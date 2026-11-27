MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Binance is preparing a tokenized IPO program that would let companies issue onchain shares-once the exchange receives the necessary regulatory clearance. The plan was outlined by Binance co-founder and co-CEO Yi He during BNB Demo Night in Bangkok on Friday, where she emphasized that the initiative is meant to mirror a professional IPO process rather than simply list new assets on the platform.

The announcement comes amid renewed attention on Binance's moves toward tokenized real-world finance. Earlier this month, Binance job postings for equity capital markets roles sparked speculation that the exchange was building internal expertise for tokenized equity products, including how deals would be structured, priced, and allocated.

Yi He said Binance intends to launch a tokenized IPO program for onchain share issuance after regulatory approval. The exchange frames the effort as a full IPO workflow, not a trading listing of newly issued tokens. Binance's recent hiring for equity capital markets positions aligns with the idea that the firm is preparing deal evaluation and structuring capabilities. Decentralized finance projects are expected to play a collaboration role, reflecting Binance's real-world assets (RWA) strategy.

Key takeawaysBinance's“tokenized IPO” plan is positioned as an onchain share issuance workflow

During BNB Demo Night in Bangkok, Yi He described Binance's next step in its real-world assets strategy: a program for tokenized initial public offerings that would involve issuing shares onchain. In her remarks, she drew a clear distinction between an IPO process and the more limited act of listing assets on an exchange, underscoring that Binance is aiming for something closer to how traditional capital markets operate.

While the broader concept of tokenized securities has been discussed across the industry for years, Binance's framing matters for market participants because it signals an intent to replicate governance, issuance mechanics, and deal processes-components that often become the hardest part of turning RWA ideas into compliant products.

He also indicated that the effort would involve collaboration with decentralized finance projects, tying the initiative to the ecosystem rather than keeping it as a purely centralized offering.

Hiring for equity capital markets roles added to speculation

The tokenized IPO narrative gained momentum after Binance published job postings related to equity capital markets. One listing sought an equity capital markets research analyst tasked with developing tokenized equity products, evaluating prospective issuers, and assessing deal structures, including pricing and allocation.

The role, according to the posting, calls for at least four years of relevant experience and familiarity with traditional IPOs as well as follow-on offerings-suggesting Binance is building a team that can translate established market practices into a tokenized format.

That hiring signal is consistent with He's emphasis on a“professional IPO process.” If Binance intends to move beyond issuing or listing tokens and toward actual equity issuance, internal expertise around issuers and underwriting-style mechanics becomes a prerequisite rather than an optional capability.

Regulatory approval remains the central gating factor

Despite the enthusiasm around tokenized equity, the initiative hinges on regulatory approval. He's comments explicitly tied launch timing to receiving the green light, which is likely to shape how and where the tokenized IPO program can operate, which types of issuers can participate, and what rights token holders would receive.

Binance's decision to position the program as contingent on regulatory clearance highlights a core tension in tokenized finance: onchain infrastructure can often be built quickly, but compliance frameworks-especially those touching securities law-move more slowly and vary by jurisdiction.

For investors and builders, that means the biggest near-term variable is not technology but oversight. Until Binance clarifies the jurisdictions and regulatory conditions under which the program would launch, participants should treat any timeline as conditional.

What Binance hasn't yet confirmed-and what to watch next

Cointelegraph reached out to Binance for additional details about the tokenized IPO program, but had not received a response by publication. As a result, several practical questions remain open, including what specific compliance approach Binance plans to take, how onchain shares would be represented and transferred, and what role partner DeFi projects would play beyond technical integration.

Investors, traders, and ecosystem participants should watch for follow-up disclosures that would typically accompany a move from concept to rollout-such as clearer eligibility criteria for issuers, any constraints on deal structures, and information about how token holders' rights would map to traditional shareholder rights.

In the meantime, Binance's combination of executive remarks and equity capital markets hiring suggests it is laying the groundwork for a broader RWA push. If the program progresses as described, it could represent a meaningful attempt to bridge the gap between crypto-native rails and traditional primary-market issuance-provided regulatory requirements are met and the“IPO process” claim can be translated into real, product-grade execution.

Readers should look next for regulatory updates and any additional Binance confirmation around jurisdictional scope, partner involvement, and issuance mechanics-areas that will determine whether tokenized IPOs move from ambition to accessible, compliant onchain equity issuance.

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