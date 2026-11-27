MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The final day brings together perspectives on sustainable urban development, energy-efficient buildings and youth engagement in the energy transition. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, November 2026: The third edition of RAK Energy Summit 2026 concluded today in Ras Al Khaimah, bringing together government representatives, industry leaders, developers, sustainability experts and youth to explore how investment, innovation and collaboration can support the development of sustainable communities.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the three-day Summit was hosted by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality in partnership with Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE). Under the theme“Create and Contribute to the Sustainable Energy Goals of the Future”, the Summit provided a platform for dialogue on the policies, technologies and partnerships needed to accelerate the energy transition.

The final day focused on“Sustainable Communities Through Capacity, Investment and AI”, with discussions examining how sustainable design, urban planning, investment and cross-sector partnerships can shape the buildings and communities of the future.

The day's programme opened with a session chaired by Amruta Kshemkalyani, Sustainability Leader, Middle East, Impact Futures, setting the context for discussions under the theme“Embedding Sustainable Design into the Buildings and Communities of the Future”. The session explored approaches to creating sustainable communities through integrated design, thoughtful planning and collaboration.

The Developer Insights Forum, titled“The Future of Sustainable Development: Projects, Partnerships and Market Opportunities”, brought together perspectives from across the real estate, construction and development sectors. Panellists included Sheikh Saqr Al Qasimi, CEO, Marjan Development, Phillipa Harrison, Chief Executive Officer, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA); Sanjay Singh, Acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Al Hamra Construction; and Shadi Al Azzeh, Chief Operating Officer, RAK Properties.

Dr. YU Lu, Chairwoman, Urban Planning & Design Institute of Shenzhen (UPDIS) said,“Few people would associate Ras Al Khaimah and Shenzhen together, yet the two cities share more similarities than we think. Both are coastal cities between mountains and the sea, blessed with rich natural assets. Both have visionary leadership committed to urban transformation and economic diversification, and are striving to create liveable and sustainable environments that attract businesses, capital and talent. These shared aspirations present numerous opportunities for collaboration, and this MoU marks an important starting point. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Municipality and fostering closer ties between our two cities.”

A presentation on“Why net-zero strategies fail: real cases, critical lessons” examined the xxxxxx.

Marina Strateva, Chief Operating Officer, ZAKH Renewable Energy and Engineering Manufacturing, said“Sustainable communities are built one decision at a time: in how we plan our cities, design our buildings and choose the technologies that power them. Today's discussion showed how much can be achieved when policy, industry and developers work together from the start. Solar panels and building-integrated photovoltaics allow rooftops, facades and open spaces to become part of the energy solution, and as a local manufacturer, we are glad to contribute to that conversation here in Ras Al Khaimah.”

The programme continued with a panel discussion titled“Future by Design: Aligning Policy, Practice and Partnerships for Sustainable, Energy-Efficient Cities” moderated by Abdullatif Albitawi, Chief Executive Officer, Emirates Green Building Council (Emirates GBC). Panellists included Marina Strateva, Chief Operating Officer, ZAKH Renewable Energy and Engineering Manufacturing; Nada Taryam, Chief Executive Officer – Real Estate, BEEAH; Somayyah Alyammahi, Director of Productivity and Demand Management Department, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure; and Steve Lemoine, Chief Executive Officer Middle East, Dalkia.

The discussion highlighted the importance of aligning policy, industry expertise and investment to accelerate the adoption of energy-efficient building solutions and more sustainable urban development.

Rahul Misra, SVP, MD – Middle East & Africa, IFS, said,“Being a Silver Sponsor of RAK Energy Summit 2026 was a valuable opportunity for IFS. We saw strong engagement across the programme and a clear appetite to move from ambition to action. Sustainability is important to IFS and to our customers, and Industrial AI is helping them operate more efficiently, extend asset life and reduce energy use. We look forward to being part of these Summits as Ras Al Khaimah continues to advance its sustainability goals.”

A keynote presentation by Andrea Di Gregorio, Executive Director of the Sustainable Energy Sector at Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, provided updates on the Ras Al Khaimah Integrated Sustainability Strategy 2050, outlining progress and priorities across the emirate's wider sustainability agenda.

Engaging young people in the energy transition was another focus of the final day's programme. The Emirates Environmental Group Youth Debate, titled“Powering the Future: Is the Energy Transition the Most Important Driver of a Sustainable Future?”, brought young participants together to exchange perspectives on the role of the energy transition in shaping a more sustainable future.

The programme also featured parallel sessions organised by International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) on empowering future energy leaders alongside a session by the Clean Energy Business Council (CEBC) on carbon capture, utilisation and storage.

The Summit also served as a platform for advancing collaborations in sustainable development through new partnerships and announcements. Ras Al Khaimah Municipality signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to advance industrial sustainability, resource efficiency and decarbonisation in Ras Al Khaimah, in support of the RAK Integrated Sustainability Strategy 2050. The collaboration will explore sector-specific decarbonisation roadmaps, low-carbon technologies and product sustainability assessments and ecolabelling, among other priorities.

Neyaz Khan, Managing Director – Technopole Industries, Technopole said,“As a proud Ras Al Khaimah manufacturer, Technopole Industries is committed to supporting the emirate's industrial growth through local production and global outreach. By delivering quality engineering solutions to markets beyond the UAE, we showcase local capabilities internationally while contributing to sustainable infrastructure, innovation and long-term economic development at home”

Across its three days, RAK Energy Summit 2026 addressed key areas of the energy transition, from integrated energy systems, renewable energy and energy efficiency to industrial decarbonisation, clean mobility and sustainable urban development.

With the conclusion of its third edition, RAK Energy Summit reaffirmed the importance of bringing government, industry, academia and the next generation together to exchange knowledge, strengthen partnerships and contribute to a more sustainable energy future.

RAK Energy Summit 2026 is hosted by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality in partnership with Etihad Water & Electricity (EtihadWE) and is supported by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change & Environment, the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD) and 19 local government entities in Ras Al Khaimah.

About Ras Al Khaimah Municipality:

Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, established in 1959 by an Emiri Decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, remains committed to providing a comfortable environment in which people can live and work. Reem, the Sustainable Energy Sector of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, supports the implementation and ongoing development of the Ras Al Khaimah Integrated Sustainability (RIS) Strategy 2050. The strategy, launched under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, provides a comprehensive framework for advancing the emirate's development across three key dimensions: utilities security and competitiveness, environmental protection, and climate change mitigation.

About Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the UAE's fourth largest Emirate, is defined by its natural beauty, rich heritage and forward-looking vision under HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. Committed to sustainable growth, economic diversification and innovation, RAK is an attractive place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located within four hours of one third of the world's population, RAK serves as a gateway to the Middle East and beyond. Its diversified economy sees no sector contribute more than 23% of GDP. The Emirate offers a competitive, business-friendly environment with 100% foreign ownership, zero income tax and low corporate tax. Home to over 73,000 companies, supported by RAKEZ and Innovation City, RAK has held strong 'A' range credit ratings since 2008.

With a population of 0.4 million representing over 150 nationalities, RAK combines high quality of life with accessible luxury. Landmark hospitality projects in the pipeline include Wynn, Four Seasons and Nobu, added to the existing Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton, while RAK Central will redefine its commercial and residential landscape.

Year-round sunshine, competitive living costs and a dynamic lifestyle position Ras Al Khaimah as a land of opportunity.

About Collab:

Collab is a UAE-grown organisation, with a long-term commitment to strengthening the UAE's position as a global centre for capital, investment and innovation. Collab creates curated platforms across the GCC where investors, business leaders, policymakers, and global institutions come together.