MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Anti-obesity Medication Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global anti-obesity medication market was valued at USD 19.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 25.7 billion in 2026 to USD 176.4 billion by 2033. This represents a CAGR of 31.7% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the market with a revenue share of 37.0% in 2025, supported by strong treatment adoption, healthcare expenditure, patient awareness, and access to advanced weight management therapies.

Market growth is being driven by increasing awareness of the serious health consequences associated with overweight and obesity. Rising adoption of highly effective GLP-1 receptor agonists and next-generation weight loss therapies is also transforming the treatment landscape. These medications are expanding pharmacological options for patients while creating significant commercial opportunities for pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, investors, and other market stakeholders.

The growing global burden of obesity further strengthens the outlook for the anti-obesity medication market. In March 2025, the World Obesity Federation published the World Obesity Atlas, projecting that the number of adults with obesity will rise by more than 115% between 2010 and 2030, increasing from 524 million to approximately 1.13 billion. The report also indicates that two-thirds of countries lack most key national obesity policies, while only 7% have health systems adequately prepared to address the condition.

Overweight and obesity are associated with approximately 1.6 million premature deaths each year from diabetes, cancer, heart disease, stroke, and other related conditions. As prevalence rises and healthcare preparedness remains limited, demand for effective pharmacological interventions is expected to accelerate. Escalating obesity-related healthcare costs are also increasing the need for innovative treatments that can improve outcomes and support sustainable cost containment.

Substantial R&D investment and advances in drug development technologies are strengthening the anti-obesity medication pipeline. Market participants are prioritizing therapies that deliver meaningful weight reduction alongside improvements in cardiometabolic health. In October 2025, Eli Lilly announced successful topline results from a Phase III trial of orforglipron. The oral GLP-1 receptor agonist achieved significant weight reduction and improved cardiometabolic risk factors in adults with obesity or overweight.

Pipeline candidates and emerging medications, including CagriSema, Oral Sema Obesity, GELA, INV-202, and orforglipron, are expected to broaden treatment options and intensify competition. Companies that successfully develop and commercialize innovative anti-obesity drugs may strengthen their market position, address evolving patient needs, and capture new revenue opportunities in this rapidly expanding sector.

Why purchase the report?



Comprehensive market analysis: Assess the anti-obesity medication market across major regions, segments, and growth categories.

Competitive landscape: Evaluate the market presence, strategies, and positioning of leading pharmaceutical companies.

Market trends: Identify the key clinical, commercial, and healthcare factors influencing future demand. Strategic insights: Apply actionable intelligence to identify revenue opportunities and support informed business decisions.

The report provides:



Market intelligence designed to support effective strategic decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts covering 2018 to 2030

Analysis of anti-obesity medication market growth opportunities and emerging trends

Segment-level and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competitive strategy and market share analysis Product innovation and pipeline listings to support competitive planning

With obesity prevalence rising worldwide and demand for effective medical weight management increasing, the anti-obesity medication market offers substantial long-term potential. The report delivers the data and competitive intelligence required to evaluate this evolving landscape, monitor pharmaceutical innovation, and develop evidence-based growth strategies.

Companies Featured



Novo Nordisk

Lilly USA, LLC

Amgen

Pfizer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Currax Pharmaceuticals

VIVUS LLC

Viking Therapeutics Structure Therapeutics

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