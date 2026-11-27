Inaugural UAE chapter launches with founding members spanning AI, cybersecurity, digital assets and digital infrastructure, creating a new platform for industry-government collaboration on emerging technologies. Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center, CEO of AI at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and industry expert, joins the Advisory Committee as a founding member, bringing expertise from the UAE's digital innovation ecosystem. Member-led platform creates a structured forum for government and industry to collaborate on the next phase of digital economy growth and regulation.

Dubai, UAE; November, 2026 - Digital MENA, a new member-led platform bringing together leaders across emerging technologies and the digital economy, today launched in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Established to support more structured engagement between industry and policymakers, the platform will convene stakeholders across artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, digital assets, digital infrastructure and related sectors as governments across the region accelerate digital economy regulation and investment. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Established in partnership with Dubai Blockchain Center, Digital MENA launches from the UAE as governments across the region advance new frameworks for AI, cybersecurity, data governance and decentralized technologies. As part of the launch, Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center, joins the platform's Advisory Committee as a founding member.

Through thematic working groups, policy convenings and research initiatives, Digital MENA provides a structured platform for dialogue on issues shaping the region's digital future. Covering areas including AI, cybersecurity, blockchain, fintech and digital assets, the platform seeks to strengthen collaboration between governments and industry while supporting responsible innovation and sustainable economic growth.

The global advisory firm APCO serves as secretariat to Digital MENA, supporting membership engagement, working group coordination, stakeholder outreach and regional implementation.

Founding members include leading global and regional companies such as Binance and Palo Alto Networks, with additional organizations expected to join as the platform expands across the region.

Through its UAE chapter, Digital MENA will facilitate discussions on regulatory clarity, responsible innovation and cross-border coordination, providing a neutral platform for constructive engagement between industry and government stakeholders.

Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center, said:“As digital economy regulation continues to mature across the region, meaningful dialogue between policymakers and industry will be essential. Digital MENA creates a forum where stakeholders can exchange expertise, identify emerging challenges and help ensure innovation develops alongside strong governance and public trust.”

Lana Makhzoumi, Digital Assets & Fintech sector lead MENA at APCO, added:“Across MENA, digital economy regulation is advancing rapidly, but industry engagement has often remained fragmented. Digital MENA provides a credible mechanism for companies to engage earlier and more constructively with policymakers-helping align innovation, investment and regulation in support of long-term regional growth.”

Mohamed Bahaa, managing director, Private Sector MENA at APCO, stated:“Digital MENA responds to a growing need for stronger coordination at the intersection of technology, policy and economic competitiveness. By bringing together public and private sector stakeholders through a member led model, the platform can help more effective policy development while supporting responsible growth across the region.”

Arushi Goel, Digital Assets Expert and Former Judge added:“Emerging technologies are changing how businesses operate and economies grow. Digital MENA seeks to bring industry and policymakers together to build trust, encourage innovation and turn technological progress into real economic value across the region.”

Following its UAE launch, Digital MENA plans to establish additional country chapters across MENA, with longer-term ambitions to expand into wider African markets.

Membership in Digital MENA offers organizations direct engagement with policymakers, participation in member-led working groups, and access to high-impact events, research, and peer networks - supporting both policy alignment and responsible market entry and scale across the region. Members will have opportunities to participate in working groups, engage with policymakers, contribute to research initiatives and access a network of peers focused on shaping the future of the digital economy across the region.

About Digital MENA:

Digital MENA is a member-led platform bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, regulators, and innovators to support the growth of the digital economy across the Middle East and North Africa. Focused on emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, digital assets, cybersecurity, fintech, digital infrastructure and the platform fosters dialogue, collaboration and knowledge sharing on the policies and trends shaping the region's digital future.

Through working groups, research, policy engagement and industry convenings, Digital MENA supports responsible innovation, strengthens regional competitiveness and promotes collaboration between the public and private sectors on issues critical to long-term economic growth.