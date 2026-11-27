Tether Buys $10 Million Worth Of Bitdeer Stock
The latest purchase brings Tether's total holdings of Bitdeer Class A stock to 41.45 million, a stake worth $121 million U.S. based on the current share price.
Tether now owns 17.9% of Bitdeer's outstanding Class A stock, based on the company's reported share count as of September 30.
A regulatory filing shows that Tether recently bought 12,240 Bitdeer shares at $2.65 U.S. each, followed by another acquisition of 3,703,703 shares at $2.69 U.S. apiece.
The latest purchases raised Tether's holdings of BTDR stock by nearly 10%.
Tether has consistently bought the stock of Singapore-based Bitdeer since 2024 when it
entered into a private placement agreement with the Bitcoin miner.
The agreement included a warrant allowing Tether to purchase another five million shares at $10 U.S. each, potentially bringing the total investment to $150 million U.S.
Bitdeer is in the process of pivoting to operating artificial intelligence (A.I.) data centres, although it continues to run a Bitcoin mining operation as well.
BTDR stock has fallen 78% over the last 12 months to trade at $2.92 U.S. per share.
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