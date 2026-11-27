MENAFN - Mid-East Info) By Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Markets are ending a volatile week on a stronger note. European shares have extended their recovery on Friday, with technology stocks and miners leading gains as US equity futures rise ahead of a shortened post-Thanksgiving session. The STOXX 600 was up 2.65% for the week in morning trading which is an encouraging change in direction after the 5.8% drop last week. Us indices are also looking for a rebound to end the week although holiday-thinned trading makes it too early to call this a recovery in momentum.

STOXX 600 daily chart:

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The rebound follows another difficult spell for the AI trade. Questions about the cost of funding data centres and the returns on heavy AI investment have kept technology shares under pressure, while the upheaval around Nvidia has added to uncertainty. Wednesday's US data gave investors another reason to be cautious: October headline PCE inflation reached 3.8% year on year, with core inflation at 3.3%. That keeps the prospect of further Fed tightening firmly in view, even as buyers return to beaten-down shares.

In the background, metals have staged a particularly striking recovery. Gold and silver have rallied sharply on Friday after heavy selling earlier in the week, while copper surged as sentiment towards Chinese demand improved. Beijing's pledge of stronger support for its financial markets helped lift confidence, and China's latest industrial profit figures added to copper's momentum. Recent gold import data also point to firm Chinese demand. Silver may continue to see the largest swings, given its exposure to both precious metals sentiment and industrial demand.

Oil has had a different driver. Brent has climbed as renewed attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and Saudi energy infrastructure revived concerns about Middle Eastern supply. The weekly chart shows Brent is on course to break a three-week losing streak as a result. Sunday's OPEC+ meeting will be an important event to watch.

Brent crude daily chart:

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Next week will show whether Friday's optimism survives the return of fuller US trading. Tuesday brings euro-area inflation and US job openings, while Friday's US payrolls report is the main test for rate expectations. A resilient labour market could push yields higher and challenge the recovery in equities and gold; softer figures could offer relief, provided they do not deepen concerns about growth. Investors will also be watching whether China's policy promises sustain the metals rally and whether the rebound in technology shares holds beyond the holiday session.