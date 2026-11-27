MENAFN - Mid-East Info) McLaren W1 is named Car of the Year in the 2027 TopGear Awards, building on the exceptional media acclaim for McLaren's latest '1' car Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Top Gear's decision follows a perfect 10/10 score for W1, hailed by the publication as 'a truly monumental achievement' with pure McLaren '1' car DNA and attributes that stun, both on road and track

The McLaren W1 has been named Car of the Year in the 2027 TopGear Awards; a landmark endorsement of the newest member of McLaren's celebrated '1' car lineage.

As the fastest-accelerating and fastest-lapping road-legal McLaren yet, W1 brings McLaren's Formula 1-informed engineering and trademark driver connection into a new era.

The publication's 10/10 score, based on its experience with the car in June 2026, reflects this, calling it 'a car of singular purpose and precision' and highlighting its handling and ride, power and 'incredible bandwidth'. In choosing W1 as its Car of the Year, Top Gear judged it as 'the most captivating' car it had driven in 2026, and that it is 'that rarest of all things, a usable hypercar.'

Top Gear's verdict is just one of many perfect scores to be awarded to W1 this year, by internationally respected automotive media and journalists.

“Each McLaren '1' car has defined the era in which it was created, and W1 is no different. Technology, engineering, design and performance continue to evolve, but the ambition behind these cars never changes; to create an icon, a legend, and the clearest possible expression of the very best McLaren can do. To have W1 recognised as Car of the Year by Top Gear is a tremendous honour.”

Nick Collins, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive:

Top Gear's recognition is impactful third-party endorsement that the W1 has met and exceeded the expectations attached to its name.

Beginning in 1992 with the McLaren F1, the first of the '1' car lineage – and the first road car to be produced bearing the McLaren name – it remains a masterpiece of supercar design and engineering. Its status as an timeless icon of rarity and desirability characterises the epitome of a McLaren '1' car; qualities subsequently reinforced with the McLaren P1TM in 2013, and now with the W1.

A selection of high-resolution images accompanying this release is available to download from the McLaren Automotive media site – mclaren

About McLaren Automotive:

McLaren Automotive exists to create the world's most exhilarating luxury performance vehicles. Founded in the UK, with our roots remaining there to this day, we now have global presence in over 40 markets.

Driven by a relentless pursuit of innovation, the company combines cutting-edge technology, lightweight engineering and handcrafted excellence to deliver extraordinary driving experiences.

From Bruce McLaren's original dream of a road car with the M6GT, to the legendary McLaren F1 – widely regarded as the greatest supercar of all time – we are inspired by our heritage. But we remain driven towards creating a future where each one of our cars answers the question our founder asked over 60 years ago: how do we make this one better than the last?