolades. The AED 96 million residence is the first penthouse to be released at Oystra, with further penthouses to follow.