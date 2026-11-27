MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost e-retail ROI with mobile-first checkout, first-party data, wallet-linked loyalty, localized fulfillment and return-reduction tools.

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "E-Retail - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-retail market is projected to expand from USD 3.84 trillion in 2025 to USD 4.08 trillion in 2026 before reaching USD 5.52 trillion by 2031. The market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.22% during 2026-2031, supported by widespread smartphone adoption, secure digital payment systems, stronger logistics networks, and growing demand for convenient shopping experiences.

Smartphone Adoption Strengthens Mobile Commerce

Increasing smartphone penetration across developed and emerging markets is driving mobile-first shopping and improving conversion rates on handheld devices. Progressive web apps, one-tap authentication, and streamlined checkout processes are narrowing the performance gap between mobile and desktop transactions.

Super-app ecosystems that combine payments, messaging, transportation, food delivery, and online shopping are also helping retailers reduce customer acquisition costs. Their first-party identity systems consolidate purchasing activity, loyalty rewards, and financing services, strengthening retention and enabling more personalized experiences. Meanwhile, the expansion of 4G and 5G networks into tier-2 and tier-3 cities is bringing new consumers into the global e-retail market, particularly in regions where mobile wallets are preferred over traditional payment cards.

Secure Digital Payments Improve Consumer Confidence

Digital wallets and account-to-account payment systems are reducing transaction friction, lowering fraud risks, and enabling smaller merchants to accept online payments without expensive infrastructure. Brazil's Pix platform is strengthening instant settlement and lowering merchant costs, while domestic payment schemes such as mada are supporting wallet adoption across the Middle East.

Regulatory sandboxes in Gulf markets are accelerating the development of compliant embedded finance solutions. Across Asia, payment providers are expanding beyond transaction processing into consumer credit, targeted advertising, and loyalty services. These capabilities allow e-retail businesses to use transaction data more effectively while improving campaign performance and customer engagement.

Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Remain Key Challenges

Cybersecurity threats continue to affect e-commerce platforms through credential stuffing, API exploits, and other forms of unauthorized access. Rising breach costs are forcing retailers to direct more technology spending toward data protection, identity management, and zero-trust security architectures.

Privacy regulations and mobile ecosystem changes have also reduced the accuracy of third-party advertising data. As a result, marketplace operators and DTC brands are placing greater emphasis on first-party customer relationships. Although these investments improve long-term resilience, security and consent management costs can create substantial barriers for smaller e-retail companies.

Other factors shaping the market include:



Development of cross-border logistics networks that support smoother e-commerce flows

Growing preference for convenience and on-demand retail services High last-mile delivery expenses in rural and underserved regions

Product Category Trends

Clothing, footwear, and accessories held the largest market share at 22.88% in 2025. However, food and grocery are forecast to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 13.06% through 2031. This expansion reflects rising demand for frequent purchases, rapid fulfillment, and convenient reordering.

Quick-commerce operators are extending sub-30-minute delivery services beyond major cities into secondary urban markets. Omnichannel retailers are also using physical stores, dark-store optimization, store-picking systems, and efficient dispatch routes to provide same-day and express delivery. Wallet-linked reordering and localized product assortments are further increasing order frequency and customer retention.

Electronics and home appliances continue to benefit from replacement demand, installation services, warranties, and more stable online pricing. Furniture and home decor retailers are investing in visualization technology and more focused product assortments to reduce returns. Apparel businesses are improving sizing and fit tools, helping stabilize margins and lower reverse logistics costs.

Regional E-Retail Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific represented 59.78% of global e-retail value in 2025, supported by China's extensive online retail ecosystem and India's increasing digital commerce penetration. India's interoperable commerce, logistics, and payment networks are creating additional opportunities for smaller merchants, while improved cross-border fulfillment is supporting growth across Southeast Asia.

North America maintains a significant market position through deep marketplace penetration and established omnichannel networks. The United States leads regional activity, while Canada benefits from mobile checkout innovation and Mexico gains from stronger logistics and payment integration.

Europe remains an important contributor to global online retail, although growth is influenced by strict privacy, sustainability, and textile regulations. Retailers are expanding localized operations in Southern Europe while strengthening consent management and data compliance across the region.

South America is recording strong growth, led by Brazil's instant payment ecosystem and payment-linked lending services. The Middle East & Africa is projected to achieve a CAGR of 16.60% from 2026 to 2031, making it the fastest-growing regional market. Digital payment adoption, logistics investment, localized payment options, and hybrid delivery models are expanding e-retail access across Gulf and Sub-Saharan African markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Widespread smartphone adoption and affordable mobile internet are fueling e-retail growth

4.2.2 Expansion of secure digital payment systems is strengthening consumer trust

4.2.3 Development of cross-border logistics networks is enabling smoother e-commerce flows

4.2.4 Growing preference for convenience and on-demand retail is reshaping shopping behavior

4.2.5 Live-streaming-driven social commerce is spurring impulse purchases

4.2.6 AI-enabled hyper-personalization in tier-2 and tier-3 cities is enhancing customer engagement

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Concerns over cyber-security and data privacy are undermining consumer confidence

4.3.2 High last-mile delivery expenses in rural regions are inflating operational costs

4.3.3 Carbon-footprint regulations are restricting the practice of free product returns

4.3.4 The shift to a cookieless future is reducing the accuracy of ad targeting

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Home Appliances & Electronics

5.1.2 Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

5.1.3 Food & Personal Care

5.1.4 Furniture & Home Decor

5.1.5 Other Products

5.2 By Platform Type

5.2.1 Marketplace Platforms

5.2.2 Direct-to-Consumer Brand Stores

5.2.3 Omnichannel Retailer E-Stores

5.2.4 Subscription & Flash-Sales Platforms

5.2.5 Social-Commerce Platforms

5.3 By Device

5.3.1 Mobile

5.3.2 Desktop & Tablet

5.3.3 Connected TV & Smart Devices

5.3.4 Others

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 Canada

5.4.1.2 United States

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 South America

5.4.2.1 Brazil

5.4.2.2 Peru

5.4.2.3 Chile

5.4.2.4 Argentina

5.4.2.5 Rest of South America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 United Kingdom

5.4.3.2 Germany

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Spain

5.4.3.5 Italy

5.4.3.6 BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

5.4.3.7 NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)

5.4.3.8 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4.1 India

5.4.4.2 China

5.4.4.3 Japan

5.4.4.4 Australia

5.4.4.5 South Korea

5.4.4.6 South-East Asia (SG, MY, TH, ID, VN, PH)

5.4.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Nigeria

5.4.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Amazon.com Inc.

6.4.2 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

6.4.3 JD.com Inc.

6.4.4 Walmart Inc.

6.4.5 eBay Inc.

6.4.6 Rakuten Group Inc.

6.4.7 Shopify Inc.

6.4.8 MercadoLibre Inc.

6.4.9 Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd

6.4.10 Zalando SE

6.4.11 Coupang Inc.

6.4.12 Otto Group

6.4.13 Sea Ltd (Shopee)

6.4.14 ASOS Plc

6.4.15 Pinduoduo Inc.

6.4.16 Wayfair Inc.

6.4.17 Lazada Group

6.4.18 Etsy Inc.

6.4.19 bol.com (Ahold Delhaize)

6.4.20 Noon.com

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 Embedded finance & BNPL monetisation

7.2 Circular-commerce platforms for recommerce & rentals

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